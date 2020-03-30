Daily Horoscope: 30 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your marital life will be happy. You will be very happy to get support and love from your spouse. Today, the soul of the spouse will be much better. Things seem to be trending in your favor in romantic life. If your partner is angry with you, then today the differences between you can end, so that your proximity will increase once again. Financials will improve as the day progresses. Financial benefit from mother or father is possible. If you do business then you can get some big profit today. It is possible that some of your business plans may be completed today. Talking about health, today will be a good day for you. You will feel quite energetic. You will be very strong physically and will be able to complete many tasks fast. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 11:25 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a wonderful day in terms of love and love. Today you will be in a more romantic mood. Although you will not be able to meet today, you will be connected with your partner through other means. Money will be in good condition. If you have recently borrowed from someone you will be able to return it today. On the other hand, if you do business, then it is possible for you to have a conflict with your partner today. It will be better if you are not very fierce otherwise it can have negative effects on your work. Today will be a wonderful day with your friends. Relations with family will be good. Having some influential people will increase your enthusiasm. Health matters will be good today. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:45 am to 2:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Do not neglect your health, but take care of yourself. Excessive stress is not good for your health at this time. On the family front it will be a good day. You will feel happy after spending a good time with your family. At the same time, mutual love and unity will remain among all. Today you will be able to dominate your enemies. Today there is a chance of getting a big success for the employed people. Your honest and hard work will give you more sweet fruit than expected. The day will also be very profitable for businessmen. Today, your stuck work can start again. Talking about married life, today will be a bit boring. Your spouse will be very busy with his work. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a good day on the economic front. Today, there is a possibility of getting some big financial benefit suddenly, although only after tough struggle, you will get this money. It is better that you use it correctly. Anyway, you have to avoid negligence in financial matters at this time. Today some domestic matters can bother you. In such a situation, you must talk to your family in peace. The burden of work today can increase your stress. You must settle your work according to a better plan. It will be good to avoid any of your work for tomorrow. If you do business then today you can take a big and important decision. Take care of your health as well. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Control your emotions otherwise you can take some wrong decisions today that will not only have a negative effect on you but your entire family. A relationship with a spouse can cause problems. It is possible that they do not agree with your words today. In such a situation, if you keep calm by not arguing, it will be better. Financial benefits are possible on the economic front. For some time, the efforts you were engaged in to strengthen your financial aspect, it is possible that today they will be successful. If you are working on a new project in the office, then you can also take the advice of your elders. His advice for you will prove to be the key to success. Today is not a good day for loving couples. The rift between you is weakening your relationship. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You can see some positive changes at your workplace today. Your hard work that has been going on for a long time will bring color today and any of your wishes will be fulfilled today. Today some of your important projects will be completed successfully. The day will be full of ups and downs for businessmen. If you work related to property, today some loss is possible. On the economic front, the day will be normal. Spend it thoughtfully and keep your budget in mind. There will be tension in the house. The health of a household member can increase your anxiety. Do not be careless and consult a good doctor as soon as possible. Do not expect too much from others, you will feel disappointed. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucy Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today there is every possibility of improvement in your financial situation. You may get a new source of income today. Today will be one of the special days of your married life. Today some of your old memories will be refreshed once again. On the work front, the day is auspicious. If you do a job, today, along with keeping the workload light, the mood of your boss will also be good. Maybe today they will be more impressed by your work today. Time is favorable for students. You just keep working sincerely. There will be compatibility in your personal life. Your relationship with relatives will be good. Your health will be good. Today you will feel better mentally as well as you will be quite agile. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You will be mentally disturbed today. Many negative thoughts can also come to the mind. In such a situation, you will feel a lot of pressure and cumbersome today. You have to understand, not every day is the same. If today you are not getting the results as expected then tomorrow's day will bring a new ray of hope for you, so do not waste your time in despair and sadness, but continue your efforts. Work hard with positive thinking. Today is not a good day on the economic front. Avoid spending too much without thinking. To maintain peace at home, today you have to take a lot of control over your speech. Avoid doing something that worsens the home environment. Today is not good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 11:00 am

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If things are not going according to you, then you do not have to be disappointed and desperate. You must keep trying and at the same time you will have to work patiently, soon you will improve the situation. On the work front, if you are thinking of doing something new, time is not favorable for it. You must wait a bit, especially for employed people, it is advised that you must avoid any kind of change now. Businessmen also have to refrain from doing any new work today. It is good for you to be careful in terms of money, especially do not take loans. Apart from this, pay more attention to savings, it will be better not to waste money. You will get support from family members, which will reduce your stress significantly. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You must not be careless about your health. Pay more attention to rest today, it will be better for you, as well as eat on time. On the economic front you may get good results. You can get back the money lent today. At this time, it is advisable to avoid making your financial decisions randomly. Today will be challenging on the work front, you will have to work very patiently. Avoid getting entangled with your superiors. your personal life will be happy. Relations with family will be good. On the other hand, today the life-partner's mood will not be right. Today they may behave quite rudely. In such a situation, you must try to convince them with love. There will be stability in romantic life. The mutual understanding will be good, which will deepen the love between you two. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Time: 07:30 am to 9:00 am