Daily Horoscope: 31 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your married life will be full of happiness and peace. Both of you will grow in mutual understanding. This is the right time to tell your beloved how much you love them. It is possible for both of you to spend a lot of time today. In the case of love, the day will be normal. Today you will be immersed in your partner's thoughts. Today is going to be a great day on the economic front. You will be able to earn extra money with your understanding. Today will be a great day for businessmen. Your hard work will be successful and you will get the benefits as expected. If you are related to your father's business, then with your help you can solve any stuck business matter. Your health will be good and you will feel positive. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May In matters related to money, take extra precautions today. The increase in your expenses can spoil your budget today. Today can be a mixed day if you are married. Today you will not be able to spend much time with your spouse. They may be too busy with their work today. You need to control your emotions or else it can cause trouble for you. Do not exhaust yourself with extra workload at this time, otherwise you can fall ill. Try to resolve your personal matters as soon as possible otherwise it can have a bad effect on you as well. A big problem can arise in your romantic life today. You may have a conversation with your partner. It can be difficult if you do not pay attention to your words. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 7:30 pm to 10:05 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There is also a positive aspect of life. There are no problems that are not solved. You have to understand this. Learn to ignore small things only then you will be able to move forward in life. Apart from this, you are advised not to take any decision in a hurry. If you do this then you may have to regret it. If you do business then today you will not get any special benefit but there is no need to be disappointed. Fluctuations in business will keep on coming. Today will be a normal day for employed people. It is possible that due to financial constraints, some of your work may be incomplete. Do not be careless about your health. If you feel too much emotional pressure then you need adequate rest at this time. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Due to the interference of an outsider, today a situation of discord can arise in your married life. You are advised to avoid trusting anyone with closed eyes. You need to strengthen your gift on your beloved. On the economic front, today can bring any good opportunity. If you take advantage of this opportunity then there is only a small but strong possibility of getting economic benefits. Relationships with the parents may deteriorate. You may have to face his criticisms today for your impolite behaviour. Talking about your health, today you will feel physically weak. All this is the result of your negligence. It will be good that you pay more attention to getting some rest. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 10:00 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Some tension is possible today on the work front. Be it business or office, today you can suddenly increase your workload. In such a situation you have to work with patience and calmness. If you work as planned, your pressure will be reduced significantly. In the second part of the day, the home environment can suddenly deteriorate. It is possible that a dispute may arise between your family members due to the emergence of some old issue. Talking about romantic life, after a long time, you will be able to meet your partner today, although this date will be your date, but it will give you a lot of happiness. If you talk about your financial situation, then your income will be good and your budget will also be balanced. The day will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will give you some good results on the economic front. Any new source of income can be found. Not only this, you can also earn some extra money today. You can be given a big responsibility in the office. It will be better for you to complete your work on time. Today, the natives of the trade are advised to handle the money related work. Your personal life will be happy. Today, you will walk by balancing your work and personal life. You will get full support of your family members and you will feel happy with them. Your spouse's mood will be more romantic today. The day will be favourable in terms of health. Today you will feel quite good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 9:50 am to 2:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today your efforts will give you positive results and you will be able to earn good money. Things seem to be trending in your favour. Today you will easily complete any difficult task and your senior will be very happy with you. There will be happiness and peace among your family members. Your relationship with your mother, father, siblings will be good, but there will be some roughness in the behavior of your spouse, due to which the distance between you is likely to increase. It is possible that today you may have some concern about a legal matter. If you are a student, today you will not feel like studying much. You will feel lethargic today. You need to workout to keep yourself fresh and fit. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Try to stay away from debate today or else your problems may increase. Work patiently especially in domestic matters, if you lose your temper, a big uproar may arise in the house today. Today will be normal on the economic front. Today, there may be a problem related to the property. You may have to face a lot of problems in solving this. Today you will not feel able to take any important decisions. In such a situation, you have to keep your mind calm. If possible, postpone your decision for some time. ToLucky Colour: Whiteday you are likely to get some benefits from your friends as well as with their cooperation you will also be successful in finishing your important work. Health matters will not be right today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December On the economic front, the day is not very profitable. If you do business then today you can be at a huge loss. In such a situation, your stress can increase. If you are facing even small health related problems, then you must consult your doctor immediately. Negligence is not right for you at this time. There will be peace in your personal life. Relationships with your parents will be good. If you talk about your married life, then you will get emotional support from your spouse. Today your dear ones will like to spend more time with you. Employees will have a busy day. Today you will be very much involved in office work. There will be stability in your romantic life. Your partners are going to miss you a lot. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January For students this time is likely to be mixed. If you have recently given an exam and are waiting for its result, then you may have to wait longer. On the economic front, the day will be expensive. Today you may have some big expenses. In the second part of the day, any thought-provoking task will be completed and you can also make an important decision. If you work then today you need to be careful. There may be some differences with your boss. You have to avoid being overly aggressive. Businessmen may get some benefits. There will be happiness in your married life. Love and cooperation of your spouse will give you positive energy. Your health will be perfect and you will feel better. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a good day for you. Today you will proceed with complete confidence and most of your problems will be solved. On the economic front, the day is good. Today you will not face any kind of financial problem. Apart from this, you can also get stuck in profits today. If you do business and some of your important work was interrupted then it can be overcome today, which will give you a lot of relief. Today you can expect good benefits. Give your family time and make them realize how valuable they are to you, especially your parents. On the other hand, ideological differences with siblings are possible today, but through conversations, you can remove all misconceptions. There will be happiness in your married life and you will give full support to each other. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm