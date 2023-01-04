Gand Mool Nakshatras: Effects And Remedies To Remove Doshas Horoscope oi-Pundreeka Valli

As per the Vedic astrology, Nakshatra indicates the position of the moon. the time of birth explains the position of the moon in a Nakshatra at that specific time. There are 28 constellations through which Moon passes, one segment at a time every day. The 27 nakshatras help us to make correct predictions about various aspects of life. Each Nakshatra comes under the governance of a planet and is also categorised by gender.

There are certain Nakshatras categorised as Gand Mool nakshatras. These originally belong to Ketu or Mercury. The point where Ketus nakshatra ends and Mercury's nakshatra begins, is called a Gandamool Nakshatra. There are many debates that have sparked about the outcomes of childbirth in these stars. But Gandamool nakshatra has a different outcome chalked out for different quarters or padas of a Gandamool nakshatra.

Being born under these stars brings a dosha that may imply not so good outcomes and effects on your life. Gandamool on account of its having a dosha factor can create problems for the individual. Check out the list



1. Aswini:

They face financial problems at some stage of their life but they will be generally happy and prosperous in life. Father's fortunes may be affected due to this Nakshatra.

2. Ashlesha:

They care less for money and spend lavishly without bothering about what the future might bring. They also have an unpredictable relationship with their parents and siblings.

3. Magha:

Troubled relationship with your mother or father may be one of the outcomes of being born under this star. Some of them may live prosperous life. Those born in the fourth quarter of Magha rise to dizzy heights professionally.

4. Jyeshta:

A person born under this nakshatra may suffer strained relationship with siblings. Relationship with their mother will also not be good. Persons born under the fourth quarter of Jyeshta month may face problems throughout their lives.

5. Moola:

Moola borns can cause problems to their parents. They will spend money recklessly and lose their wealth.

6. Revathi:

Person born under the last quarter or fourth phase, can create problems for their parents and also during their own lives. Those born under the first three quarters live a happy prosperous life and tremendously successful career.

A heartening fact is that certain padas or quarters are unfortunate for the individuals born under them. Not all quarters pose problems to life. There is a good side to being born under these stars.

They are charmers look wise, with charming personalities. They have a sunny disposition, sociable and generous to a fault. These people are hardworking and prepared to take on any problems in life.

Gandamool Nakshatras: Remedies To Remove Doshas

1. Gand Mool Dosha Shanti Pooja on the 27th day of the birth of the child should be arranged by its parents. If you miss this day, then wait till the moon comes back to this star again. You can also perform this puja on your birth nakshatra any time later in your life.

2. Chant Maha Mrityunjaya continuously.

3. The Ashwini, Magha, or Moola borns should worship Lord Ganesha.

4. Green vegetables should be given away to charity on Wednesday.

5. The Ashlesha, Jyeshta, or Revathi should offer prayers to Budha (Mercury).

6. Budha can be placated by donating emeralds, bronze utensils, green vegetables, amla and coriander.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption

