Daily Horoscope: 31 May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April People who are employed will have to work hard to meet the expectations of your bosses. If you do not do your tasks seriously, then you may get into trouble in the coming time, that is, your job can also go. People doing the same business need to make their plans anew. You set your goals and then start working on your plans, you will definitely get success. Your habit of talking without thinking can spoil the mood of your spouse today. It will be better to use your words very carefully. On the other hand, domestic responsibilities may increase slightly today. This will make you feel a lot of pressure. If you talk about your health, today will give mixed results. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May An effort to improve relationships with your spouse can bring colour today. All the misconceptions will be removed and you will spend a blissful day with your beloved. On the other hand, if you are single and want to get married, then you can get good news today. Talking about the work, today you will do your work with full creativity and understanding, which will give you the proper result. Today will be good for you, be it a job or business. If you do a government job, today you are likely to get financial benefits. This evening is going to be very special for you. Suddenly you can meet an old friend. After a long time, you will have lots of fun with your friend. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today suddenly a big problem can arise in front of you but you will face this problem with courage and try your best to handle the situation. Students preparing for competitive examination need to pay full attention to their studies. If there is any obstacle in your education then you must seek the help of your elders and gurus. You can also take advantage of online classes. Your financial situation will be normal. Try to avoid unnecessary expenses otherwise your budget may get messed up. If you have taken a loan, then creditors can put pressure on you today. Talking about health, you have to take care of your health at this time. Any skin related disease can occur. It is better that you take care of cleanliness. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you do a job then you are advised to be careful on this day. Maybe some of your colleagues try to interrupt your work. It is better that you work with intelligence. On the other hand, businessmen need to be patient. If you are getting failures repeatedly, do not let your confidence weaken. You keep trying with full positivity and courage, soon things will be seen turning in your favour. Today will be a good day in terms of money. There is a possibility of getting hold of money. Apart from this, today you can get rid of any old small debts. You are advised to avoid family dispute, otherwise, your mental peace will be destroyed. In such cases, you must not act in haste but with a conscience. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12 noon

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be very auspicious for you on the work front. Your bosses or seniors will be greatly impressed by your innovative methods. At the same time, your art of being able to work easily in odd conditions will also be appreciated today. If you trade today you can take a risky decision. Trust yourself you will definitely get success. The situation will be favourable in your personal life. Today you will get a chance to spend enough time with your family members and you will take advantage of this opportunity. You may also have an important discussion with parents today. Apart from this, today you will also try to remove all the complaints of your spouse. Talking about health, you will feel better today. You will reduce stress and remain mentally strong. Lucky Colour: blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are going to take an important decision today, then you have to take your decision very carefully. Avoid making unilateral decisions, otherwise, you may get into a lot of trouble in the coming times. Today will not be a good day for employed people. You may face many problems. It will be better for you to try to win the trust of your high officials and also make every effort to improve your relationship with colleagues. You will definitely get good benefit from it. Your financial situation will be fine. Today there will not be big expenses. However, in financial matters, you have to be careful. Avoid spending without thinking. Talking about health, if you have a migraine complaint, your problems may increase today. It will be good for you that you also get enough rest with work. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 3:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Avoid interfering in the case of other people, otherwise, you may create problems for yourself. It will be better for you to keep your own business. The behaviour of some people will not be good towards you today, it is possible that you may feel sad due to this. However, you need to keep your side right, the situation will automatically normalize when the appropriate time comes. If you work then today the workload will be more. You may feel a lot of pressure. If you try to work with a calm mind, then all your tasks will be completed on time easily. Today will be expensive on the economic front. Household expenses may increase. As far as your health is concerned, today is the day for you to be mixed. You are advised to stay away from negative thoughts. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 9: 45 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you will pay more attention to your personal life. You will try to eliminate the distances that have come in relationships. It is possible that all misconceptions can be cleared today. Your confidence will increase and you will get good success in business matters. However, at this time you are advised to avoid taking any kind of risk. On the other hand, jobless people must be ready to face some challenges. Have confidence in yourself and work hard. Financially, some improvements are possible today. You may also be successful in paying any pending bills today. Talking about health, today will be a good day for you. No major problems are visible today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8: 45 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Leave your worries unnecessarily and spend your day happily. If you work and are associated with management, today will be a very good day for you. You will work together with your team and you will get full support from everyone. Also, some good advice can benefit you today. On the other hand, if you do business and you have recently suffered a big loss, then today you can make some plans to make up for it. Students need to pay more attention to their studies at this time. You need to keep working hard. Your personal life will be happy and relationship with family will be good and you will get support from all. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is your day. You are very likely to get success in your efforts that have been going on for a long time. If you are making any efforts in the field of education, then you are very likely to get success. On the other hand, businessmen can also get small profits today, especially if your business is of wood, iron, or food, then the financial gain is possible today. Some stress is possible in your personal life. The atmosphere of the house may deteriorate today. You are advised to keep a check on your anger. Especially women have to be restrained on their speech. Talking about health, if you are a blood pressure patient then keep taking your medication regularly otherwise it can be difficult. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be your very romantic day. You will have a good understanding with your spouse and you will spend a lot of time. On the economic front, the day is auspicious. Income may increase. Apart from this, you may have to travel for work today, however, as expected, the benefits will reduce your stress. However, travelling in the current situation is risky, so one has to take care of his health as well. There will be peace in your personal life. Today will be a happy day with family. Talking about health, then get up and walk in the morning will be good for your health. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 5:15 am to 1:00 pm