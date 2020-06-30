Daily Horoscope: 30 June 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you remain calm even under adverse circumstances, then you can avoid many troubles. If you do not control your tongue, then today your relationship with someone can deteriorate. Your marital life will be full of romance. The behavior of your spouse will make you feel special. Talking about the work, you will be satisfied with your achievements. Today will be a good day for you, be it a job or business. Talking about money, avoid spending it openly. At this time you need to focus more on savings so that you can easily deal with future problems. Talking about health, you will feel a little stressed today. To stay fit and agile, you must keep exercising daily. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 9:20 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May In case of money you are advised to be careful. If today you are in the mood to spend something big, then there is no proper time for it. This will give you satisfaction for some time but due to moving away from your fixed budget, your problems may increase. Talking about the work, the workload will be more today, but on time all your work will be completed. Apart from this, colleagues will also be supported if you do business, then you can plan to try your luck in a new project. However, only after obtaining all the information related to it properly, you take your final decision. Your personal life will be happy. The atmosphere of the house will be blissful. As far as your health is concerned, today there can be any problem related to the feet. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you do business then you will be very busy today. You can consider resuming stalled plans. You may be under pressure in the process of handling multiple tasks at once. It will be better if you focus on one thing at a time. At the same time, the day is expected to be normal for employed people. If you are thinking about job change then time is not favorable for this. Your financial situation will be strong. If you keep thinking about your financial decisions in this way, then soon all the problems related to money will be solved. Try to end the feud with your spouse as soon as possible. The bitterness between you can have a negative effect on the home environment. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There is a possibility of a big change in your life today. You will feel quite energetic and positive. Your confidence will remain strong and you will do all your work with a lot of heart. If you do a job and are working on a big project, then it is good that you give importance to the ideas of your colleagues. It will help you immensely. On the other hand, if you do business and you have some dilemmas about your business decisions, then you are advised to trust your decisions. Soon you will get results as expected. Your financial condition will be good. Stopped money can be obtained. Today is expected to be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Try to convince those whose feelings you have unknowingly hurt. Talking about work, today your emotional complications seem to be increasing. If you focus on your work with a calm mind, then your problems can be reduced. If you are a businessman then you are advised to avoid lending goods otherwise you may suffer a huge loss. The atmosphere of the house will be good. However, you will continue to worry about money. Today you can discuss any important issue with your father. Today will be a very special day for married people. Any good memory of the old days will be refreshed once again. Talk about health, avoid eating outside food. Avoid consuming things that have high cholesterol levels. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September To keep yourself mentally strong, you are advised to stay away from negative thoughts. Your thinking is destroying your energy. Employed people may face adversity today. It is possible that the mood of your boss will not be right. In such a situation, even your slightest mistake may be overshadowed by you. On the other hand, if you are planning to take your business to another level, then your hard work seems to be paying off. Try to keep good rapport in the relationship with your spouse. Do not let the mountain of mustard be made on small matters. Talking about health, you will be troubled by headache, so take good care of your self. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October To stay healthy you are advised to stay away from unnecessary worries. Learn from your mistakes and make every decision carefully. Speaking of work, today your speed will be somewhat slow. It is possible that many of your tasks remain incomplete today. It will be better for you to try to focus on your work otherwise it can be difficult. If you do business, then before reading any document today, read it properly, avoid hurrying. Talking about your personal life if away from home for a long time. Today you are very likely to go home. In case of money, the day will be mixed. It may cost more than income. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Job load will be more on the jobless people. It is better that you plan your day in advance so that all your work can be completed on time. Also, avoid laziness and work hard on your part. If we do business then you need to expand your network. This will help you to grow your business. The day will be lucky in terms of money. Sudden wealth can be achieved. There is a possibility of dispute in Your personal life. At this time you are advised to avoid arguments and confrontation with your family. Talking about health, today will be full of ups and downs for you. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Talking about the work, today you will pay full attention to your important tasks, especially if you work, you will work hard to complete the pending tasks. Seeing your passion, your boss will also be very impressed and your work will also be praised. On the other hand, the people associated with business. Getting stagnant profits will remove your big worry. Apart from this, your business will also grow rapidly. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. Love and mutual bonding will increase in relationship with your family, especially today will be very fun with your younger brother. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Dark green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Businessmen are advised to be careful on this day. Along with the safety of customers, you must also take care of your safety, especially if you are in the business of medicine, do not be negligent. On the other hand, employed people may have to work harder today. However, you will soon get good results from your hard work. Avoid worrying unnecessarily as this will increase your mental stress. The atmosphere of your house will not be right today. Today, you can have your say on anything from your father. You better keep your behavior balanced. Today is a possibility to be mixed in terms of health. Take full care of cleanliness, otherwise an infection may occur. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you do your work with patience and peace, now all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Employed people will get the full benefit of good relations with higher officials. On the other hand, Businessmen are likely to get success, especially if you are planning to start any new work in partnership then you can get good news today. Your financial situation will be strong. Although there may be some big expenses today, you will not have to face any kind of problem. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. Today will be a happy day with your family. If you are married then try to give more time to your spouse so that sweetness remains in your married life. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm