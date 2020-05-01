Monthly Horoscope: May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April There will be a downward trend on the health front this month. Initially, the problem may increase considerably, but gradually you will get relief, so you are advised to be vigilant about your health during this period. Even a small amount of carelessness can put a burden on you. During this time, there will be small problems in your personal life also. Some domestic issues may cause your concern. On the other hand, due to the weak health of your mother during this period, your full attention will remain on her. You may have to move away from the family for some time this month. As far as your work is concerned, if you are a businessman, then there is a strong possibility of economic growth in this period. You may get some opportunities that will make your business grow and you will grow. This month is going to be very important for the employed people. Especially if you have recently changed your job, then this month you may have to work very hard to make your identity there. It will be a mixed month for people who are married. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Mars Lucky Numbers: 2, 11, 23, 35, 44, 56 Lucky Days:Friday, Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Green, White, Sky Blue

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You may face many challenges this month, but in spite of this you are very likely to get good success. First of all, talk about your work, if you do the job, then you can get proper results of your continuous efforts. During this period your talent will be revealed to everyone. With your excellent performance, you will hold top position. On the other hand if you are a businessman then you need to work hard in the right direction. If you do not make any business decisions in a hurry, it will be better, especially before starting any new work, also take a look at your financial situation. Avoid taking any risk in business this month. There may be some problems in your romantic life this month. Controversy over trivial matters will result in a lot of tension between you and your partner. However, there may be some improvement in your relationship in the middle of the month. During this time, you will try to keep your relationship strong by forgiving each other's mistakes. If you are married, your partner must behave very thoughtfully during this time, otherwise the tension between you will disturb the peace of the whole house. From an economic perspective, this month will be fine. You are advised to be careful in financial matters during this period. Zodiac Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 2, 8, 15, 22, 32, 40, 54 Lucky Days:Monday, Friday, Tuesday, Sunday Lucky Colours: Maroon, Dark Blue, Orange, Cream

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This month is likely to be fine. However, if you want, you can make it special. You just have to control your behavior and speech, whatever you do, very carefully and wisely so that you can avoid the troubles. On the work front, this month you will get results as expected but during this time you can also be a victim of a conspiracy. Do not rely too much on anyone with your eyes closed and also avoid debate with your colleagues during this period. You may be accused of something, in which case you will have to act with full courage and confidence. This time will be mixed for businessmen. With the help of some important and big contacts, your stalled work can start. However, this is not the right time to expand your business. There will be a lot of tension in your personal life this month. Mutual estrangement between family members may increase. There will also be discrimination with each other. This will make your home environment turbulent. On the other hand, your spouse will be completely devoted to you. You will get their full support in the ups and downs of life. The money situation will remain strong during this period. If you invest then you can get good results. This month will be better for you in terms of health. You will get a lot of relief from any chronic disease. Lucky Element:Air Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 2, 18, 20, 33, 48, 51 Lucky Days:Thursday, Sunday, Saturday, Monday Lucky Colours: Brown, Purple, Red, Pink

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This month will prove to be better for you in terms of work. Some changes are possible in your career this month, which will prove to be very beneficial for you. If you are thinking of changing your current job, then this month you can get a very good opportunity. It is possible that you will be at the peak of success very soon with your hard work and dedication. Apart from this, your salary may also increase. If you are a businessman in partnership, then you may face many challenges this month. It is possible that your partner may not get many opinions during this period. It will be better not to take any kind of risk, otherwise you may be at a loss. At the end of the month your business will grow rapidly. You are most likely to get financial benefits at this time. At this time you have to make your financial decisions very thoughtfully. Although you are getting the benefit of wealth in secret ways. This time will be very good for the students. During this time you will pay more attention to your weaknesses and conquer them. your personal life will be happy. There will be no problem with your spouse and your closeness will increase. In terms of health, this month is likely to be fine for you. If you are already running sick then take care of yourself. Lucky Element: Water Lucky Planet: Moon Lucky Numbers: 4, 19, 27, 36, 43, 58 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Thursday, Sunday Lucky Colours: Red, White, Orange, Dark Blue

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the economic front, this month will give mixed results for you. At the beginning of the month you will be troubled by a financial crisis. Even after a lot of struggle, you will not get good results. There is also a possibility of money loss during this period. Things may change in the middle of the month. You may get a golden opportunity to earn money at this time. You can also take a decision that will strengthen your financial position in the future. If you are a student then you must not take any kind of carelessness in your studies. Focus on your goal and work hard. Although there may be some delay in fulfilling your desire to study abroad, you keep trying. You will experience happiness in married life. During this time, sometimes there may be small differences between you but due to good mutual understanding, you will not let the matter grow. On the other hand, your child may get you in some trouble. It is possible that they will not fully concentrate on their studies. In such a situation, you need to convince them. Talking about the work, If you are a businessman in partnership then you can get good profit this month. You may also have to run a lot for business. This month is going to be tough for the employed. During this work pressure will be high. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Sun Lucky Numbers: 2, 8, 17, 31, 45, 52 Lucky Days: Friday, Thursday, Tuesday, Monday Lucky Colours: Light Yellow, Cream, Sky Blue, Green, Maroon

