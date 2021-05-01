Monthly Horoscope Predictions May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The month of May will not be good for the people of Aries, especially the middle of the month may bring some big problems for you. During this period, you will be under a lot of stress regarding functioning. If you work then the conditions in the office are likely to remain negative. It is possible that during this period there will be a big drop in your performance and your boss will also be dissatisfied with your work. It would be better to try to give your best by abandoning laziness, otherwise your job may be in danger. Given the current situation, you are advised not to be negligent towards work. Businessmen may have to bear the financial burden. Apart from this, there may be a fire accident in your factory or shop, it will be better. Conditions in your personal life are likely to remain fine. You will get full support of your loved ones under adverse circumstances. As far as your health is concerned, you need to avoid needlessly getting out of the house. You must also strictly follow the rules of lockdown. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Mars Lucky Numbers: 2, 19, 27, 38, 42, 50 Lucky Days: Monday, Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday Lucky Colours: Cream, Dark Green, Red, Sky Blue

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, a big change is possible this month. If you do a government job, you are very likely to get a promotion or a desired transfer. Natives working in private jobs can also get the proper results of their hard work. However, you are advised to do a lot of hard work. This month is expected to be very profitable for people engaged in finance industry. You can get tremendous benefit in this period. The working people associated with iron, wood, clothes, food, stationery etc. are also expected to get the expected results. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of this house will be quite good during this period. If your brothers or sisters are eligible for marriage, then a good marriage proposal may come for them and a spiritual program may also be organized in your house soon. If you are married then the happiness of your married life will increase. Better understanding with your life partner. You will be under some stress this month regarding the education of children. Talking about health, negligence can increase your problems. It is better that you take full care of your health. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 1, 16, 20, 30, 41, 52 Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: White, Yellow, Cream, Pink, Sky Blue

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you do a private job, then this month is going to be very difficult for you. You will feel quite insecure given the current situation. In such a situation, you need to have some more options with you. On the other hand, if you are trying for a government job, then this month your hard work can bring color. This time is likely to be very profitable for the natives who trade food and beverages. During this period, you can have many small benefits. On the other hand, the people working in the stock market need to make their decisions very wisely. The beginning of the month will not be good for the students, but at the end of the month, there may be some improvement in the situation. During this period, you will be able to focus well on your studies. On the economic front, this time you are expected to be mixed. During this time, your list of expenses may increase slightly. However, your income is also likely to increase. You need to rein in unnecessary expenses. You will have a good relationship with your parents. During this time you need to take full care of their health. On the other hand, it is going to be a difficult time with a spouse. Talking about your health, you need to resort to yoga, meditation etc. to keep yourself healthy. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 4, 8, 23, 30, 49, 52 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Monday Lucky Colours: Dark Blue, Pink, Purple, Sky Blue

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the work front, the month of May is going to be very important for you. If you do business then in this period you can get a great opportunity to further your business. However, whatever you do now, do it very carefully, especially in the matter of money, you need to be cautious at this time. If you want to do some work in partnership, then you need a good planning. At the same time, this month will bring great relief for the employed people. If your promotion has been stuck for some reason for a long time, then you can get good news in this period. You are very likely to get a higher position. Also your income will increase. Your financial condition is possible to improve. You will be able to accumulate wealth through your hard work. Not only this, you can also have some benefit related to land property. If you live in a rented house and are dreaming of your own house, by the end of the month your wish can also be fulfilled. Talking about your personal life, you need to soften your behavior in order to maintain peace at home. This month, the health of a member of your family will be weak and you will be under a lot of stress. Lucky Element: Water Lucky Planet: Moon Lucky Numbers: 5, 12, 29, 38, 46, 54 Lucky Days: Sunday, Saturday, Wednesday, Friday Lucky Colours: Red, Orange, Maroon, Yellow, Purple

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You are advised to be very careful this month. Your hidden enemies may try to tarnish your reputation. Whether you are at home or work place, you are very careful. Apart from this, you will also have to refrain from talking about your personal life more here and there. This time is going to be very busy for the employed people, especially those working in the banking sector will have more responsibilities. In such a situation, set your goals and try to move forward. If you do business then you are advised to avoid traveling during this period, especially long distance travel must be done carefully. Also you should try to improve the rapport with your big customers. The condition of your finances will be satisfactory. Early days of the month will be a bit difficult for you, but in the middle of the day, your financial problem can be solved. There is a strong possibility of increase in amenities of amenities. Talking about your personal life, this month you will not be able to give much time to your family. However, you need to strike a balance between your personal and professional life so that you can pay equal attention to both. Talking about your health, you must maintain your mental peace to stay physically strong. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Sun Lucky Numbers: 4, 7, 12, 29, 35, 45, 53 Lucky Days: Monday, Friday, Thursday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Pink, Maroon, Orange, Blue, Yellow

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September In terms of health, this month is going to be full of ups and downs, especially you should take more care of drinking your food. Avoid heavy meals. Apart from this, take care of the health of the elderly members of the house. You need to avoid irregularity or carelessness in medicine, otherwise you may get into trouble. Talking about your work, this month is expected to be mixed for the employed people. If you do a private job, you will feel disappointed this month. Despite hard work, your confidence may decline if you do not get the results as expected. However, keeping in mind the current situation, you are advised to work with patience. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work when the time comes. People related to government jobs will also have to do their minor work carefully during this period, otherwise big losses may occur. Talking about your personal life, you need to keep an eye on the activities of your children, otherwise they may deviate from their path. This time with your spouse will be spent in bliss. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 2, 11, 20, 35, 46, 52 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Thursday, Monday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Red, Pink, White, Sky Blue

Libra: 23 September - 22 October At the beginning of the month you may face financial crisis, but soon your troubles will end. However, under adverse circumstances, you are advised to be patient. In the case of money, you decide carefully. Avoid unnecessary expenses and focus on saving as much as possible. If you are thinking of selling some of your old property, then you may not get success at this time. Talking about your work, this month will be normal for employed people. During this period your works will be completed smoothly. From time to time, you will also receive guidance from senior officers and boss. On the other hand, if you have recently started a new business, then the conditions will not be right in this period. The slowdown can increase your stress. You may also make some changes in your business plans. Talking about your personal life, one can see a situation of ups and downs during this period. You may be estranged with some members of your family. At the same time, small things can happen with the spouse. You need to be more vigilant about the health of children during this period. As far as your health is concerned, you may have an allergy or infection during this time. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 4, 12, 23, 37, 44, 59 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Saturday, Thursday, Sunday Lucky Colours: Red, Orange, Yellow, Maroon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There will be some turmoil in your personal life this month. Due to the negative effects of the planets, there is a possibility of dispute in the house. However, you will do your best to keep your family united and soon you can get success in this endeavor. If you are married, your closeness with your spouse will increase and your relationship will remain sweet. If there is any estrangement going on between you, then that too may end during this time. This month will give good results in terms of money. During this period, any of your financial efforts can be successful. You will run according to your budget and by the end of the month you will see a big improvement in your financial condition. Talking about your work, people working in a foreign company can get good opportunities. At the same time, the hands of big businessmen can also benefit. At the end of the month, your spouse may face health problems. It is possible that during this period you will have to do many rounds of doctors and hospitals. Lucky Element: Water Lucky Planets: Mars and Pluto Lucky Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 33, 45, 54 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Sunday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: White, Brown, Pink, Blue

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are looking for a job and you have given interviews in many places, then this month your hard work can be successful and you can get a job in a big company. If you work hard and diligently, soon you will be at the peak of success. On the other hand, if you want to work in a foreign company, then there may be some obstacles in your path at this time. Businessmen will get many opportunities to make profit. There may be some positive changes in your business during this period. If you are planning to take a loan for your business, then you can get success this month. Happiness in your personal life will increase. Mutual harmony will remain in your family. Although there may be some problems with the brothers in the middle of the month, but soon the distance between you will be reduced. Your financial condition will be strengthened. During this time there is a strong possibility of receiving money. As far as your health is concerned, you may have any problem related to the eyes during this period. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Jupiter Lucky Numbers: 3, 5, 10, 27, 31, 44, 56 Lucky Days: Friday, Saturday, Thursday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Red, Green, Pink, Yellow

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the work front, you may get mixed results this month. Avoid taking your stress and focus on your important tasks. If you are thinking of changing job then at this time you need to avoid hurrying. Although you keep trying on your behalf, but whatever decision you make, take it very wisely. Businessmen may suffer economic losses in this period. To make up for your loss, you must not do any work that you will have to regret in future. It will be better to consult an experienced person in business matters. If you are a student then you are advised to pay more attention to your studies. Carelessness in studies can prove to be costly for you. Talk about your personal life, relationships with your father can worsen during this period. It would be better to respect their feelings. Strengthen your trust in your spouse. Your habit of needlessly doubting your beloved can eclipse you in the happiness of your married life. Talking about your health, if you have breathing problems, then during this period you are advised to be more careful. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Saturn Lucky Numbers: 5, 10, 28, 34, 47, 58 Lucky Days: Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Purple, Yellow, Maroon, White, Orange