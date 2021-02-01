Monthly Horoscope Predictions February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This long-standing problem can be solved this month. First of all, let's talk about functioning, there will be a fluctuating situation on the work front this month. You are advised to work patiently. If you work then at the beginning of the month the workload will be more. Also, the attitude of your seniors is going to be very strict towards you. In this type of situation, you can keep yourself calm and avoid many problems. For businessmen, this time is likely to be mixed. You may have to fight hard in this period. Apart from this, your concern about stuck business matters can also increase greatly. Talking about personal life, avoid getting emotional while taking decisions on domestic issues. Your financial condition will be good. There will be no major problem. As far as your health is concerned, there may be minor problems this month. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Mars Lucky Numbers: 7, 10, 29, 34, 47, 58 Lucky Days: Monday, Sunday, Tuesday, Saturday Lucky Colours: Pink, Dark Yellow, Red, Sky Blue

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Talking about the work, you are advised to work hard this month. If you do a job, the competition in the office can increase significantly. At this time, even a small mistake can fall on you. On the other hand, businessmen will get many opportunities to earn a profit. If you want to grow your business then you have a strong chance of success during this time. On the economic front, this time you are expected to be mixed. If you are planning a big investment, you are advised to avoid it during this period. Also, if you do not do any financial transaction then it will be better for you. Conditions will be normal in private life. At the beginning of the month, you can get a chance to participate in a social event with family. At the same time, some decline in the life of your spouse is possible in the middle of the month. However, his health will soon improve. As far as your health is concerned, if you are troubled by some disease then you are advised to take more care of yourself. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 9, 11, 25, 36, 44, 53 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Wednesday, Sunday Lucky Colours: White, Yellow, Cream, Pink, Sky Blue

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This month is going to be very auspicious for you. During this period your confidence will increase and you will complete your work with full enthusiasm. In the case of money, this time will give good results. You can get success in your financial efforts. In this period, there can also be a big benefit related to property. Talking about work, this time is going to be very beneficial for the working people of clothes, grains, gold and silver. You are likely to get results as expected. On the other hand, the path of advancement can also be opened for the employed people, especially those who are working in government jobs can get higher posts. Talking about personal life, the beginning of the month will not be right for you. During this period, there may be a dispute in your house regarding the money, but soon the matter will be settled and there will be a peaceful atmosphere in your house. Parents will be in good health and you will get their full support. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to stay away from bad habits like cigarettes and alcohol. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 4, 8, 23, 30, 49, 52 Lucky Days: Friday, Wednesday, Saturday, Monday Lucky Colours: Green, Red, Blue, Cream

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The first thing to do is to work for you, but this time is going to be very good for people engaged in business partnerships. During this period you can get tremendous financial benefits. If you are planning to start a new business, then you can get success in this period. Also, your financial problems will also be solved. There is a high probability of getting the proper results of their hard work. If you have recently joined the job, then during this time you will be able to give your best and your seniors will also consider your hard work. Talking about personal life, you will get an opportunity to spend enough time with your spouse this month. In this period all the bitterness between you can be overcome. You may also get some good news from your beloved. If for some time the health of the parents is not going well, then during this time your anxiety may increase. You better take care of them more. Lucky Element: Water Lucky Planet: Moon Lucky Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 34, 48, 55 Lucky Days: Monday, Saturday, Wednesday, Friday Lucky Colours: Green, Brown, White, Yellow, Purple

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the basis of your attractive personality, you can achieve good success in this period, especially in the case of a career, you are very likely to get results as expected. This month will not be good for business people. You may suffer financial losses in this period. If you trade iron, be careful when making big economic bargains. Also, if you are associated with your father's business, then give priority to his talk. Do take his advice on any important issue. In terms of money, this time is likely to be good for you. In this period things of pleasure facilities can increase. Talking about personal life, try to maintain good relations with your elder brother. Tension is possible from the in-law side at the end of the month. In such situations, you need to act with consciousness rather than enthusiasm. As far as your health is concerned, chronic disease can emerge at this time. It would be better to take full care of your health. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Surya Lucky Numbers: 5, 10, 17, 24, 30, 49, 57 Lucky Days: Sunday, Friday, Wednesday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Brown, Green, Red, Orange

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Despite consistent efforts, your confidence may be weakened due to the lack of results as expected. However, you are advised to avoid such things. You should work patiently and move forward with full positivity. All your problems will be solved when the time comes. On the work front, it is going to be very important for you, especially on the jobbers, the responsibilities may increase slightly, so you have to be very active. During this period, you may also get a good chance. If you take advantage of this opportunity then you can have great progress. Natives who trade luxury items can get handsome profits. On the other hand, people doing stationery related business are also likely to get good financial benefits. Talking about personal life, relationships with siblings will be good. During this time, a good marriage proposal may come for your brother or sister. This is the time for you to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 4, 16, 27, 33, 41, 50 Lucky Days: Sunday, Thursday, Saturday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Blue, Purple, Pink, White

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This month you may have to face adversity. It would be better to work with patience and courage in difficult times, otherwise, your problems may increase. First of all, talk about your work, if you do the job, then despite hard work, you will be very disappointed due to not getting your progress. On the other hand, if you are thinking of changing the job, then this time is favourable for it. There may be a good chance in your hands soon. This month is going to be average for business people. During this time, you will not get any big profit, but you will not suffer any loss. Talking about personal life, you will have a good relationship with your spouse. At the end of the month, your sweetheart may have some great success. This time will not be right for you in terms of health. Your health is likely to decline drastically during this period. As far as you are concerned, do not be too careless about health, only by staying healthy you will be able to move forward in life. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 4 12, 23, 37, 44, 59 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Saturday, Thursday, Sunday Lucky Colours: Red, Orange, Yellow, Maroon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This month will bring great relief to you. If there is any problem in your life for a long time, then this problem will end in this period. Mentally, you will find yourself quite strong and will also be able to concentrate on your important tasks. In-office, you will be able to complete your tasks with hard work and transparency. In this period, a short work trip is also possible. If you do work related to oil, during this time you are very likely to get results as expected. The middle of the month is going to be very beneficial for the business people associated with hotel or restaurant business. Talking about personal life, during this time there will be an atmosphere of peace in your house. You will get parental affection and support. At the end of the month, with the help of your elder brother, you can also get big financial benefits. This time will be better for you in terms of health. Lucky Element: Water Lucky Planets: Mars and Pluto Lucky Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 33, 45, 54 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Sunday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: White, Brown, Pink, Blue

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are a student, you are advised to pay full attention to your studies. Do not waste your precious time here and there, otherwise, your hands will only feel regret in the coming time. This time is going to be very important for employed people. You will have more workload during this period and your boss will also expect you to perform well. You better not disappoint them and try to give your best. On the other hand, if you are unemployed and looking for a job, then you have to speed up your efforts. Soon your problem will be resolved. Businessmen may have to face a financial crisis in the middle. Many of your important tasks may get stuck in the middle. Talking about your personal life, during this time there will be a sunshade in your house. The atmosphere of your house is expected to remain stressful most of the time. In such a situation, you are advised to take special care of your speech. Your upset words can hurt the feelings of loved ones. Talking about health, there will be no major problem in this period. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Jupiter Lucky Numbers: 3, 5, 10, 27, 31, 44, 56 Lucky Days: Friday, Saturday, Thursday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Red, Green, Pink, Yellow

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January For employed people, there can be a change in your job location. People engaged in government or private jobs, there is a strong possibility of your transfer during this period. You must accept such changes while remaining positive. A situation of profit is also being created for the businessmen. During this period, you can do big economic transactions, which are expected to get good results soon. You may feel a little different in the middle of the month but you are advised to avoid it as this time is very important for you, so you work hard and try to give your best. Your financial condition will be good. You can spend on buying household amenities. Not only this, you can also get rid of any old debt in the middle of the month. The atmosphere of your house will be pleasant and your relationship with your loved ones will also be strong. Talking about your health, during this period you are advised not to be negligent in your diet. There may be a stomach problem. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Saturn Lucky Numbers: 5, 10, 28, 34, 47, 58 Lucky Days: Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Purple, Yellow, Maroon, White, Orange

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This month is going to be full of ups and downs for employed people. During this time you are advised to take more care of time, especially if you have a habit of reaching the office late, then you need to improve your habit as soon as possible otherwise you may be in big trouble. Apart from this, your seniors can also deal strictly with you even on your slightest mistake. It is possible that you feel a lot of pressure and stress. Businessmen can get good profits during this period. If you are planning to start any new work in partnership, then at the end of the month your plan can move forward. At the same time, your financial problems are also likely to be resolved. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your father will be strong. You will get their support in every decision you make. Talking about health, during this time you may have a problem related to teeth. You better take care of cleanliness. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planets: Uranus, Saturn Lucky Numbers: 2, 17, 20, 38, 45, 50 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Monday, Saturday Lucky Colours: Dark Green, Pink, White, Yellow, Red