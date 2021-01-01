Monthly Horoscope: January 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Many changes can happen in your life this month. On the one hand, in some cases you may get good success, on the other hand you may also face adversity. First of all talk about your work, then businessmen can get success after a tough struggle. This month, some of your unfinished tasks may be completed, which will give you great relief. If you work, then the beginning of the month will be very good for you, but there may be some problems in the middle. You may have differences with senior officials during this period. Mentally, you will be very upset and unable to focus properly at work. It would be better for you to stay away from stupid things. This time is very important for you and you have to pay full attention to your work. Avoid confrontation with colleagues other than seniors. On the family front, the month of January will give good results for you. During this time any auspicious work can be done at home. Better understanding with your life partner and supporting you. This month will not be special for you in terms of money. Large expenses may occur during this period. Talking about your health, there will be no major problem this month but you will have to take care of health along with work. Horoscope: Fire Lucky Planet: Mars Lucky Numbers: 7, 10, 29, 34, 47, 58 Lucky Days: Monday, Sunday, Tuesday, Saturday Lucky Colours: Pink, Dark Yellow, Red, Sky Blue

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the economic front, the month of January will give mixed results for you. This month, in terms of money, you have to make your decisions very carefully. There is a high probability of loss of money during this period. Talking about your work, the employed people can get good results of their hard work done in the past. You can have great progress. If you work in a foreign company, then you can get a great opportunity to move forward. These times are likely to remain challenging for businessmen. During this time, there may be many obstacles in your path. If you are planning to expand the business then you have to avoid it. Talking about personal life, you will not get any special support from your family in this period and you will feel very lonely. You may also have to stay away from home for some time. At the end of the month there may be a big dispute with your spouse, which can increase your mental stress. Apart from this, you may also have to face health related problems. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 9, 11, 25, 36, 44, 53 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Wednesday, Sunday Lucky Colours: White, Yellow, cream, Pink, Sky Blue

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the work front, this month will give better results for you. If you work, then this time will be very good for you. There may be promotion of people working in multinational companies. During this period you will work hard and you will also be satisfied with your work. On the other hand, if you do business, during this time you can take some risky decisions. To develop your business, you will develop new strategies, which will give you the proper results. Talking about personal life, if you are unmarried, then in this period you can decide to get married. There can be positive changes in the lives of married people. Your financial condition will be good. You will continue to work hard to make your life better. Talking about your health, this month you may have problems like headaches, gas, insomnia etc. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 4, 8, 23, 30, 49, 52 Lucky Days: Friday, Wednesday, Saturday, Monday Lucky Colours: Green, Red, Blue, Cream

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This month will be good for you on the work front. Employed people can get good news this month. You may be promoted or you are most likely to get the desired transfer. If you are thinking of changing jobs then you can get a good offer during this time. The hard work of the people trying for a government job will pay off and they can get their dream job. On the other hand, businessmen may face some problems at the beginning of the month, but soon your problem will be resolved. Any work done in partnership during this period will benefit you well. You will also maintain a synergy with the partner. However you are advised to avoid getting entangled in any kind of shortcuts otherwise damage may occur. Talking about money, be careful while doing any kind of financial transaction this month. In this period, expenses may increase slightly. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support of your loved ones. You can also get some good news from the child side this month. Talking about your health, do not be negligent in your diet. Lucky Element: Water Lucky Planet: Moon Lucky Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 34, 48, 55 Lucky Days: Monday, Saturday, Wednesday, Friday Lucky Colours: Dark Yellow, Cream, Red, White

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Stress seems to be increasing in your married life this month. Suddenly some major changes can be seen in the life-partner's nature. There may be differences between you on small matters, due to which the atmosphere of your house will be tense most of the time. Your health can also be affected during this period due to mental stress. Talking about your work, the beginning of the month will be very busy for the working people. Many important responsibilities may come upon you at this time. However, along with your seniors, you will also get full support of colleagues. Businessmen will have to be more cautious this month, otherwise big losses may occur. Your financial condition will be good this month. If you take your financial decisions wisely, there will be no major problem. At the end of the month, a long journey is being formed. During this time you will spend a lot of time with your family. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Sun Lucky Numbers: 5, 10, 17, 24, 30, 49, 57 Lucky Days: Sunday, Friday, Wednesday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Brown, Green, Red, Orange

