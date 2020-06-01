Monthly Horoscope: June 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the work front this month is going to be very important for you. During this time you will get many golden opportunities to move forward. While on one hand you will work hard to achieve your goal. On the other hand, you will also get good results of the right decisions taken by you in this period. If you work then your respect will increase in the workplace. Not only this, there is also a strong possibility of your promotion. Your relationship with higher officials will be better and if needed, you will also get full support of colleagues. However, you are also advised to be careful otherwise you may be a victim of the politics happening in your office. If you do business then you will get good profits this month. Your loss due to lockdown can be recoveRed in this period. You can also look at some new schemes. If you want to do business in partnership then this time will be appropriate. Talking about money, this month you will be able to accumulate wealth easily and your financial position will be stronger than before. Talking about personal life, small problems may come up during this period, especially take good care of your spouse. It is possible that his health will remain weak during this period. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Mars Lucky Numbers: 11, 25, 39, 45, 50 Lucky Days: Thursday, Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Blue, Dark Red, Brown, White

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The month of June will be full of ups and downs for your personal life. At the beginning of the month, the atmosphere of the house will not be right. While the health of the mother or father may decline. On the other hand, your differences with family may deepen. If you want to keep your family together, then you will have to leave your warm feelings and treat them with love, especially try to improve your relationship with siblings. The situation seems to be normal in the middle of the month. During this time any auspicious work can be done in your house. If you are married then this time will be very good with your spouse. They will be devoted to you and will take care of your small things. It will be good if you also respect their feelings. Talking about the work, you can get good results this month. If you work, then with the help of your seniors or bosses, you can get a big improvement in your performance. The behavior of colleagues will also be good towards you. This will boost your confidence and you will be able to focus on your work with full positivity. At the same time, other businessmen are advised to invest wisely during this time. If you take such decisions in a hurry, you may be at a loss. Zodiac Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 4, 18, 29, 32, 49, 57 Lucky Days: Sunday, Thursday, Wednesday, Friday Lucky Colours: Green, Maroon, Sky Blue, Pink, White

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the economic front, this month is going to be important for you. Though you will not be able to get any big benefit during this period, your plans can go ahead. Slowly but your efforts will be seen to be paying off. If you try to strengthen your financial situation in a planned way, then you will definitely get good benefits. On the other hand, you are also advised to avoid spending more on others, especially during this time do not spend more money in having fun with friends. On the work front, folding time is expected to be mixed. You will work hard on your behalf and your hard work will also be appreciated. On the other hand, some of your colleagues may also try to confuse you. It will be better for you to take every step of your thinking carefully. Do not take any decision in others' words. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. This month, there will be no major problems in the family. Your relationship with your spouse will remain strong and both of you will fulfill all family responsibilities honestly. This time will be good for you in terms of health. There may be some problems due to not being able to pay proper attention to the food. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 2, 18, 26, 31, 44, 57 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Tuesday, Sunday, Monday Lucky Colours: dark Blue, Red, Brown, White

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you have been making an effort for a long time with the work, then you have a strong chance of getting success in it, especially if you are thinking of changing the job then you can get some good opportunities in it. Huh. With this, your career will move in a new direction. You may get a good position and your actions will also be highly appreciated. At the same time, businessmen may face some problems at the beginning of the month but soon the situation will return to normal. This month is going to be very auspicious for business, especially if you do business in partnership, during this time you will get many opportunities to make profit. Not only this, during this period you will also connect with some big and important people associated with your area. Financially, this month is going to be very lucky for you. Whether you work or business, there will be no shortage of money during this period. You will be able to accumulate wealth on the strength of your hard work. Apart from this, money is also possible with the help of friends. Talking about your personal life, there may be a minor problem in the house during this time, especially if your partner is with you. It will be better if you leave a strong attitude and treat your beloved with love. This is going to be normal for you in terms of health. Lucky Element: Water Lucky Planet: Moon Lucky Numbers: 5, 17, 24, 30, 45, 54 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, Friday Lucky Colours: Sky Blue, Red, Yellow, Cream

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This month you will get mixed results. It will be good for you in terms of career. If you pay more attention to your work then your performance will be even better. During this time, the eyes of your seniors or bosses will remain on your work. It will be better not to do any kind of negligence. If you do business then this month you may have to travel short distances. Although this time is going to be very busy and full of running time, you are very likely to get the proper results of your hard work. If you try a little bit, then you will be successful in keeping balance in your work and personal life. Talking about money, you will have to do financial management very thoughtfully at this time. On the one hand, while you will get money, on the other hand expenses are also likely to increase. It is better that you do not take your financial decisions without thinking. At the end of the month, there will be some tension in your personal life, especially your relationship with your spouse may deteriorate. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Sun Lucky Numbers: 7, 10, 19, 21, 33, 40, 55 Lucky Days: Thursday, Friday, Monday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Red, Dark Green, Blue, Saffron

