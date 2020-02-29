Monthly Horoscope: March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will get mixed results this month. At the beginning of the month, the situation will be full of ups and downs. During this time you will be worried about your health most of the time. Take good care of yourself. At this time, some chronic diseases may reappear. This will make you feel very weak. During this period, in your marital life, there may be minor disputes with your spouse and there will be no major problem. No matter what the situation is, both of you will face it together. Also, you will receive support from your sweetheart. You will enjoy the romantic life fiercely. However, this is not the right time to take a big step like marriage. You may face opposition from your family members so it is best to wait a little. There will be concerns about money related matters. In terms of finances, it will not be so good. There may be more expenses than income. If you do business then you will not get any big benefit this month. However, you will have to travel a lot. Do not share sensitive information with your colleagues as you may land in trouble. They can create difficulties for you by taking advantage of it. You may have to travel at the end of the month. Favourable Element: Fire Favourable Planet: Mars Lucky Numbers: 11, 25, 39, 45, 50 Lucky Days: Thursday, Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Blue, Dark Red, Brown, White

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This month will prove to be better for you in some cases. A plan that has been stuck for a long time may show some progress. It is possible that this work can be completed and you will also get its proper results. Money related matters will be strong. This month you can get a chance to earn money from more than one source. During this time you can also make some important decisions related to finances. During this time your dream of a new home is very likely to be fulfilled. There will be happiness in your personal life. A good marriage proposal may come for your younger brother or sister. At this time your mother may have some health related issues. You must not behave casually in this case. Remember that by serving parents you will get happiness. You must be careful while working at your office this month. Your opponents may plot something vicious against you. If you are negligent, then you may have to bear the brunt of it. Try to improve your relationship with your spouse. This will not only strengthen your relationship but will make you happy. There will be no major health problems this month. You will be mentally and physically strong. During this time, you can also make some changes in your lifestyle. Favourable Element: Earth Favourable Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 4, 18, 29, 32, 49, 57 Lucky Days: Sunday, Thursday, Wednesday, Friday Lucky Colours: Green, Maroon, Sky Blue, Pink, White

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June In terms of career, this month will be very auspicious for you. If you are thinking of changing jobs then you can get good success during this time. There is a strong possibility of getting jobs even for the unemployed. Although you may have to work very hard at this time, your hard work will be successful. You will be able to fulfill any important responsibility given with honesty as a result of which your high officials will praise you fiercely. If you do business then do not take any wrong decision by being over confident. If you are trying to grow your business, do not be hasty at all. If your work is related to automobile, printing press, gas, petrol, oil etc. then this month you can get good benefits. You will be very lucky this month in terms of money. You will get many opportunities for growth which will strengthen your financial situation. There may be some big problems in your personal life this month. Your relations with your father can deteriorate. If you do not keep your behaviour balanced then your separation from family is possible. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Your child will progress this month and you will be quite satisfied. On the health front, you will get mixed results this month. If you are worried about your health, get your treatment done at the right time. Favourable Element: Air Favourable Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 2, 18, 26, 31, 44, 57 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Tuesday, Sunday, Monday Lucky Colours: Dark Blue, Red, Brown, White

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This month is going to be very important for you. There will be lots of happiness in your life. Talking about your romantic life, your relationship will be very good at this time. Although you have very high expectations from your partner, due to which sometimes there can be estrangement between you but in spite of this, the love between you will remain. If you are single, then a particular entry can be in your life this month. You will realize how soon you are attracted to them. At the same time, there will be no major problems in the lives of married people. Your married life will be happy and mutual understanding with your spouse will be better. If you are having a quarrel with a member of the house, you will make every effort to rectify it by forgetting all the grievances. This time will be favourable for the students. Your performance in the field of education will be appreciated. If you are going to take part in any competitive examination, then you will be busy in your preparations. If you are a student of information technology, law, fashion designing, interior decoration, then this month you can get good results. You will remain strong financially. You can also help your friends or relatives financially if needed. Health related problems may occur at the end of the month, so take care of yourself. Favourable Element: Water Favourable Planet: Moon Lucky Numbers: 5, 17, 24, 30, 45, 54 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, Friday Lucky Colours: Sky, Red, Yellow, White

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You may face many challenges this month, but despite this your confidence will remain. You will try to find a solution to your problems, on the other hand, you can also get the results of the hard work done in the past in this period. If you keep working like this, then this month will definitely prove to be very beneficial for you. There was a lot of turmoil in your life for some time, but this month you will feel stagnant. Whatever direction you try, you will get results as expected. However you may face many difficulties. If you are employed, then this month can be a big boost for you. You can get a higher position or you can get your desired transfer. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, then you may have to wait a little longer. If you work with courage and patience then you will definitely get positive results. This month will be beneficial for the businessmen. You will get the benefit of your important contacts. During this time, you have to avoid debate, otherwise it can have a bad effect on your business. This month will be mixed in terms of money. At the beginning of the month, there is a possibility of gaining money, but there are also signs of small losses, be careful. There will be some disturbance in your personal life at this time. The behaviour of some members of the house will not be good for you. In such a situation, you may be very disappointed. Your health will be very good this month. Favourable Element: Fire Favourable Planet: Sun Lucky Numbers: 7, 10, 19, 21, 33, 40, 55 Lucky Days: Thursday, Friday, Monday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: red, dark green, blue, saffron

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September From a family perspective, this month can be challenging for you. During this time there may be discord in the house about small things which will keep you mentally disturbed. You may have to make some compromises to maintain the peace of home. Whatever decision you take, take it very thoughtfully. There is also a strong possibility of entry of a new member in your house this month. If you are married, before the differences between the two of you deepen, you must clear the misunderstandings with your spouse. It will be better for both of you to forget everything and behave normally. This time will be full of ups and downs for the students. To get the desired results you have to focus on your studies. If you are trying to get higher education, there may be some obstacles in your way during this time, but you must work with courage and patience. You will get success soon. This month will be good for romantic life. There will be confrontation between you but quick reconciliation will happen. This month you will be very busy with work. You may have to work very hard in a job or business. Businessmen will refrain from doing any new work during this period. On the economic front, this month is not very good. An increase in your expenses will be a problem. It is better that you pay more attention to savings so that you can avoid financial crisis in the future. Favourable Element: Earth Favourable Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 1, 15, 22, 35, 40, 57 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Thursday, Monday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Red, Maroon, White

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This month will be very important for you. During this time, you will make some plans so that your dream of a beautiful future can be fulfilled. Your confidence will increase due to the success of a plan. This time you will meet new people and you will get to learn a lot of new things. Your position in the field of work will be strong this month. You will win everyone's heart with your performance. People who are employed can get desired results during this period. You can make a lot of progress this month. Your seniors will be very happy with your hard work. Your promotion is also very likely. Your income may increase. If you are thinking of changing the job, then you can get a high position in a good company. This time will be profitable for the businessmen. This month, you may have to take many small work related trips. Time is favourable for expanding your business. Be careful with your opponents at this time. You will be harmed by the debate, so in such cases, you have to work cleverly. This month will be fine in terms of money. There may be some big expenses in the beginning of the month, which will bother you a bit, but soon you can get a great chance to earn money. During this period, you will make a decision that will prove to be very beneficial for you in the future. You will have sweet and sour experiences in family life this month. There may be minor problems but you will be able to deal with them. If you want to be healthy then follow a good and regular routine. Favourable Element: Air Favourable Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 6, 14, 29, 33, 40, 56 Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Monday Lucky Colours: White, Brown, Yellow, Cream

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The beginning of the month will be very auspicious for you. You may get a golden opportunity. If you take advantage of this opportunity, it will bring some positive changes in your life. During this time almost all your efforts will be successful. During this time, you will be more serious about your work. Your performance will improve and your seniors will also appreciate you. During this time, the pressure of work may be more on you, but you will achieve your goals on the strength of your energy and stamina. Minor problems will be resolved in the office. Some people are most likely to transfer in this period. Don't worry too much because things will stay in your favour. The unemployed can also get a job this month. If you do business then you can get good benefits this month. The natives starting a new job will get advice from experienced people, which will prove to be very beneficial for you. You will not be able to pay much attention to your personal life. You will be very busy during this time. You will face some situations that will make you very difficult to deal with. If you work keeping in mind the needs of your family members, then you can avoid such troubles. Your spouse's health will be affected at this time. The effect of poor health will be seen in his nature as well, but he may get angry at some point. In this case, you must work in peace. Favourable Element: Water Favourable Planets: Mars and Pluto Lucky Numbers: 5, 19, 20, 31, 40, 56 Lucky Days: Thursday, Monday, Saturday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Maroon, Red, Pink, Sky Blue

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You are most likely to progress in this month be it your job or business. You will work hard and show your skills. If you work in a multinational company, you can get a big achievement. If you are not satisfied with your current job, then you can get the job you want this month. Your income is expected to increase. This time will be very good for the businessmen. You can get tremendous success in the business. Your work will move fast. During this time you will have some new business relationships, which will be very beneficial for you in the future. You can also travel abroad for your business this month. This journey will be auspicious for you. Your financial situation will be strong. You can buy a new house or vehicle this month. You can also make up for the sale of an old property. During this time you can get sudden financial profits. You will be able to save a lot this month. There will be happiness in your personal life. There will be good interaction between the family members and everyone will get support if needed. If there is a chronic problem in your family, then it can be got rid of. If you want to pursue your relationship in your romantic life, then be honest with your partner. Health related matters will be mixed during this time. Favourable Element: Fire Favourable Planet: Jupiter Lucky Numbers: 1, 7, 14, 21, 38, 49 Lucky Days: Sunday, Saturday, Monday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Dark Red, Green, Pink, Purple

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This month will be full of adventure for you. During this time, you will get many opportunities to have fun, which you will take great advantage of. You can travel long distances this month. This will give you a very good experience and you will get to learn a lot of new things. You will find yourself free from stress and pressure. If there is any problem in your life, then it can be resolved this month. You will be working too much this month. Your hard work will not go in vain and you will get success soon. If you are employed, you can be honoured for your excellent performance in the office. This month is likely to be mixed for businessmen. Despite a lot of effort, you do not get the desired results, but you will keep trying. During this time, avoid making financial transactions. If you do business in partnership, then your partnership may break due to your obstinate nature. Your financial situation will be normal this month. However, in the middle of the month you may get a good chance. If you work wisely, your financial situation can improve. Your personal life will go smoothly. Your relations with your family members will be strengthened. You will be able to maintain balance in your professional and personal life. Your health will be weak this month, pay attention to your food and comfort. Favourable Element: Earth Favourable Planet: Saturn Lucky Numbers: 4, 11, 26, 35, 44, 54 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Sunday, Thursday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Pink, Purple, White, Orange

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This month will be very auspicious for you in terms of money. You will get many opportunities to earn extra money. If you have any outstanding loan, then this month you will repay it too. You can also decide to start your own small business. If you proceed with proper advice, you can get good success. If the working people are having any problem in the office, then talk to your superiors about this. Your problem will be solved and you will be able to concentrate on your work. The way you are making small mistakes, your image is deteriorating. It should not be too late and you have to bear the brunt of it. Stay a little careful in the middle of this month. During this time you may have a dispute with someone. If you will not control your anger, then it may bother you in the long run. Your pending court related matters will be solved. Your relationship with the elders of the house may deteriorate this month because of different ideas and perspectives. You need to keep your behaviour right. Do not pressurize anyone to obey. A small argument will go on with the spouse, but the love between you two will remain. You will get their full support in the ups and downs of your life. Your health will be very good this month. Favourable Element: Air Favourable Planets: Uranus, Saturn Lucky Numbers: 3, 6, 16, 20, 34, 45, 56 Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Monday, Saturday Lucky Colours: Dark Green, Pink, White, Yellow, Red