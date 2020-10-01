Monthly Horoscope: October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This month will prove to be a relief for the people of Aries. During this period you can get rid of any major worry. Talking about the work, you had to face a lot of ups and downs in the last month, but during this time you are very likely to get good success only in less hard work. Jobseekers are expected to get promotions during this period. Apart from this, your salary may also increase. On the other hand, businessmen can get financial benefit in the middle of the month. If you do a government job then this time is going to be very important for you. During this time you can get great respect. During this time, you may have to do travel related to work. Talking about your personal life, at the beginning of the month you will feel some stress but gradually the situation will improve. You will get mixed results in terms of health. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Mars Lucky Numbers: 11, 25, 39, 45, 50 Lucky Days: Thursday, Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Blue, Dark Red, Brown, White

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Talking about your finances, this month is going to bring a lot of changes in your life. During this time you will get success in your financial endeavors and will get wealth. Not only this, you will also be able to eliminate any old family debt. Talking about the work, employed people need to work very hard during this period. Your boss may assign you some additional responsibilities. If you live up to the expectations of your boss then you may soon progress. If you are not satisfied with your current job and are looking for a new job then at this time you may have some good options. Businessmen are being advised to conduct economic transactions very carefully. If you hurry, you may incur losses. There will be a situation of sunlight in your personal life. The father may have health problems. Apart from this, the atmosphere of your house is also expected to remain very tense during this time. At the end of the month you will have the opportunity to travel. Zodiac Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 4, 18, 29, 32, 49, 57 Lucky Days: sunday, thursday, wednesday, friday Lucky Colours: Green, Maroon, Sky Blue, Pink, White

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The beginning of the month will not be good for you. During this time, discord can increase in your house There will be a lot of bitterness in the relationship with your family. There may also be a big dispute with the brothers over property. In such a situation, it would be better for you to take care of your speech and behavior. Whatever the situation, you should avoid using harsh words. The health of the mother or father may decline. You should try to keep them away from stress. You can get some relief in the middle of the month. Children can have great progress and you will get their support. This will be a good time with your spouse. Understanding each other's responsibilities, you can also make some important decisions together. In the case of money, this time will give mixed results. You will have to try to rein in wasted expenses. This time will be unfavorable in terms of health. Your problem may increase with the emergence of a chronic disease. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 2, 18, 26, 31, 44, 57 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Tuesday, Sunday, Monday Lucky Colours: Dark Blue, Red, Brown, White

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you proceed with positive thinking then you will get good results this month. Talking about the work, some major changes in career can be seen during this period. You may get the transfer you want. Apart from this, the boss will be impressed by your hard work and dedication and they can also decide your promotion. Businessmen can make some new schemes. During this time, if you make a big financial transaction, then you will get the benefit. It will be good for you that you keep working hard. In the middle of the month, you will suddenly be tense about any business matter. There may be a big obstacle in some of your important work. However, you do not need to panic as this problem is temporary. For your personal life, busy times are expected to be very auspicious. This time will be spent very peacefully with your family. During this period any Mangalik program can be organized in your home. If you are married, you need to pay attention to your relationship with your spouse. Your misbehavior can hurt them emotionally. During this time your dear ones will be very sad. Do not ignore them. Talking about your health, you are advised to take care of your food and drink. Due to dietary disturbances, there is a possibility of some serious stomach disease. Lucky Element: Water Lucky Planet: Moon Lucky Numbers: 5, 17, 24, 30, 45, 54 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, Friday Lucky Colours: Sky Blue, Red, Yellow, cream

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you work wisely, you can get results as expected. Do not take any decision that you will have to regret in future. Talking about the work, you will feel very lazy at the beginning of the month. If you do not pay attention to your work by abandoning laziness soon then you may have to suffer heavy losses. Employed people need to be very balanced in the office. If none of your work can be done, then do not do any irresponsible action in annoyance, otherwise you may get in trouble. If you do business and are looking to expand your business then you need to make some new strategies. This will benefit you well in the future. This month will not be good for you in terms of money. During this time you may face financial challenges, but in spite of this you will try your best to improve your financial condition. Talking about your personal life, some problems may arise in this period. You will feel quite alone. You may have to stay away from family for some time. On the other hand, you will get full support of your spouse. Your adversaries will stand by you in adversity. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Surya Lucky Numbers: 7, 10, 19, 21, 33, 40, 55 Lucky Days: Thursday, Friday, Monday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Red, Dark Green, Blue, Saffron

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September For the Virgo sign, the month will start with stress. During this time, you can have a tip with your family members. Apart from this, parents may also face health related problems. In such a situation, you need to work with courage and patience. You are advised to refrain from doing any work against family members. Talking about career, you will get better results this month than last month. If you want to get a job abroad, then you are very likely to get success in this period. If your work is related to marketing and sales, then you need to be patient in your work. Businessmen will get good benefits from their large contacts. If you want to start any new work in partnership but there are some obstacles in your way, then all your troubles will be removed in this period and your work will start as soon as possible. As far as your financial situation is concerned, you don't need to worry, but your increasing expenses can increase your difficulties. Talking about your health, if your blood pressure is high then during this time you need to take more care of yourself. Zodiac Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 1, 15, 22, 35, 40, 57 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Thursday, Monday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Red, Maroon, White

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Personal or professional life, this month is going to bring some changes for you. During this time you may have to face fluctuating situations. It is better to prepare yourself in advance. During this time, in some cases you will get the same result as expected but there will be a feeling of dissatisfaction somewhere in the mind. This time is going to be very auspicious for children. In this period he will get any major success. They will respect you and you will also get their full support. Coordination with some members of your household is likely to deteriorate. You can avoid many problems by remaining calm. From an economic perspective, this time is likely to be right for you. During this time, you will work hard on your part to earn money. However you will not be able to save much. You are advised to balance your income and expenses so that you can add money for the future. If you have completed your studies and are looking for a job, then this month you can get the sweet fruits of your hard work. Talking about trade, businessmen can make good profits in this period. At the same time, big businessmen have to take their business decisions carefully. This time will be better for you in terms of health. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 6, 14, 29, 33, 40, 56 Lucky Days: sunday, tuesday, thursday, monday Lucky Colours: White, Brown, Yellow, cream

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This month will be auspicious for you in terms of money. During this time you will be able to earn a lot of money with your hard work. Your deposit will increase and all the money related problems will end. You can also get rid of debts. If you are unable to pay attention to your social life due to being busy at work, then during this time you can get some good opportunities. New people will get to know you and the scope of your contact will increase. This is going to be very important for people who are employed. Given your previous hard work, the boss will be very happy with you and can entrust you with nothing. Whether or not they will progress from you will open the way. On the other hand, if you do business and have been harassing you in a legal matter for a long time, then in this period you are very likely to get rid of this problem. You will be able to focus on your work by relieving stress and your business will grow rapidly. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. During this time, you will get full support of your family members. Talk about your health, if you are a diabetic patient, then you are advised not to be negligent. Lucky Element: Water Lucky Planets: Mars and Pluto Lucky Numbers: 5, 19, 20, 31, 40, 56 Lucky Days: Thursday, Monday, Saturday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Maroon, Red, Pink, Sky Blue

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December On the work front, during this time you will get mixed results. If you do business, then you keep working but keep yourself away from illegal activities. Whatever you do, do it within the ambit of the law, otherwise you may have to suffer heavy losses. People associated with property related work are advised to stay away from debate during this period. Your high voice and fiery nature can spoil your effort. Employed people will have to be careful during this period. If you have a habit of reaching office late, then your lethality can endanger your job. There is a strong possibility of an increase in the salary of the people working in the software company. This time will be better for you in terms of money. You can make some big expenses during this period, but in spite of this your financial condition will be good. Talking about your personal life, some members of your house will be unhappy with you during this time. Their behavior will not be right towards you. In such a situation you will feel very unhappy and even after a lot of efforts, you will feel disappointed. To be healthy, you have to keep your thoughts positive. Do not let negativity dominate you. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Jupiter Lucky Numbers: 1, 7, 14, 21, 38, 49 Lucky Days: sunday, saturday, monday, wednesday Lucky Colours: Dark Red, Green, Pink, purple

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There can be a big change in the life of Capricorn people this month. If you are unmarried, then you can meet someone special during this period. It is possible that you will soon decide to get married. If you are married, you can get some good news from your spouse in this period. There are signs of childbirth. You will get full support from parents. If you are associated with your father's business, then during this time you can get a big chance of making profit with his help. You will live up to your father's expectations and he will be quite satisfied with you. There is a possibility of major improvement in your financial situation. You can get success in trying to increase your income during this period. If you are thinking about any change in your job, then you have to avoid making your decision in haste. If you are involved in the field of media, politics or fashion, this time is going to be very important for you. If you have suffered a big loss in business recently, then this month you can get a golden opportunity to make up for this loss. To stay healthy, you have to stay away from bad habits like cigarettes and alcohol. Zodiac Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Saturn Lucky Numbers: 4, 11, 26, 35, 44, 54 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Sunday, Thursday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Pink, purple, White, orange

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February In your personal life, this month you may face some adverse situations. You will be more worried about the health of the father. During this time you have to take good care of them. Also, from time to time, you should consult a doctor. Pique can increase bitterness and distance in relationships. It would be good for you that you try to strengthen the trust in your spouse. You need to avoid arguing with each other over trivial matters. You have to understand that this tension between you can have a bad effect on your children too. Talking about your work, if you have been trying for a long time for watering government jobs, then during this period your hard work can bring color. However you need to work very hard. The time is likely to be very profitable for the businessmen in partnership. In this period you can get big financial benefits. At the end of the month there may be a sudden problem related to money, but you can get financial help from you at any time of need. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planets: Uranus, Saturn Lucky Numbers: 3, 6, 16, 20, 34, 45, 56 Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Monday, Saturday Lucky Colours: Dark Green, Pink, White, Yellow, Red