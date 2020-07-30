Daily Horoscope: 30 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The problems of your personal life seem to be resolved. Your personal relationships will be strong. If you try to change your nature a little bit, then your relationship will remain sweet. Talking about work, if the working people are thinking about any change then the time is appropriate for this. On the other hand, if you do business, then take your business decision in view of the current situation. Today, you will have mixed results in terms of money. Today you can get money after a lot of hard struggle. In terms of health you are advised to be more vigilant. If you are worried about your increasing weight, then you must exercise regularly for this. Also you have to take care of your food and drink. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 3:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a positive result in almost every area of ​​your life. Your good qualities will be praised and people will gain confidence in you by seeing your credibility. If you do a job and the situation is not going well for some time, due to which you are thinking of leaving the job, then you must abandon your idea, because soon things will appear in your favor. The business class today may get an opportunity that will give a new direction to your business. Today will be a very fun day with friends. There will be love and belonging in the relationship with your spouse. You will be very strong mentally today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 5:55 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Businessmen are advised to be careful today. It is possible that suddenly some of your work gets spoiled. Those working at the same place must do their jobs with full confidence. You move forward with a new energy, all obstacles coming in your way will be overcome soon. Your financial situation is possible to improve. Any of your financial efforts can be successful. Talking about your personal life, some of your major concerns can be overcome. If big household decisions are taken, you must support them. Married people are advised to avoid arguments with your spouse. A solution to any issue can be found through mutual communication. The day will be fine in terms of health. You are advised to take more care of cleanliness, be it body or home. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Due to financial constraints, the mind will remain troubled. You may not get financial help from where you expected today. In such a situation, you may be quite disappointed. However, in this difficult situation, you have to be patient. Trust yourself and God. To be mentally strong, you have to keep your thinking positive. Apart from this, good consistency is also very important for you at this time. Talking about work, if you are associated with the field of art, then today you can get good benefits. Some household members may be angry with you today. Do not lose your temper under any circumstances. Decline in health can increase your difficulties. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will be able to create spoiled work today with your understanding. The task which you had been struggling for a long time, today is very likely to be completed. If you trade then you are advised to avoid making any major investment. Apart from this, it is good for you to think well before starting any new project. Employed people may face adversity in office today. If you are humble in your nature then it will be good for you. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Talking about your health, take seriously even the smallest problems related to health at this time. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 4 :00 pm to 9:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you work then today will be very important for you. You will be very busy in preparing for any important meeting. Maybe during this meeting, your boss will make some big decisions which will be in your favor. On the other hand, business people can also get good results today. You can get success in attempting to grow your business. Today will be lucky for you on the economic front. You will get relief from money related worry due to financial benefits which have been stalled for a long time. Your personal life will be happy. All the members of your house will be happy. Talking about your health, you will be troubled today due to increased veins or fatigue. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a mixed result for you on the work front. If you are associated with your father's business, then today you can get good benefits. However, before making any important business decisions, you must know your father's opinion. On the other hand, employed people are advised to keep their behavior in office. Your uncontrolled anger can put you in big trouble. Talking about money, you will try hard to strengthen your financial position. Everything going on with you will be normal once you are running with your spouse. Today will be full of ups and downs in terms of health. If you are already running sick then keep taking your medicines on time, negligence can prove to be harmful for you. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be very auspicious for students. The positions of the planets indicate a major breakthrough. If you have given any competitive exam then you can get results as expected. Desperate people may feel frustrated. If your promotion is going to happen then it may be postponed due to some reason. Although you do not have to worry, you will definitely get this good news when the time comes. People related to business can get profit especially if you do oil business, then today will be very beneficial for you. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get support from all the members of your house. Your health will be good and you will feel positive. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 10:15 am to 2:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are stressed, then you will not be able to pay attention to your responsibilities properly. You better keep your mind calm and move forward towards your goal. If you do a job, do not leave any of your work in the office incomplete today, otherwise your boss's mood may get worse. They may also take back any important responsibility given to you. For the desired results in business, you have to make some plans. Today will be very expensive in terms of money. It may be that you spend too much money on medicines today. You may have some sayings with your elder brother today. It is better to control your speech and anger. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 12 noon

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you want to be healthy, then you need to make some changes in your eating habits. Avoid oily and spicy foods. Happiness will remain in your personal life. Parents will guide you correctly. If you are married, you will get full support of your spouse in fulfilling your domestic responsibilities. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. However, at this time you are advised to be more careful while doing financial transactions. You will not feel much in the work today, especially if you work, today you will feel a lot of pressure. Working under stress in this way can affect both your performance and health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February At this time you are not getting the results as expected, then you must not lose courage. Continue your efforts, soon things will look in your favour. The day will be good for the employed people. Seeing your hard work and dedication towards work, your boss will be very happy with you. On the other hand, today it is possible to meet a prominent person associated with your area. It is possible that you will get a big benefit of this meeting in the coming time. The day will be normal in terms of money. Today, with the improvement in his father's health, he will feel very well today. However, at this time you must try to keep them away from stress. Your relationship with your spouse will be good and they will stay with you and guide you in all difficult circumstances. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm