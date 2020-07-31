Daily Horoscope: 31 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Businessmen are advised to stay away from their opponents. Your opponents may interfere with your actions. On the other hand, if you work, then the conditions in the office will be normal. You will get full support of your seniors/bosses. You may have a small argument with your partner. If you keep your anger under control, the matter will not progress much further. Do not hurry to take any important decision, otherwise your one wrong decision can become a cause of trouble for your whole family. Your financial situation will be fine. If you keep focusing on saving in this way, then all your financial problems will soon end. Talking about health, if you have a complaint of joint pain, today your discomfort can increase. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:-00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is not good for you on the economic front. You are advised to avoid lending. If any of your close today asks you for financial help, then you must clearly put your point in front of them so that there is no misunderstanding between you. If you do a job, then you will be able to overcome the complaints of your seniors/bosses with your hard work. In the same way, if you continue to do your work diligently and fast, then your dream of progress will be fulfilled soon. If you are facing some problems in business matters, then at this time you will have to work very wisely. Gradually, all your problems will go away on their own. The atmosphere of your house will be fine. You will have a good relationship with your family. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be very lucky for you. All your tasks will be done easily and your mental stress will also be reduced. The merchant classes can expect good profits. You can get in touch with some big customers. Talking about personal life, you will be able to solve some of your serious domestic issues wisely today. The atmosphere of your house will also be good today due to less bitterness among family members. On the other hand, if your spouse is involved with your work, then today you can get a big benefit from their understanding. Your financial situation will be strong. If you are thinking of doing some big work related to money, then time is favourable for it. Talking about health, do not put too much workload on yourself, otherwise, you may have to suffer the consequences. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Do not leave any of your work solely on luck, mindful time and luck only support those who try and do not hold back in working. If you work then today you can get a big benefit from the advice of the boss in the office. It is possible that any difficult task can be completed easily. You can get a good chance to grow the business. The problem is going on with the money, the problem will go away and you will be able to start working on your stuck plans once again. If there is a tense atmosphere in your house, then to make the environment good, try to make some good plans like a small family get together. The more time you spend with each other, the better it will be for your relationships. Talking about health, due to the habit of staying up late in the night, you may have some health deterioration. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 2:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August With the help of friends today, there is a possibility of some of your work may stop from getting spoiled. This will remove your biggest worries and you will get mental peace. People who are in retail trade can be of good benefit. On the other hand, employed people may face adverse situations in their office. You need to be very balanced. Be it a senior officer or a colleague, try to be fair to everyone. You may have ideological differences with your elders of your house. Your father may not agree with you. In such a way, you need to present your side very calmly. Try to give more time to your spouse. At this time, they are in great need of your love and support. As far as your health is concerned, there may be some problems related to the eyes and ears. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be auspicious for you on the work front. Any major changes are indicated. Maybe you are given a chance to lead a big project or you can also travel abroad related to work. If you do transport work, today you will get some less than expected. However, you do not have to be discouraged because in the coming days you may get good fruit. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. You can get some important advice from your father today. It will be better for you not to ignore their advice. Improving the economic situation is possible. Suddenly the wealth is being acquired. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a better day than usual for you. For some time, there was a situation of constant fluctuations in your life, but today some improvement will be seen in the situation. First of all, let's talk about your financial situation, you will get mixed results today. While there are signs of an increase in expenses. On the other hand, there is also the possibility of getting wealth. Keep trying on your behalf, soon your hard work will pay off. If you work and are doing work from home, then today you need to pay more attention to your tasks. It may be that the workload is more today and due to lack of time, you will have to face some problems. At this time, even if you make a small mistake, then it is not good for your job. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you do business in partnership, then you can have a meeting with your partner today on a big business issue. If you are thinking of doing something new, then time is favourable for it. On the other hand, there will be unknown, fear in the mind about the job today. Given the current situation, at this time you are advised to be serious about your work. You must work diligently and diligently. You can have an argument today with your spouse. They can make any big demand from you. If you are not able to meet their demand, then it is better you try to handle the matter with love. Anger and fight fights will disturb the peace of your home. Today is not good in terms of health. There may be health problems related to gas, acidity or indigestion. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 2:30 pm