Monthly Horoscope: April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This month is going to be mixed for people of this sign. Starting of the month will be difficult for you. However, if you act wisely and patiently, you can avoid many problems. Restrain yourself and do not take any decision in haste. During this period, you may have estrangement with your family members, which may increase your mental tension. During this time you are advised to stay away from negative emotions like anger and ego, otherwise you will lose your own people. If you do business then this month will be normal for you. This time will be good for the students. You will pay full attention to your studies and will also try to learn something new. However, if you are making a big effort for your education, then it can be hindered during this time. There will be ups and downs in your marital life. There will be fierceness in your spouse's nature at this time. In such a situation, you have to keep yourself calm to avoid fights. In the matter of finances, you have to be thoughtful this time. Health matters will be fine this month. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Mars Lucky Numbers: 25, 30, 45, 52, 65, 73 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Sunday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Brown, Pink, White, Blue

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Some changes are possible in your life this month. If you want to move forward, first of all strengthen your confidence in yourself and work hard, you will definitely get success. You will not get anything by sitting disappointed like this. On the work front, you can get the proper result this month. If you do the job, then you will complete your work with full enthusiasm and confidence. Maybe the beginning is not good, but things will recover slowly. Though you will feel a lot of pressure, you are advised to be patient. Not only this, you also need to pay attention to your behavior. Due to excess stress, there will be fierceness in your nature. In such a situation, you need to treat everyone properly, otherwise you will find yourself surrounded in controversies. This is not a good time for your married life. The estrangement will remain with your spouse. At this time you must talk to your beloved and try to solve this problem. This month will be fine in terms of finances. You may get good benefits in the beginning, but later the expenses will increase your anxiety. You will be very upset physically and mentally this month. In such a situation, negligence can put you in trouble. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planets: Venus Lucky Numbers: 9, 17, 20, 39, 41, 56 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Blue, Yellow, White, Green

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This month will prove to be very good for your personal life. You will feel very emotionally attached to your family. Relations with parents will be strengthened. They will support you in all your decisions. You can get good results in this period also in case of love. Love and passion will remain in your romantic life. Not only this, your relationship will also be good. During this time your partner can also propose to you for the wedding. For unmarried people, a good marriage proposal may come this month. However, there may be some obstacles at this time. Talking about work, you are expected to get good benefits both in job and business. The job-seekers will get the full support from their seniors. If the workload increases, they will continue to guide you from time to time. Businessmen can also get a chance to earn profit this month. Your personal life will be happy. This period may be a little problematic with your spouse. If you keep yourself calm then the matter will not progress much. This month will be good in terms of finances. You will not have to face any kind of financial problem. If you want to enjoy good health, then avoid taking excessive workload. Also, do not be careless about health. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 5, 17, 23, 33, 45, 54 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Saturday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Light Green, Sky Blue, Cream, White

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You need to be very careful this month. Your anger can get you in trouble, especially in terms of functioning you need to walk with a cool head. Businessmen may have to suffer a big loss this month. In such a situation, you will be under a lot of stress. During this period your opponents will be very active. Maybe they try to take advantage of the opportunity, it will be better if you take every step very carefully. Working people may have to face a lot of pressure at this time. A new assignment can be given to you which you have to complete soon. Excessive pressure can be stressful for you. You are advised to control your temper otherwise you may get stuck in a big problem. Be it your home or office. Try to understand your spouse's feelings. Confrontation on trivial matters is not good for your relationship between the two of you. You have to understand that the foundation of relationships is based on trust. This time will be normal for loving couples. You will experience happiness with your partner. You can also decide to pursue your relationship in this period. Your financial situation will not be good this month. If you are working on a big plan then make your decision wisely. Your health will be fine. At the beginning of the month, you may face minor problems. Lucky Element: Water Lucky Planets: Moon Lucky Numbers: 7, 19, 24, 35, 46, 54 Lucky Days: Monday, Friday, Tuesday, Thursday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Pink, Blue, Green

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the family front, this month will be very important for you. This month, you will focus on several serious domestic issues by keeping the work aside. In this period, you will take the right decision at the right time and you can get the appropriate result. If you do business then you have been working hard continuously for some time, as a result of which you are expected to get good profit this month. If you work then there is a strong possibility of your promotion. This month will prove to be very enjoyable for you. During this time you will get an opportunity to spend a lot of time with your family. If there have been gaps in your relationships, then this is the right time to remove them. This month you will get rid of any worries related to your children. If you are a student then studying at this time may distract you. Do not indulge in activities here and there, otherwise you may have to regret later. There will be tension during this in romantic life. Distractions with your partners can be deep. This time will prove to be a relief for you in terms of health. If you are struggling with any physical problem, during this time you can get rid of it. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Sun Lucky Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 29, 35, 40 Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Friday, Thursday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Light Yellow, Cream, Sky Blue, Green, Maroon

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This month will be very struggling for you, especially in the matter of finances, you need to take extra precautions. This is not the right time to do any major financial transaction. At this time you are advised to avoid taking loans. Most of the time this month in your married life, there will be estrangement between you. You may get into quarrels over trivial matters. Especially the early days of the month are going to be extremely difficult for you. Talking about love, everything will be normal between you. The process of your visits may stop for some time but there will be no major problem. If you are going to take a decision to pursue your relationship, then time is not favourable for it. The opening week will be good for the employed people. You will feel like working, but in the middle of the month you may face some challenges. During this period, the workload will be more on you. Most of the time you will be worried about your health this month. In such a situation, you are advised to be careful. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 2, 19, 27, 30, 49 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Friday, Saturday Lucky Colours: Brown, Yellow, Dark Red

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You can spend maximum time with your family members this month. However, if you are planning a trip, then it can be postponed at this time. Your relationship with parents will be good. During this time, they can take any important decision related to you. If you are married then this time will be very good with your spouse. You will start to understand each other better and your relationship will also be stronger. On the other hand, during this time in romantic life, you may have to face stressful situations. Misunderstandings with your partner can cause distances between you both. If you want to improve your relationship then you have to change your nature. Talking about finances, this month will prove to be expensive. However, there will be no financial constraints. If you are thinking of buying something, then time is not favourable for it. You will progress well in work this month. You will achieve success with your positive thinking and hard work. If you work, then this month you will get proper results. However, you may have to work hard for this. This month will prove to be good in terms of health. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 4, 18, 24, 35, 42, 54 Lucky Days: Monday, Wednesday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Orange, Purple, Brown

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You will get mixed results this month. In the beginning of the month you will be worried about your health most of the time. If you do not take good care of yourself, then a chronic disease can emerge at this time. In your marital life, there may be a minor problem with your spouse this month. Though there will be no major problem, you have to avoid being strict with your beloved. Whatever the situation, both of you face it together. There will be stability in romantic life this month. The conversation of both of you may stop a bit but your relationship will remain in sync. This is not the right time to take a big step like marriage. You must wait for the right time. You may face opposition from your family members on something this month. In the case of finances too, your concern can be deep. This month your financial situation will be good. There may be more expenses than income. Businessmen will not be able to get any big benefit this month. People who are seeking jobs need to focus more on their work this month. Lucky Element: Water Lucky Planet: Mars and Pluto Lucky Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 32, 40, 55 Lucky Days: Sunday, Saturday, Thursday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Maroon, Dark Green

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Last month suddenly your business came to a standstill but this month you can get some relief. During this time you will be very serious about your work. You will find yourself full of enthusiasm and enthusiasm and will also work hard. You can get the right result. If you are employed, this time will be very important for you. You can get a promotion. High officials will be very happy with your performance. This time will also be good for the businessmen. You may get some chances to earn profit. Overall this month, you will be very busy with your work. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your success will make your parents feel very proud of you. The middle of the month will be very lucky for you. You can get success in any of your long-standing efforts. During this period socially, you will be very active and you can also help the needy. Your financial situation will be good this month. Talking about health, you will enjoy good health this month. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Jupiter Lucky Numbers: 4, 5, 12, 17, 23, 34, 42 Lucky Days: Friday, Wednesday, Monday Lucky Colours: Red, Green, Pink

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be fluctuating conditions in your life this month. However, you will not lose courage and keep trying with full confidence. During this time, you will make every decision very carefully, which will give you the expected result. Mentally, you will be very strong during this period, which will keep you moving forward in the face of difficult situations. Talking about work, job or business this month, you may have to struggle with hard work. Your hard work will not go in vain and you can get some good results at the end of the month. If you have recently started a new business, then this month is small but you can benefit. People seeking jobs will get the full support of their seniors. You are advised to avoid talking overly during this period, otherwise it can be difficult. Your financial situation will be good this month. Your budget will be balanced. Problems of your marital life are likely to end in this period. This month will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Element: Saturn Lucky Numbers: 6, 10, 23, 35, 46, 55 Lucky Days: Friday, Wednesday, Saturday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Maroon, Cream, Purple

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You may face adverse situations in your workplace this month. Your personal life troubles will also affect your work. During this time you will have some anxiety related issues. Your seniors will be offended by your carelessness. If you do not handle this situation in time, then you may get into trouble. Some positive things can happen in the middle of the month. If you do business, you may become less stuck during this period. It is possible that your business has started to grow once again. Your financial situation can also improve. You are most likely to increase your income at this time. Problems appear to be increasing in your personal life. During this time, you may get pain from the child's side. There can be a big obstacle in their studies. This month, you need to avoid an argument with your spouse, otherwise in your relationship there will be bitterness. Talking about health, this month you need to take care of yourself. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planets: Uranus, Saturn Lucky Numbers: 10, 14, 24, 38, 45, 57 Lucky Days: Sunday, Friday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Sky Blue, Pink, Blue, Yellow