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Talking about your work, at the beginning of the month, the employed people will have to be careful. During this time the seniors will be somewhat dissatisfied with your work. They can also remove many drawbacks in the work you do. You will feel a lot of pressure during this period. However you are advised to keep your mind calm. If you work hard with positive thinking, you will surely get success. Natives who trade in partnership may have to suffer big losses during this period. You have to avoid blindly trusting your partner. Talking about money, this month you can make some important decisions to strengthen your financial position. You may have to spend some unwanted expenses in the middle of the month. Talking about personal life, with the help of your father, any big problem will be solved. If you are married, the relationship with your spouse can improve during this period. You will feel that your sweetheart truly loves you. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 4, 16, 27, 33, 41, 50 Lucky Days: Sunday, Thursday, Saturday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Blue, Purple, Pink, White

Libra: 23 September - 22 October For Libra people, the month of January is expected to be mixed. If you work, then the beginning of the month will not be very good for you. During this time the workload will be more. Also, none of your work will be completed easily. During this period, pressure of senior officers will also be more on you. At the same time, businessmen may have to bear small losses but soon you will get a chance to make up for it. If you are a big businessman, during this time you are advised not to take any important decision in a hurry. Talking about personal life, there will be a lack of attraction in the relationship with your spouse in this period. You will feel that your beloved is ignoring you. In such a situation, you will be depressed most of the time. The biggest problem can be solved by negotiation. It would be better to talk to your spouse openly. This month will be expensive for you in terms of money. Income will increase, but rising expenses can put you in trouble. Talking about your health, your health will be weak during this period. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 4, 12, 23, 37, 44, 59 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Saturday, Thursday, Sunday Lucky Colours: Red, Orange, Yellow, Maroon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This month is going to be very important for the students. If you are engaged in preparing for any exam then you need to work harder than before otherwise you will not get success. On the economic front, this month will give good results for you. In this period, due to the auspicious effects of the planets, your financial problems will be solved. You can also get rid of any old debts this month. Talking about your work, you will get a little less luck in the beginning of the month. During this period, you will not mind much work. However, soon you will also return with full enthusiasm and enthusiasm. Whether it is a job or business, you will get the expected result. There may be some challenges in your personal life. During this time, the family will look dissatisfied with you and you will face a lot of difficulties in getting their support. At the end of the month, your worries about your spouse's health may increase. Lucky Element: Lucky Planet: Mars and Pluto Lucky Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 33, 45, 54 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Sunday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: White, Brown, Pink, Blue

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Due to the auspicious position of the planets, you will be able to achieve good success this month. If you work, there is a strong possibility of your promotion. This month, your most difficult task will also be completed easily. On the other hand, businessmen can get tremendous economic benefit during this period. Your business will grow and you will get a chance to earn money from different sources. This time is going to be very favorable for your personal life. During this period, relationships with your loved ones will be strengthened and you will get their full support in adverse situations. You will get full support of the elders of your house. During this time financial benefits from father are possible. Apart from this, there is also a possibility of a dispute related to property. Talking about your health, there will be no major problem this month. However, you have to pay more attention to your food and drink. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Jupiter Lucky Numbers: 3, 5, 10, 27, 31, 44, 56 Lucky Days: Friday, Saturday, Thursday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Red, Green, Pink, Yellow

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This month will not be good for you on the work front. If you work, then it will be very difficult for you to focus on work this month. You can also have a dispute with someone at the workplace. You have to avoid such things, otherwise your hard work done in the past will be wasted. Also, it can damage your image. You can also make an idea to quit the job. However, if such decisions are not taken in a hurry, it would be better. This month will be fine for businessmen. You may have to run in vain during this period. Talking about personal life, tension can increase in your house during this time. Distances can occur in relationships with household members. Changes will also be seen in the life of your spouse. Differences between you and your money can be deep. Talking about your health, if you are a patient of high blood pressure then you have to be careful. Lucky Element: Earth Horoscope: Saturn Lucky Numbers: 5, 10, 28, 34, 47, 58 Lucky Days: Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Purple, Yellow, Maroon, White, Orange

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This month will give favorable results for you on the work front. In this period you have a strong feeling of success in almost every endeavor. If you work, then you can get a chance to go abroad this month. At the same time, the hard work of the aspirants of government jobs will also bring color. You can get the desired result. businessmen may have to work harder in this period than before but you can get good financial benefits. If you want to start a new work, then the time is auspicious for it. In terms of money, you will have to be a little careful this month. Focus on saving as much as you can in this period. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your siblings will be intensified. You will also get a chance to spend more time with your family members this month. If you are unmarried and want to have a love marriage, during this time your relationship can get the approval of family members. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planets: Uranus, Saturn Lucky Numbers: 2, 17, 20, 38, 45, 50 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Monday, Saturday Lucky Colours: Dark Green, Pink, White, Yellow, red