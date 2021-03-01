Monthly Horoscope Predictions March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the work front, you will get auspicious results. People working in a foreign company can get a big boost. Your hard work will succeed and your enthusiasm will increase. On the other hand, is advised to take businessmen roper care while making any financial transaction this month. You may have to suffer financial loss due to some error in the accounting book. This time will also be good for unemployed people of this amount. You are very likely to get employment in this period after a lot of hard struggle. From an economic perspective, this month will be mixed for you. However, you will keep trying to increase your income on your behalf. In the middle of the month, a big controversy can suddenly arise. You may have differences with some members of your family. You will be under a lot of stress during this period. On the other hand, you will get the full support of your spouse even in the most difficult situation. Talking about your health, you may have insomnia during this period. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Mars Lucky Numbers: 5, 10, 22, 30, 47, 58 Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Sunday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Green, White, Sky Blue

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You can get good results on the work front this month. If you are in the banking sector then this month will be very auspicious for you. You can have great success. It is possible that you will get the good news of increasing your salary with the attainment of a high position. If businessmen of this amount have suffered recently, then this month you can get a great chance to make up for it. Happiness and peace will remain in private life during this period. A good marriage proposal may come for a younger brother or sister. From an economic perspective, this time will be good for you. During this time you will spend a lot on your family. Apart from this, you can also shop for any precious item for your house. Talking about your health, this month is expected to be alright. Minor problems may occur during this period. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 2, 8, 15, 22, 32, 40, 54 Lucky Days: Monday, Friday, Tuesday, Sunday Lucky Colours: Maroon, Dark Blue, Orange, Cream

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This month is likely to be mixed. There may be some health problems at the beginning of the month. It would be better for you to keep taking your medicines on time and also pay attention to rest. As far as your work is concerned, during this time you should take a break from work. This will make you feel refreshed and can make a good comeback again. If you work under stress then your performance may decline. This time will be better for you in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of an increase in income. However, at the end of the week, there can be a big expense. During this period, if you do not pay for the money, then it will be better. Your personal life will be happy. You will get full support of your family in adverse circumstances, especially your relationship with your spouse will be strengthened. There may be a dispute with the brothers at the end of the month. Horoscope: Air Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 2, 18, 20, 33, 48, 51 Lucky Days: Thursday, Sunday, Saturday, Monday Lucky Colours: Brown, Purple, Red, Pink

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Avoid negativity. To achieve success, you need to be healthy both physically and mentally. Nothing will be gained by taking stress. If you work and some of your work is getting interrupted then you do not need to worry much because your problem is temporary. Your problems will soon go away. businessmen have to be careful about legal matters. Do not be in any hurry during this period. This month will not be good in terms of money. During this time you are advised to spend thoughtfully. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be good most of the time this month. If there is any misunderstanding with your spouse then everything will become normal in this period. In terms of health, this month will be full of ups and downs for you. Horoscope: Water Lucky Planet: Moon Lucky Numbers: 4, 19, 27, 36, 43, 58 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Thursday, Sunday Lucky Colours: Red, White, Orange, Dark Blue

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This month will bring some challenges for you. The beginning of the month will not be good for you. During this time, your habit of rage on small things may deteriorate with your loved ones. In this period you may have to face criticisms due to your behaviour. It would be better for you to keep yourself calm and act wisely in adverse situations. If you do business then you may have to run a lot this month, but you will get the results as expected. During this time your business will grow rapidly. This month you will complete many important tasks without any hindrance. Employed people can get any big and good news during this period. You may get a chance to travel abroad. You will be worried about your health this month. You may not get much time for yourself. In such a situation, there may be a decline in health. This month, your concern about children's education may increase. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Sun Lucky Numbers: 2, 8, 17, 31, 45, 52 Lucky Days: Friday, Thursday, Tuesday, Monday Lucky Colours: Light Yellow, Cream, Sky Blue, Green, Maroon

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This month will not be good for those of Virgo. There may be obstacles in your important work which can cause your confidence to stagger. However, you need to be patient otherwise you may deviate from your goal. If you do a small business, then this month you can face a financial crisis. Do not take any major decision in a hurry. This will be a good time for your personal life. You will have a good rapport with the family, especially during this time your relationship with your spouse will be very strong. There will be dullness in romantic life. Some tension is possible with your partner. In the middle of the month, your worries about office work may increase. Your seniors will deal with you very strictly. You are advised to control yourself. Talking about your health, excessive anger is not good for you. This can cause depression. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 30, 49, 50 Lucky Days: Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday Lucky Colours: Cream, Orange, Purple, Green

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This month will prove to be better for you in some cases, while in other cases you will feel disappointed. In this period you have to take more care of your behaviour. Whether you are home or at work, you have to treat everyone well. Talking about the work, the employed people will have to strengthen their position in the office, that is, you have to win the hearts of your seniors with your honest work, otherwise you may face a big crisis. During this time, any big deal of businessmen can get stuck in the middle, which will keep you under a lot of stress. Do not do any work by coming to our confidence, otherwise, you may suffer due to the wrong result. Financially, this month will be good for you. At the end of the month, any of your major problems will end. Talking about your health, if you have asthma then take care during this time. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 1, 7, 14, 24, 30, 45, 59 Lucky Days: Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Pink, Sky Blue, Brown

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This month is going to be very good for employed people. You can get a golden opportunity this month. It would be better for you to take advantage of this opportunity and do your work with complete confidence. The position of the planets is pointing to great success. If you want to start your own business and your plan is stuck due to financial problems, then your problem will also be solved in this period. Conditions will be adverse in your personal life this month. There is a possibility of a dispute between any members of your house, due to which most of the time the atmosphere will not be right. It would be better for you to try to handle the situation wisely. Your mother's health is likely to decline due to high stress this month. In such a situation, you need to take more care of them. As far as your health is concerned, if you have any skin problem then during this time you are advised not to be negligent. Lucky Element: Water Lucky Planets: Mars and Pluto Lucky Numbers: 6, 19, 28, 37, 44, 58 Lucky Days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday Lucky Colours: Blue, White, Dark Green, Pink

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you take an important decision this month, it will be better if you listen to your mind. Do not be influenced by the words of others. You know very well what is good for you and what is not. If you work then this month will be mixed for you. The workload may increase on you, but you have to do your work very honestly. Apart from this, you should also take the words of your superiors seriously. It is your only advantage. If you do business related to real estate, then you may suffer a financial loss this month. Talking about personal life, if your relationship with your spouse is not going well, then you will have to find a solution to your marital problems together with your sweetheart. At this time both of you need each other. Your parents will be in good health and you will get their full support. If you are a student then this month is likely to be very good for you. You can get some good news during this period. Talking about your health, if you have an insomnia problem during this time, then you need to consult a doctor. If you do not get enough sleep, it can cause a big drop in your health. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Jupiter Lucky Numbers: 3, 5, 17, 21, 36, 48, 50 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Saturday, Thursday, Monday Lucky Colours: Maroon, Dark Blue, Cream, Orange

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This month you will get a chance to pay adequate attention to your social life. During this time you can also take a long journey to participate in a social event with your family. Talking about work, the harder you work, the better fruit you will get. You may face some challenges during the job or business. However, you will keep doing your work with full courage and patience and keep going towards your goal. Your positivity can soon lead you to some great success. This month will be normal for you in terms of money. It would be better for you to prepare your budget in advance. Also, do not go far beyond your fixed budget. Your health may deteriorate at the end of the month. If your health is not going well already, during this time you are advised to be more vigilant. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Saturn Lucky Numbers: 6, 18, 24, 36, 44, 54 Lucky Days: Monday, Thursday, Tuesday, Saturday Lucky Colours: Cream, Purple, Red, saffron

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This month will give you good results in terms of money, especially if you trade, then any stuck deal can be final in this period, which can give you financial benefits. On the other hand, any dispute related to the ancestral property is calm and there is a strong possibility of the decision coming in your favour. This month, working people can get a good result of their hard work in the form of promotion. In terms of health, this month is likely to be normal for you. However, you have to avoid being negligent. This month is going to be a long journey for you. Your travel is related to work. Talking about your personal life, in this period you will not get a chance to spend more time with your family. You may be too busy with your work. You can get some good news from the child side at the end of the month. You will feel very proud of your child. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planets: Uranus, Saturn Lucky Numbers: 9, 17, 22, 39, 46, 52 Lucky Days: Thursday, Monday, Friday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Dark Red, Yellow, Blue, Brown