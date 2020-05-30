Daily Horoscope: 30 May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is the day for you to be mixed. Some things will not be as you expected. In such a situation, you may be very disappointed. However, there is no use in being depressed or depressed. You must keep doing your best. If you are employed and facing any problem then you must talk to your higher officials. In this way, working under stress can also cause a deterioration in your performance, which you may have to suffer in the coming time. It is better that you handle the situation in time. On the economic front, today you can get good results. Some of your important work will be completed, due to which financial benefits are expected to come. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 3:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your luck will remain strong and you will get success in your efforts. Talking about your work, unemployed people may get work today. If you work properly then there is also a possibility of increase in income. Money will be in good condition. However, in order to get more profit, avoid getting caught in clever schemes. There will be happiness in your personal life. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. If there is bitterness in the relationship with your spouse, then the day is good to dispel their resentment. If you are unmarried, then any marriage proposal may come for you today and soon you can get married. Talking about health, today you will feel mental happiness and physically you will be very healthy. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today, you may have to work very hard to meet whatever goal you have set. Jobseekers may get some important advice from their higher officials. It will be better for you that you definitely consider their words. If you do business and buy and sell products of foreign companies, today you will feel disappointed. Talking about your personal life, it is not right for you to be very angry. This can lead to distances in relationships. You must respect your spouse. Your health will be fine today. If you take enough rest, there will be no major problem. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 3:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You need to take more care of your health. If you are already sick then take your medicines on time. Also you need to pay more attention to rest. If you are negligent then you may have to suffer its bad consequences. If there is disturbance in your personal life, a slight change in your nature can change the home environment. Honor your elders and treat the younger ones with love. Give importance to the views of parents, you will get their respect. If you give any advice to someone today, then keep your point thoughtfully, otherwise you can get into trouble yourself. Today is nothing special for you in terms of money. Suddenly there can be some big expenses. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you do a job and you have many such tasks that you have to tackle on time, then avoid doing it in haste, otherwise the work you create may be spoiled. It will be better if you try to complete all the work according to a good plan. This will also reduce your pressure. Today will be a stressful day for businessmen. A project may be withdrawn from you. In such a situation, you may suffer a huge loss. At this time you must also invest money wisely. Talking about personal life, due to being busy today you will not be able to give enough time to the family. This can make your spouse angry. It will be better if you plan something good for your family on weekends. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 2:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you can get the fruits of your hard work. If you work, you can get the transfer you want. Apart from this, if your job is temporary, then you can get the good news of being permanent today. Your mind will be happy and you will feel positive. Today you can expect good profits if you trade dairy products, textiles, cosmetic or iron. Money will bounce back. Suddenly there is a possibility of getting wealth. If you are planning to invest then the day is good for this. There will be peace in your personal life. You will get full support from family members. Today you will feel quite good by spending time with parents. A good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you have recently started a new business, then today you may face a new challenge. Some legal hurdles can spoil your work. It is better for you to be patient. On the other hand, the people working today will have to be soft in their behavior, otherwise you may get angry with high officials. Talking about money, today will be normal for you. Although there may be small expenses, it will not cause any problems. Your spouse's careless attitude can make you depressed. You will feel that your beloved is ignoring you. In such a situation, it will be better that you try to solve this problem through dialogue. Talking about your health, if you are a thyroid patient, then today you have to be more alert. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Simply because of luck, you will not get success. For this you have to do karma and do not hold back in working. At this time, you must concentrate on all your important work. Stay away from debate otherwise you may have to face a lot of trouble today. This can also cause your loss. If you have to travel today in connection with work, it is better that you take full care. However, the movement of the planets indicates that your journey will be auspicious. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Coordination with your family members will be better. You will get full support from elder brothers. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 9:55 am to 1:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you work and look at the current situation and want to leave the job and do your own business, then you must start working on this plan. In this, you will get full luck. On the economic front some reforms are possible. If you are trying to take a loan from the bank then today you can get some good news. On the other hand, stress is possible in your personal life. Your parents will be unhappy with you today. If they disagree with any of your decisions, then you must calmly try to convince them. They will definitely understand your side. If you talk about health, then avoid fried and spicy food, otherwise today there may be some stomach problem. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You can get great relief today. Circumstances will improve and things may turn in your favour. If you work, then you will have better coordination with your colleagues and you will feel a different pleasure of working. Today, you will get full support from your seniors too. On the other hand, businessmen are expected to get more than expected today. In the case of money, you are advised to be careful. It will be better for you to keep going according to your budget. The problem going on in marital life will end today. Today, the behavior of your spouse will be mild and they will treat you very lovingly. It will be good for you to forget your resentment and try to make a new beginning. Health matters will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today, the workload will be more, due to which you will be under a lot of stress. Today you can have a conversation with a colleague. It is better that you do not waste your precious time by getting into such things, this will affect both your work and image. Businessmen are advised to take all their decisions wisely. Try to spend more time with your spouse today. If a lot of turmoil is going on in your married life, then it will be better for you to try to understand each other again. Today will be normal on the economic front. Try to avoid unnecessary expenses. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm