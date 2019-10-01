Monthly Horoscope: October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This month will be initially favourable for you and you need to be prepared for everything around mid of the week. Relationships will sail smooth and you will together make wonders happen around mid of the month. Improvement in health will be relaxing and luckily, you will be able to plan for things accordingly. Improvement in finances will come your way, as your hard- work will reward you. There may be some minor issues in your family, but nothing much to worry. You will be anxious about your children as they are expected to go on a trip but will be back being down with fever. Investment in property will be beneficial and you are expected to get good returns by the end of the month. This is an excellent month to let the relationship flourish between the couples. You and your life partner would try your level best to increase your family's wealth and prosperity during this month. Favourable Element: Earth Favourable Planet: Jupiter Lucky Number: 12, 27, 33, 49, 66 Lucky Colour: Blue, Yellow, White, Bottle Green Lucky Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, Tuesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It will be a busy month overall and you need to be vigilant over certain aspects around end of the month. Health is to be given priority. Be careful in terms of health around the second week. Elders need to be cautious in terms of diet as rainy season may affect you. Your enthusiasm will be on the peak while working on the work- front and you will be awarded- which will give you immense pleasure. Salary hike will be a surprise for most of you. Those in the public sector can expect their awaited transfer orders. Saving will be helpful for future. Trip with your loved ones during the vacations will be quite exciting and kids will enjoy the most. You may be able to improve your lifestyle as your partner will be helpful. With an increase in your income, your family will experience great joy and happiness. Kids will enjoy the most as you will praise them for the performance. There are chances of some expensive purchases during the last phase of this month. For students, this month may bring happiness, and they would feel eager to learn new things during this period. You must possess calmness in your behaviour. Favourable Element: Air Favourable Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 9, 16, 24, 33, 47, 52 Lucky days: Wednesday, Sunday, Tuesday, Friday Lucky Colour: Brown, Pink, White, Blue

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You need to prepare yourself for pulling up your socks any moment. This month is expected to bring a lot of happiness which will be exciting. Those in banking may have to struggle initially, but things will be normal soon. You may reach new heights of success at the end of this month. The excellent financial opportunity is waiting for you by the mid of the month- so grab is the moment it comes. You would adopt a luxurious lifestyle and plan to go on a trip with your family. You will be successful in creating new source of income. This month would also prove positive for your career as there are chances that you may switch your job. Promotion is on the cards by the end of the month. Businessmen will be occupied throughout- nevertheless, this month will be average for the businessmen, though there are no chances of any losses during this time. Matters related to your family would get resolved by the second week. You may witness great support from your family members, which will be relaxing. You may feel anxious about your kid's studies, but things will be normal. Your health will be stable this month, though you should take additional care of your toddler. This is an apt month for romance and relationship. Favourable Element: Water Favourable Planet: Moon Lucky Numbers: 5, 12, 28, 34, 45, 55 Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Pink, Blue, Green

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You might be caught up with innumerous commitments, which will keep you on toes around mid of the month. The initial month will be excellent overall and you will enjoy this phase. Health will be more or less favourable. Your self-esteem and willpower will boost your confidence. Your productivity will boost your confidence. You are expected to feel low- maybe because of the weather. You will be flooded with innumerous opportunities on the work front which will be special. Improvement in business by the mid of the month will be something to celebrate after a long time. You might get sigh of relief around end of the month- when thing will get settled. Finally, things will be favourable in terms of legal matters and you will plan for something progressive. Spending qualitative time with the family by the end of the month will be appreciated. Things are expected to get settled by the end of the month. Favourable Element: Fire Favourable Planet: Sun Lucky Numbers: 7, 17, 28, 31, 43, 57 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Light Green, Blue, Cream, White

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Luckily, your health will be favourable and you will feel energetic the entire month. The last two weeks will critical for you as you may get injuries due to accident, fire, or short circuit. Just stay poised and do not run behind things. It will be a competitive month on the work- front and you will feel left out. For some of you, this might be a challenging month in terms of career prospects and you need to be extremely careful. Businessmen will incur huge profit and are expected to plan a trip abroad. Property and legal matters will bother a few of you and you have to handle it wisely. Handle your sibling maturely as there are chances of rivalry, making everyone worried on the family front. Bonding with special friends will be a blessing and you will surely relish it. There are chances of unnecessary expenses being accrued during this period. Avoid traveling during this month- if possible. Favourable Element: Water Favourable Planet: Mars Lucky Numbers: 1, 5, 17, 29, 30, 49, 58 Lucky Days: Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday Lucky Colours: Brown, Yellow, Crimson, Blue

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will feel good as things will be back to normal soon. During the first week of this month you may require taking additional care of your health as you may suffer slight fever and there are also chances of injuries during this period. This will be a normal month for the businessmen and you will crack major deal by the mid of the month You will eventually feel successful by the end of the month- after work hard throughout- hence making your loved ones feel proud of you. Try to be patient and stay away from the argument. You may face issues related to stress and frustration regarding your family during this month. Kids may get aggressive as things might be unfavourable. You need to work harder and avoid the company of cunning people. Be stable with your deeds and decisions, which will be helpful throughout. Elders will be occupied with the family and will rejoice the moment. Trip to a religious place will be most awaited. Favourable Element: Earth Favourable Planet: Jupiter Lucky Numbers: 4, 9, 18, 25 Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Light Yellow, Cream, Blue, Emerald, Maroon

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Health is to be given priority this month. The month of May would prove like a rollercoaster ride for you. You may feel like initiating something new and adventurous, but you would have to be cautious during this period. You may adapt to doing something new or new work field during this time. Businessmen ought to be cautious in terms of major investment. Except for the first half of this month, you may be able to maintain your relationship really well. You may solve matters related to your family during this period. Overall, this month may prove full of ups and downs for you. You must plan this month strategically to be successful. Favourable Element: Air Favourable Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 6, 14, 25, 39, 47, 56, 61 Lucky Days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday Lucky Colours: Red, Green, Pink, Blue, White

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The initial two weeks will be favourable for your mental and physical health. You are expected to face multiple problems related to kidney, legs, thighs, etc. but nothing to worry as things will be normal soon. Things will be highly favourable on the work- front. Businessmen are expected to make high profits and will be quite satisfied. Employees may get new opportunities; people wanting to get a job may get success. Matters related to your family and kids may cause worry to you. You would understand the value of relationship during the second half of this month and would be able to enjoy great family times. It's advisable for you to complete all the property related work by the first half of May. Decisions related to buying something may also fall in your favor during this time. Students may find this time more casual. Your sexual life with your partner may be normal during this month. Your frankness or blunt speech may cause problems in your workplace. Favourable Element: Water Favourable Planet: Mars and Pluto Lucky Numbers: 2, 15, 26, 37, 49, 56 Lucky Days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday Lucky Colour: Orange, Purple, Brown, Crimson

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December It will be more of favourable month of most of you and newlyweds will make maximum use of it. Married couples will have a romantic time around mid of the month. Avoid taking any impulsive decisions as things will be unfavourable. This month may bring some ups and downs, but if you maintain calmness, the situation would get better on the personal front. It is better to make compromise instead of losing things because of your ego. You would be able to enjoy your relationship, but there are probabilities that you may have to stay far from your partner due to some issues. Favourable Element: Fire Favourable Planet: Jupiter Lucky Numbers: 1, 7, 15, 23, 34, 45, 54 Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Maroon, Dark Green, Blue

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This month may provide you with mixed results. The first half of this month may prove positive for your love and relationship, whereas the second half may cause stress. The month of May would prove amazing for your career and business. Employees may get new opportunities to showcase their talent and management skills to their boss. During the last week, you may have to be cautious as you would get the feeling of frustration and stress with your family as a result of some external factors. You should have to take care not to hurt your family with your behavior. Students may get positive results during the first half of this month. Your happiness in the coming days may get affected because of problems in your job. Favourable Element: Earth Favourable Planer: Saturn Lucky Numbers: 8, 16, 24, 38, 45, 50, 66 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Monday, Saturday and Sunday Lucky Colours: White, Beige, Carnation and Turquoise

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Overall, this month would be favourable for you. You are expected to start with new opportunities and would be utilizing things to the fullest. Things will be mixed in terms of love and relationship as you may require putting a lot of efforts to save your relationship and make it stronger. For your family and children, this month may be great and you may get to spend more quality time with your family. You may help your kids in their studies. This month may also prove amazing for matters related to property and wealth. If you desire to buy a property, you may find a suitable one this month. Your wealth would increase. Students may require putting more efforts in order to get better results. This will be an average month for those in a relationship. Your mood swings will be the major hindrance in your overall progress. Misunderstandings with your spouse will make you feel low and lazy. Favourable Element: Air Favourable Planer: Uranus Lucky Numbers: 9, 13, 23, 36, 48, 59, 62 Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday Lucky Colours: Brown, Beige, Red, Velvet