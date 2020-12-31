Daily Horoscope: 31 December 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be very auspicious for you on the work front. If you do the job, then do your work with hard work and attention. Maybe the high officials take the decision of your progress, happy with your hard work and excellent performance. On the other hand, businessmen can get the expected results. The 6 recession will be over and you will have an opportunity to make a profit. Talking about your personal life, you will feel better today by improving your relationship with your father. The partner may have a small thick tip. In this way, you have to avoid confrontation with each other. Talking about your health, one has to be more careful about this global epidemic. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you do a job, today you can get the good news of your promotion. Apart from this, your income is also likely to increase. If you want to start your own small business and you are facing problems related to money then today surprisingly this problem will be solved. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today you will get a chance to spend extra time with your spouse. Your closeness will increase and your mutual understanding will also improve. Talking about your health, if you have a migraine or thyroid complaint, you need to take full care of yourself. Take your medicines on time. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 1:15 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a week for you. You can get rid of any big worry. If you do business and you are facing some obstacles in your work, then with the removal of all the obstacles today, your business will grow rapidly once again. You can also benefit financially. If you work in fashion, then today will be very important for you. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. The atmosphere of your house will be quite good. If you are married, your relationship with your spouse will be strong. Your dear support in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Today is a good day for you. Talking about your health, the day will be much better for you. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This is the right time to bring out your hidden talent, use your new ideas and try to do your work diligently. If you do business, make careful decisions related to money, otherwise you may incur a big loss. Conditions in your personal life will be unfavourable. There can be a big dispute at home. If you do not work in peace, then the matter can move forward considerably. Your wrong attitude can hurt your loved ones. If you are married then there will be a lot of roughness in the behavior of your spouse. Even small things can cause confusion among you. Today, a short journey is being made. Your journey may be related to work. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If there are some problems on the work front, then you do not have to panic because your problem will be temporary. Soon all the hurdles will be removed and your work will progress smoothly. If you work then today the workload will be more. Today will be a good day for businessmen. You will not be able to get any big benefit but you will not get any loss. You keep trying on your behalf. There will be fluctuations in your personal life. Your rapport with your family members may deteriorate. Avoid putting small things on the heart. Your financial condition will be good. If you spend thoughtfully, then you will also be able to focus on savings. Today will be normal for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Problems of domestic life may increase. Suddenly an old case may emerge and disturb the peace of your house. In such a situation you need to behave very balanced. You may also have to make some compromises. If you do the job, then your performance will be commendable. All your work will be completed fast. Your confidence will be high and you will get proper results of your hard work. If you do business then you can benefit financially. It is possible that you will get a new order today. You will be worried about money. Stay alert about health Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Due to the inauspicious effects of the planets, there will be an excess of anger in your nature today. If you have high blood pressure, then due to your negligence, your health can decline drastically. Today will be a very good day for employed people. All your tasks will be completed easily. You may get a high position. On the other hand, you are advised to keep more control over your speech, your loud words can cause problems in your office. Today's lamp will be very beneficial for small businessmen. Your financial condition will be good. Your budget will be balanced. Today you can also get something valuable. To maintain peace in your married life, you have to understand your spouse's side. By ignoring your beloved you are hurting their feelings. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 11:30 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are thinking of leaving the job, then the time is not right for it. Avoid making such decisions in haste. Businessmen may have to work very hard. However, the situation is likely to improve. You are advised to keep a good rapport with your customers. There will be happiness in your personal life. Health of parents will be good and you will get full support of siblings as well. On the other hand, you can get rid of any anxiety related to children. Talk openly with your sweetheart to clear the misunderstandings with your spouse. It is possible that all the tension between you will end today. Talking about your health, there can be a problem due to change in weather. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 12:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will be very happy and stress-free. First of all, talk about your work, if you do a job, then your work will be highly appreciated in the office. Apart from this, senior officers can also entrust you with some big work. There will be a big profit in business. Today will be very expensive for you from an economic perspective. It would be better for you to keep an account of your expenses properly so that you avoid financial crises. If you have been under stress in your home for some time, today you can see improvement in the home environment. Talking about your health, today will be a better day than usual for you. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You are advised to keep more control over your speech. Your harsh speech can spoil any important work you do. If you do a job, today high officials will not be happy with your work. If you keep making small mistakes like this, then your problems may increase in the coming days. You better try to do your tasks carefully. On the other hand, people doing business are advised to avoid debate. Today will be full of stress for the students of this sign. You study diligently and keep taking the advice of your gurus. Today you will not get a chance to spend much time with your family. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:40 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will get mixed results. There can be a big obstacle in any of your important work in the office. On the other hand, businessmen are also advised to be careful with their competitors. If you do not take caution then you may suffer financial loss. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can also help a needy friend financially. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Today will be spent in peace with your family. There will be softness in the behaviour of your life partner and the coordination between you two will also be good. The day will be good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 2:00 pm