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This month will be very auspicious for students. If you are waiting for the result of your exam then this month you are very likely to get the fruits of your hard work. Your morale will remain very high and you will try to work harder. If you are studying law, media or management, then this time will be very good for you. Students studying abroad can also get good news. Talking about your personal life, it will be very good for you. You will do all the work keeping in mind the needs of your family. You will get full support of your family members and your respect in the family will increase. During this time a new member may also come into the house. If you work, then you will be able to achieve a new position in this period. At the same time, businessmen are also likely to get financial benefits during this period. If you want to start a new business then you will get full support of some important people. This month will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Element: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 1, 15, 22, 35, 40, 57 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Thursday, Monday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Red, Maroon, White

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This month your job will be very important for you. You may progress as well. With the attainment of a high position, there is a strong possibility of getting a salary. The same unemployed people are also expected to get good jobs. If you want a transfer, you can get the transfer you want during this period. In the middle of the month, the workload may increase slightly but you will complete your work with full confidence and honesty. During this time your relations with senior officials will also improve. This time will be right for the business class. There are some important and concrete decisions you can take to make up for your loss. During this time, some changes in your business are also possible. Talking about money, if your money has been stuck somewhere for a long time and you were having a lot of difficulty in getting it, then during this time your problem may end. You can get your money held back. Apart from this, those who wish to buy their own house can also fulfill this dream. Your personal life will be full of happiness and peace. Relationships with relatives will increase sweetness. As far as your health is concerned, your carelessness can put you in big trouble. You better be careful. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 6, 14, 29, 33, 40, 56 Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Monday Lucky Colours: White, Brown, Yellow, Cream

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You will have a very sweet and sour experience this month. Whether it is personal life or work, you will get mixed results. In this, you will also get to learn something new. If you do a job then you may face some challenges during this time. However, if you will work wisely and wisely, then you can turn these problems into opportunities. You just keep working hard on your behalf, because the movement of the planets is also pointing towards your progress. Do not be hasty in business matters, especially if you do business in partnership, during this time your differences with the partner can be deep. However, this is not the time to waste your time in unnecessary mess, but to do something that will make your business grow faster once again. During this time it will be good if you do not start a big work. Economically, this time will be fine. You can earn money from more than one source. On the other hand, you will be able to repay some old debts during this period. There will be some shortage of money at the end of the month, but now we will handle the situation. Talking about health, small troubles related to health will come this month. Lucky Element: Water Shi Swami: Mars and Pluto Lucky Numbers: 5, 19, 20, 31, 40, 56 Lucky Days: Thursday, Monday, Saturday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Maroon, Red, Pink, Sky Blue

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You need to be more careful in terms of money this month. During this period, any demanding work may be done in your house, which can increase your expenses. You will fail to balance spending and savings. It will be better if you prepare an account of your expenses in advance so that you can settle with the troubles that come. In the middle of the month, you will be very upset due to domestic stress. The atmosphere of the house will be turbulent this time. Your separation with family is also possible. If you will show understanding and think with a cold mind, then the distance in the relationship can be ended. This month will be very difficult for employed people. You will be under a lot of stress due to increasing workload. You may not get good results despite many efforts. In such a situation, your morale may be weak. If you are negligent about your work at this time, you may have to lose your job. Unemployed people of this amount will have to fight very hard during this time, you may get some luck with luck in this period. Businessmen are advised to avoid any change at this time. Talking about health, physical health can also be affected at this time due to increasing mental stress. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Jupiter Lucky Numbers: 1, 7, 14, 21, 38, 49 Lucky Days: Sunday, Saturday, Monday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Dark Red, Green, Pink, Purple

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be stability in your life this month. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. The natives of love marriage have a strong chance of success during this period. This time will be right for you on the work front. Although initially you will feel that you are not getting results according to your hard work, gradually your lost confidence will return and you will move forward towards your goal with full positivity. There may be a sudden transfer of employed people. Maybe this change will bring some challenges for you too, but you must work with courage because whatever happens is for the good. Businessmen can get good success during this period. If any of your work is stuck due to financial constraints, then it is very likely to be completed this month. Talking about your personal life, parents will have good health. Although you may have small differences with your family members, it will not affect your relationship. You may have to stay away from home for some time during this period. Talking about health, there will be no major problem. If you travel, take full care of yourself. Zodiac Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Saturn Lucky Numbers: 4, 11, 26, 35, 44, 54 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Sunday, Thursday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Pink, Purple, White, Orange

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February It will be very auspicious for you in terms of money. During this time you will be able to accumulate wealth. Also you will spend thoughtfully and will be able to pay more attention to savings. In this period you will spend money on good works. It is possible that you help some needy people financially. This month will be very important for students. After a long struggle, you will get good results during this period, especially if you are engaged in your exam preparation, then your full attention will remain in your studies. You will get full support from the elders of your house along with the gurus. There will be peace in your personal life. Intimacy in relationships will increase, especially with siblings. On the other hand, your parents can make an important decision about you. It is better that you respect their decision. Jobbers will get many golden opportunities to move forward. If you take advantage of these opportunities, you may soon get a big boost. Businessmen are likely to get relief this month. You will get full benefit of government schemes. During this time, your opponents will win and your confidence will increase. Talking about health, you may have to run more at this time, which may affect your health. It will be better to take care of your health along with your work. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planets: Uranus, Saturn Lucky Numbers: 3, 6, 16, 20, 34, 45, 56 Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Monday, Saturday Lucky Colours: Dark Green, Pink, White, Yellow, Red