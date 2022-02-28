Monthly Horoscope March 2022: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April From the point of view of work, this month is going to be full of ups and downs for you. The difficulties of the employed people seem to be increasing. During this period, the rapport with the higher officials may deteriorate. Also, you will not be able to focus properly on your work. You have to stay away from negative thoughts and need to make good use of your precious time. This time will be very beneficial for businessmen. You will get many opportunities to make a profit during this period. Also, the business will expand. Financially, this month is going to be very lucky for you. During this time your income may increase. Apart from this, there is a strong possibility of getting back the money stuck for a long time. If you want to improve your relationship in your personal life, then avoid arguments on unnecessary things. This time is likely to be mixed for you in terms of health. You may have minor ailments. Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Mars

Lucky Numbers: 7, 10, 29, 34, 47, 58

Lucky Days: Monday, Sunday, Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky Colours: Pink, Dark Yellow, Red, Sky Blue

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May People working during this time need to be very active in the office. The burden of responsibilities on you may increase somewhat. It would be better for you that you do your work with full hard work and dedication. Apart from this, you also need to take more care of your behavior. By behaving well, your position in the office will also be strengthened. Businessmen are advised not to be in any hurry in matters related to money. During this time you will get many business offers, but you will have to accept them thoughtfully. Talking about your personal life, there is a possibility of some challenging days for you in the beginning of the month. The ambience of your house will not be good during this period. There can be a dispute in your house regarding money. Apart from this, the relationship with the elders of your house can also get sour. Control yourself and take your decisions wisely. Talking about health, you are advised to be more cautious about chronic diseases. Negligence can add to the problems. Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Venus

Lucky Numbers: 9, 11, 25, 36, 44, 53

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Wednesday, Sunday

Lucky Colours: White, Yellow, Cream, Pink, Sky Blue

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June From the point of view of work, the month of March can bring some big challenges for Gemini people, especially those working in the job are advised to be careful. Many negative thoughts may come in your mind during this period. You will not feel much at work and you may also consider quitting the job. However, you are advised to avoid taking any decision in haste or being over-excited. Businessmen can get mixed results during this period. At the end of the month, you may get a big business proposal. If you are about to start a new work and some obstacles are coming in your way, then you can get rid of this trouble during this period. From the financial point of view, this month is going to be expensive for you. If you have taken a loan or loan from the bank, then the pressure on you may increase. It would be better if you start paying the instalments gradually. This will reduce your burden. Due to the rush of work, you may not be able to pay much attention to your your personal life during this time. However, there are some domestic issues that need your immediate attention. During this time you may have some stomach related disease. You are advised to avoid excessive fried, roasted or spicy food. Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 4, 8, 23, 30, 49, 52

Lucky Days: Friday, Wednesday, Saturday, Monday

Lucky Colours: Green, Red, Blue, Cream

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This month is going to be very important for you from the point of view of work. The more effort and hard work you put in during this period, the better it will be for you. Whether it is a job or business, there is a strong possibility of getting proper results of your hard work during this period. If you work in a foreign company then you may have to face some big challenge, but soon your problem is likely to be resolved. Small businessmen will get good profits during this period. This time is going to be full of ups and downs for you in terms of money. Expenses seem to be increasing somewhat during this period. You may also have to take a loan at the end of the month. If this continues, then you may face a big financial crisis. Situations in your personal life will be almost normal. If you are married and for some reason, the distance has increased in your relationship, then during this period you should try to win the trust of your spouse. You try to know the mind of your beloved. Talking about health, during this period you can get rid of any old disease. Apart from this, if there are any elderly members in your house, then their health is also showing signs of improvement. Lucky Element: Water

Lucky Planet: Moon

Lucky Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 34, 48, 55

Lucky Days: Monday, Saturday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky Colours: White, Yellow, Pink, Maroon

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Situations are likely to be favourable in romantic life. If you are in a love relationship for a long time, then during this time your relationship with your partner will be strong. Your partner can also propose marriage in front of you. On the other hand, this time is also going to be good for married people of this zodiac. Although there may be estrangement between you over small things, no major problem is visible. On the work front, this month will not be good for you. Be it a job or business, you may have to face some big challenges during this period. Businessmen may have to face a financial crisis. On the other hand, carelessness towards work can be costly for employed people. This month will be normal for you in terms of money. If you spend according to your budget then you will be able to accumulate wealth. This time is going to be average for you in terms of health. You are advised to make changes in your routine, as well as take more care of your food and drink. Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Sun

Lucky Numbers: 5 ,10, 17, 24, 30, 49, 57

Lucky Days: Sunday, Friday, Wednesday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: Brown, Green, Red, Orange

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The month of March is going to be very auspicious for the employed people of this zodiac. Your hard work seems to be paying off. During this period you can get a high position, as well as your income, can also increase. On the other hand, if you want to change jobs, then this month you may get a call from some big companies. All this is the result of your hard work. Businessmen are advised not to start any new work during this period. If you do this then your problems may increase. The people doing business in the partnership are advised to be more cautious. Talking about money, avoid making any big expenditure during this period without thinking, otherwise your budget may become unbalanced and you may have to face many problems. In the case of love, this time is going to be very romantic. Your attraction towards someone special may increase. Talking about your personal life, during this time some misunderstandings may arise between the members of your house. In such a situation, you have to try to solve the matter very intelligently. If you already have a serious disease then you need to be more alert. Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 4, 16, 27, 33, 41, 50

Lucky Days: Sunday, Thursday, Saturday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Blue, Purple, Pink, White, Brown

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The month of March will give mixed results for Libra people. If for some reason you are away from home for a long time, then during this time you can have a very fun time with your loved ones. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong and your emotional attachment towards each other will also increase. Your loved one can also get some big success during this period. You will feel proud of their achievement. This time will not be good for you in terms of money. During this time you may have to face a financial crisis. If you are trying to increase your income then you have to accelerate your efforts. Apart from this, you are also advised to avoid loans and borrowings. Talking about work, the conditions are going to be pleasant for the employed people. Some positive changes are possible during this period. Your position in the workplace will be strong and on the strength of your good performance, you can also come into the good books of your boss. At the same time, this time is going to be harmful to businessmen. During this time your work may get spoiled. At the end of the month, you may also have to face financial loss. Do not be careless in the slightest towards health. If you are having any minor problem then you should consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Venus

Lucky Numbers: 4 12, 23, 37, 44, 59

Lucky Days: Wednesday, Saturday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky Colours: Red, Orange, Yellow, Maroon, Sky Blue

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The beginning of the month will be very good for you, but the time after that is going to be very turbulent. You will find yourself entangled in home and work. You will not be able to pay attention to yourself during this period. If you do a job, then the conditions in the office are going to be negative. Your rapport with higher officials may deteriorate. Also they will look dissatisfied with your performance. Mentally you will not feel good, which will also affect your work. Businessmen may have to run a lot during this period. You will have to make long journeys related to work. Things may turn in your favour at the end of the month. You are likely to get success in your endeavours during this period. From an economic point of view, this time can prove to be better for you. You can get the money during this period. Apart from this, you can also make some deductions in your list of expenses, so that you will be able to focus more on savings. There may be a lack of mutual harmony in the relationship with the spouse. Differences are likely to deepen between you. To stay healthy, you have to eat on time. Apart from this, you are also advised to avoid working late at night. Lucky Element: Water

Lucky Planets: Mars and Pluto

Lucky Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 33, 45, 54

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Sunday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: White, Brown, Pink, Blue, Red

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December From the economic point of view, this month will prove to be very good for you. Your expenses may increase a bit at the beginning of the month, but gradually you will be able to control your expenses. You can get a new source of income during this period. Along with this, your deposited capital will also increase. By the middle of the month, you will also be able to eliminate any old family debt. Talking about work, employed people are advised to work hard during this period, otherwise, you may have to lose your job. Situations are likely to remain tense for people doing government jobs. There may be estrangement and conflict with higher officials during this period, which will also have a bad effect on your work. It is better that you avoid such negative things. A legal matter may trouble businessmen during this period. However, soon this problem of yours will end and your work will move forward. During this time, a property-related matter may emerge, due to which there may be tension between the members of your house. Talking about your health, you have to give priority to your health, as well as you have to stay away from stress. Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Jupiter

Lucky Numbers: 3, 5, 10, 27, 31, 44, 56

Lucky Days: Friday, Saturday, Thursday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Red, Green, Pink, Yellow, Sky Blue

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Employed people can get results according to their hard work this month. During this time, your rapport with higher officials will be strong, as well as you can get a high position. This time is going to be very important for the people doing government jobs. If for some reason your promotion is stalled, then there is a strong possibility of getting good news during this period. There are also signs of improvement in the economic condition of businessmen. People doing work related to gold and silver can make tremendous financial gains during this period. Whether it is a job or business, you will get to see the effect of the auspicious position of the planets. Talking about personal life, this time with your spouse will be spent very happily. You can also get some good news from your beloved during this period. Your relationship with your parents will be strong. You will get their full support in adversity. If you are associated with your ancestral business, then at the end of the month you can get some big success with the help of your father. Talking about health, you may have food poisoning during this period. You better be careful. Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Saturn

Lucky Numbers: 5, 10, 28, 34, 47, 58

Lucky Days: Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: Violet, Yellow, Maroon, White, Orange

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This month may bring some new challenges for you on the work front, especially for the people doing target-based work, this time is going to be very difficult. During this, you will have to work harder than usual. Apart from this, you may also have to face the displeasure of your higher officials and bosses. Your confidence may falter during this period. On the other hand, businessmen may have to struggle hard to earn profit. If you want to advance your business, then you may not get success during this period. At the end of the month, you may get some benefit from your old contacts. This month will be favourable for students. If you have given any exams recently, then you can get tremendous success. On the other hand, if you are trying to get higher education, then this time is going to be very auspicious for you. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. You will get the full support of the family members. There will be some upheaval in your married life during this period. You may see changes in the behaviour of your spouse. If you take any big decision, then definitely take the opinion of your family members. This time is going to be average for you in terms of health. Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planets: Uranus, Saturn

Lucky Numbers: 2, 17, 20, 38, 45, 50

Lucky Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Monday, Saturday

Lucky Colours: Dark Green, Pink, White, Yellow, Red