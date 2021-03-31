Daily Horoscope: 31 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be very important for you on the work front. If you are planning to change job then today you can get a good offer. It is possible that your career should get a new direction. Businessmen today can benefit well from their old contacts. The day will be mixed in terms of your finances. You are advised to avoid spending more than your income. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be calm. There will be sweetness in your relationship with your family. If your spouse's health is not going well for some time, then you need to consult a good doctor. Negligence can prove to be harmful. As far as your health is concerned, avoid worrying about small things otherwise your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You need to take special care of your behavior, otherwise any work you do may be spoiled. If you do business then keep this in mind. Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Any work that has been stuck for a long time is very likely to be completed today. On Your economic front, the day will be good. You will be able to focus on saving. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the blessings of parents. If you are a student, extreme self-confidence can prove to be harmful for you. You study diligently and stay away from stupid things. Today will be a good day in terms of health. You will feel very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If there is even a small problem related to the stomach today, do not make the mistake of ignoring it. You should consult a doctor immediately, otherwise it may be difficult. Today, you may also have some concerns about the health of an elderly member of your family. If you do business and want a big profit then you need to work harder. Employed residents are advised not to leave any of their jobs incomplete today. In the coming days, the pressure on you may increase significantly. The condition of your finances will be satisfactory. Keep trying to increase your income, soon you will get success. Relationship with your spouse will be good. You will get full support of your sweetheart. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If there is an important discussion with the boss in the office, then think carefully before giving any feedback. If you work together in the office, you will get good results. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to be careful with their opponents. Today they can hinder some of your important work. Money will be expensive in terms of money, but there will be no major problem. However, you need to focus more on savings at this time. Talking about your personal life, avoid arguments and arguments with your spouse on small matters. Bitterness in your relationship may increase, as well as your home environment will deteriorate. As far as your health is concerned, there can be any problem related to bones. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 10:35 am to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be a very auspicious day for you students. Your long-running hard work can be successful today. If you are associated with ancestral business, then today you can have tremendous profits. People who do business in partnership are also expected to have expected results. Today is going to be a very busy day for employed people. Suddenly you may be assigned an important task. Talking about your personal life, you will spend a very good time with your spouse. Your sweetheart will be in a very romantic mood. On Your economic front, the day is going to be fine. If you spend according to your fixed budget then it will be better for you. Apart from this, you also need to avoid any financial transactions today. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be a very important day for the Businessmen, especially if you are about to start a new business, then today you can take some big decisions. On the other hand, employed people can get some good news in the office, especially if you want to travel abroad, your wish can be fulfilled soon. Money will be better than normal. Today you need to avoid borrowing. In the second half of the day, financial gain from the father is possible. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Do not make the mistake of ignoring even the small advice of the elders of the house. As far as your health is concerned, you need to take good care of your eyes. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is going to be a very auspicious day for you on the work front, especially if you want to further your business, then you may get a great opportunity. There is also a strong possibility for the employed people to get the proper results of their hard work. Your boss will be very happy with your hard work. You will receive praises today. This will strengthen your position in the office. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. Today you will spend a very memorable time with your spouse. Happiness will come from children. Your financial situation will be fine. You can shop fiercely for children today. Talking about health, there may be a complaint of pain in the feet today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The atmosphere of the house will not be good today. Some trouble is possible from your child. You are advised to behave in a very balanced way. Your anger can unnecessarily increase the talk. If you work in finance, then on this day you are advised to be very careful. Negligence can cause harm. Businessmen can be of good economic benefit. Natives doing business related to hotels or restaurants are also expected to get results as expected. On Your economic front, this day will prove to give good results. You may achieve wealth today. Talking about your health, stress can lead to a deterioration in your health. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You have to be careful in terms of money. Today, if you prepare your list of expenses in advance, it will be better. Try to improve coordination with colleagues in the office and you are advised to focus on your work as well. If you do business, then do not stay away from debate today, otherwise you may suffer big financial loss. your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with your parents will be stronger. You may receive good news from younger brother. There is a strong possibility of them getting any major success in the field of education. Today, be more cautious when using too many items. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are a student and are preparing for any competitive exam then you are advised to pay more attention to your studies. Avoid taking too much stress and keep your preparations with full positivity. If you are a big businessman and you are having differences with employees then today this problem of yours can be ended. Once again, you will see speed in your business. Employed people may have to work very hard today to complete their pending tasks. Your financial situation will be strong. If you want to make small investment then today is a favourable day for this. Talking about personal life, some changes can be seen in the behaviour of your life-partner today. You will feel that your beloved is ignoring you. In such a situation, you must talk openly, it is likely to be mixed day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:45 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you do business in partnership, then you have to maintain complete transparency. Avoid unnecessary fights, otherwise there may be loss in place of profit. On the other hand, if you do a job, then keep your work in the office. In the affairs of others, you have to avoid putting a foot on it. This can affect both your image and your work. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. Ideological differences are possible with a member of your family. If you act wisely then the matter will not progress much further. Your financial situation is going to be fine. If you are in the mood for a big expense then you are advised to avoid it. Talking about your health, you will feel very cumbersome today. Stay away from your negative thoughts and give yourself enough rest. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:40 pm to 10:05 pm