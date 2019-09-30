Daily Horoscope: 30 September 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April A close friend or lover may get in touch with you and you both will have an interesting conversation. Adventure is on the cards and therefore, you may plan for an exciting trip. You have so many reasons to smile because your friendships will grow closer and your romantic relationships will become more intimate. You can plan a small gathering as someone close to you will move to your neighbourhood.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will be satisfied financially because there will be various ways through which you can increase your income. You will be more than willing to work on new ideas and you will achieve success soon. Also, you will surprise yourself with the creative skills you have. Sign up for a new class, listen to speeches and attend events.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Increase the horizon of your knowledge and you will find new opportunities come your way. Today is a good day for you to enhance your creative skills. Also, you may develop a taste for fine music. You are a movie buff. No doubt this day will be satisfying and enriching for you.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This will be a busy day for you but you will not complain as an old friend is on his/her way to visit you. You will be glad to see this person and have meaningful conversations with him/her. In the evening, you may go out for shopping and spend quality time with your loved ones.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You have a wild soul and today you will be elated as adventure is on the cards. A close friend will accompany you and therefore, there is a possibility of interesting conversations. This will be a relaxing trip for you and you can also keep some space for new interests.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Success and good fortune will come your way so don't be upset. Even if you had to go through some tough situations recently, take it as a lesson and move forward. There will be new career opportunities and with little effort you will be able to reawaken your ambition. Face challenges and you will emerge as a winner.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You may go on a long trip with your lover or a close friend. You will have a great time so forget about all your worries and relax. This will be an enriching experience for you. Romance is on the cards and this may make your bonding stronger with your partner. If a trip is not planned or your are feeling lazy, you will go out in the evening and spend quality time together.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Unburden yourself because there is no point of letting your past affect your present and future. A friend will come to see you and that may revive some good old memories. Learn to cope with the bitter memories and move forward, for life is beautiful and you have endless reasons to smile.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You will do something wonderful for your partner. If you are single, it will be love at the first sight for you today and you will find the right partner for yourself. Seek inside your soul and you will learn something quite extraordinary about your skills. Romance is in the air and this is a chance to make your relationship stronger. Stars suggest that you spend some time together.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January A potential partner may appear in your life and therefore, it is essential that you don't let go of the opportunities. There will be new developments in your career as well. You will be keen to work on new projects. You will make new friends who will stay with you for lifetime.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you have interest in art, take it one step further. Great opportunities will come your way. Also, you love to travel that makes your life full of new ideas. You may visit an offbeat place soon with your lover and have a wonderful time. You can also plan a vacation with your family. Good time to work on your research projects.