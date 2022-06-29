Daily Horoscope, 29 June 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are a businessman and are planning to start work on a big project, then in such cases you are advised to avoid rushing. You will get the support of higher officials in the office. However, the pressure on you to give your best will also be high. In such a situation, you may also feel a little stress. You need to believe in yourself. If you work hard with full positivity, you will definitely get good results. The day is going to be very expensive in terms of money. Your budget may become unbalanced due to unnecessary expenditure. It would be better not to be too careless in terms of money. The atmosphere of the house will remain calm. If you talk about your health, then today you may have problems like fever, cold, cough etc. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 12:00 noon

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is giving a very good sign for the employed people. You can get your promotion letter in the office and there is a strong possibility of increasing your income. You will feel very positive and full of confidence. Businessmen can also get expected results, especially if you do the work of medicines, then you can expect good profits. If for some time you are not able to give enough time to your spouse, then take out time from your busy routine and go for a walk with your beloved. This will bring spark in your relationship, as well as love will increase between you. Your financial condition will be good. If you have a heart-related disease then you have to stay away from anger and stress. Lucky Colour: Gray

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 10:15 am

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are a student and you are finding it difficult to understand difficult subjects, then with the help of your friends, you can carry forward a little carelessness towards your studies at this time. Salaried people are advised to avoid taking any decisions in haste, especially if you are leaving your current job and looking for a new job, then you should take your decision wisely. Business-related people should not be careless in the matter of tax, otherwise today you may suffer a big loss, as well as your image, may also get spoiled. The day will be average in terms of money. You may have an argument with your spouse today. It is better that you do not use the wrong words in anger. Today is not a good day for you in terms of health. Do not stay empty stomach for long. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 2:20 pm to 4:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Do not gossip too much with colleagues in the office. Apart from this, use your words very carefully. Due to your slippery tongue, there is a possibility of a dispute today. Businessmen are advised to avoid doing any new work today. Do not accept any business offer in haste. There will be happiness in your personal life. Good news can be received from a family member. After a long time, today you will get a chance to spend more time with your family members. You will feel very good by sharing your mind with your loved ones. Your financial condition may improve. You are advised to be more cautious regarding health, especially if you already have a disease, then take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 34

Lucky Time: 10:50 am to 2:25 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be a very lucky day for the people associated with fashion, media, politics etc. You can get great success. If you do work related to foreign companies then you can make a tremendous profit. Your honor and respect will also increase. You can get success in the financial endeavour. Today, you will acquire a lot of wealth. Your relationship with your family members will be strong, especially with the emotional support of your parents. The car of your married life will be on track. If you talk about your health, then today you can see improvement in your health. However, along with good food, you also need to focus on rest. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:40 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, it is better not to do any work in a hurry and in a hurry, otherwise, you may get hurt. If you are preparing for a government job, then you should not keep any kind of lack in your preparations. If you work hard, you will definitely get success. The people working related to the stock market can get good results today. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. If a family member is eligible for marriage, then today a good marriage proposal can come for them. Talking about your money, your expensive nature can increase your problems. Avoid spending too much without thinking. Today you are advised to avoid taking long journeys. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 10:00 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If the employed people have been working hard to complete some important work for a long time, then today you have a strong possibility of getting success. Your boss will appreciate your hard work. There is a possibility of profit for the people related to business, especially if your work is related to food and drink, then your work will speed up. The atmosphere of the house will remain calm. Your family members will get support. Today you will spend a very good time with your elder brother and your relationship will also get stronger. Your financial condition will be good. You can also do some important work related to money. If you talk about your health, then you should do light exercise daily. Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be a very lucky day for the students of this zodiac. If you have given any competitive exam recently then you can get success. On the other hand, if you have completed your studies and are looking for a job, then you can get good opportunities. Businessmen may have to take risky decisions today. It is possible that you will get a good result in future. Relationships with a family member may deteriorate. You need to curb your temper tantrums. Don't do anything that you will regret later. The day is going to be mixed in terms of health. As far as your health is concerned, you may have a problem with your feet. Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are unemployed and looking for a job, then today is giving a very good sign. You can get the job you want. Apart from this, if you are already doing a job, then the sum of your progress is being made. Businessmen may get a new business proposal. You are advised to exercise utmost caution while interacting with big customers. Conditions in your personal life are looking unfavourable. There may be a dispute in the house today regarding money. Your wrong attitude can distance your loved ones from you. In such cases, you need to act consciously and not with enthusiasm. Today will prove to be a better day in terms of money. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 12:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is going to be very beneficial for businessmen. Your big day can be sure. Soon you will also get big financial benefits. If the employed people want to get a higher post, then you are advised to work harder. Apart from this, you also keep in mind the time. Your lateness can adversely affect your progress. Your personal life will be happy. Parental guidance will be available. Sweetness will increase in the relationship with younger siblings as well. Today will be a good day for you from the financial point of view. If you talk about your health, then you may have problems like a muscle strain. Avoid lifting heavy things. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a very good start to the day. You can get rid of any big worries. Mentally, you will feel very good. The atmosphere of the house will be cheerful. Your relationship with loved ones will be strong. If you take any decision, then you can get full support of your family members. If you are planning to give a surprise to your life partner, then today is the right day for him. Talking about your work, apart from the higher officials in the office, coordination with colleagues will also be better. Today you will feel a different pleasure in working. There may be a boom in the financial condition of businessmen. In the second part of the day, you will spend a lot of fun time with your friends. If you talk about your health, then try to eat light food at night. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 3:00 pm