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This month is going to be very challenging for your personal life, there will be disturbance in your house. Quarrels between family members over small matters can be a mess. At this time, you have to do all your work keeping in mind the needs of your family, otherwise it can be difficult. It is possible that money related problems may arise with the brothers. Do not postpone this issue for too long otherwise it may worsen. You better try to resolve your domestic issues as soon as possible. Your relationship with your spouse will not be good in this period. There may be misunderstandings about some things. This month is going to be very important for loving couples. If you want to have a love marriage, then this wish can be fulfilled during this time. The month of May will be full of ups and downs for you. You will work hard and your performance will also be commendable, but some changes are possible during this period. It is possible that you are transferred suddenly. You may not be ready for this yet. In such a situation, your stress can increase. Financially you may get a big shock this month. You better be careful. Talking about health, if you are struggling with obesity or diabetes, then you have to take more care of yourself during this period. Lucky Element: Earth Horoscope: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 30, 49, 50 Lucky Days:Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday Lucky Colours: Cream, Orange, Purple, Green

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Right slowly but you will progress in your field this month. If you are unemployed then you can get employment opportunities during this period. Apart from this, the people who are planning to change jobs can also get success. With the attainment of high rank, you are expected to get the desired salary. You have that ability that you can achieve success in any field. On the other hand, If you are a businessman, then this month will be very auspicious for you. Apart from this, none of your work will be stuck in this period. On the economic front, this time will be good for you. Money will remain inward and there will be no problem with the money. Though there may be some major expenses at the end of the month, your financial position will remain strong. There will be happiness in your personal life. Love and unity will remain among the family. You will get everyone's support if needed. As far as your health is concerned, if you keep aside minor problems this month, then your health will be fine. Lucky Element:Air Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 1, 7, 14, 24, 30, 45, 59 Lucky Days: Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday Lucky Colours: White, Purple, Yellow, Red

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the work front, this month is going to be very busy for you. During this time you will do your work diligently. Be it a job or business, you will get the expected results. Not only this, during this time you can connect with some new people and you will also get to learn a lot of new things. During this time you will feel great. The problems of the businessmen will be solved and your business will grow. In the midst of all this, you also have to take care of your health. During this time your health can be severely affected. All this will be the result of your negligence. It will be better to be serious about your health with work. If you are already struggling with any problem then your troubles can increase in this period. Talking about personal life, the beginning of the month will not be good for you. During this time you will not be able to give much time to your family, due to which the family may be unhappy with you, especially your children will feel neglected. You will get good results this month in terms of money, but it is better if you do not take your financial decision without thinking. You can make a loss in the face of big profits. Lucky Element:Water Lucky Planets: Mars and Pluto Lucky Numbers: 6, 18, 29, 33, 40, 54 Lucky Days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday Lucky Colours: Blue, White, Dark Green, Pink

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The planetary position is telling that this month you will be very much worried about your family issues. Fights can occur in the house due to which there will be a bad environment. During this time your separation from family is also possible. It will be better not to get angry but take your decisions with peace and understanding so that in future you will not have any kind of regrets. During this period the time spent with your spouse will not be good. Their health can deteriorate due to high stress. In this case, you have to take special care of this, otherwise your difficulties may increase. Talking about your romantic life, this month you will get many opportunities to meet your partner. However, there is also a possibility that parents will be unhappy about your relationship. This month is going to be good for you in terms of work. Jobly natives will have to work very hard. It is possible that the dream of attaining a high position will not be fulfilled during this period. You will be very disappointed but you must not lose courage. You keep working At the same time, businessmen will not get much success this month. Although your opponents will be active during this time, you can dominate them. Your financial situation will be normal. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Jupiter Lucky Numbers: 3, 5, 17, 21, 36, 48, 50 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Saturday, Thursday, Monday Lucky Colours: Maroon, Dark Blue, Cream, Orange

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This month is going to be very important in terms of money. If you are struggling with a financial crisis then during this time you will fight very hard to strengthen your financial position. However, the harder you work, the better the fruit will be. Apart from this, you are advised not to make any investment, as well as you need to keep a check on your rising expenses. In the middle of the month, a case related to ancestral property may suddenly arise, which you may have to run a lot. is. If you are a student then this month is going to be challenging for you. Even after many attempts, you will not be able to concentrate on your studies. In such a situation, there will be irritability and rage in your nature. It is better that you keep your thinking positive. Apart from this, stay away from stupid things. your personal life will be happy. During this time, if there is any problem then you will get full support of your family members. Love and familiarity will remain among all. This month will be better for the married people. During this period, your intimacy with your spouse will increase. Health related matters will be good, you will enjoy good health. Zodiac Element: Earth Lucky Element: Saturn Lucky Numbers: 6, 18, 24, 36, 44, 54 Lucky Days: Monday, Thursday, Tuesday, Saturday Lucky Colours: Cream, Purple, Red, Saffron

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This month will give mixed results in terms of work. If you are unemployed, during this time you may feel frustrated. Even after many tries you will not get a good job. If you do a job, you may have many responsibilities during this period, along with the pressure of superiors will be more. You have to be very wise and balanced at this time. In annoyance, do not do any work that tarnishes your reputation, especially try to maintain good relations with high officials. businessmen may have to bear some losses this month. However, such situations keep on happening in business, so do not worry too much. You may get a chance to make up for this loss soon. Money will be better than the previous month but you have to avoid taking any financial risk. If you use your money in the right way, you can benefit from it. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Your respect in the family will increase and you will get full support of your loved ones. The ongoing problems with your spouse will end. You will give each other more time and your love will grow. Talking about health, this month will be difficult for you. You will be troubled by some chronic disease. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planets: Uranus, Saturn Lucky Numbers: 9, 17, 22, 39, 46, 52 Lucky Days: Thursday, Monday, Friday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Dark Red, Yellow, Blue, Brown