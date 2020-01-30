Daily Horoscope: 30 January 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a mixed result for you. Talking about work or business, you will feel a bit stressed due to high workload. Businessmen have to be very careful in terms of money. You need to check out your big plans. You can travel in the second part of the day. Today the scope of your contact will increase. It is possible that you will get full benefits in the future. On the economic front, the day is not good. If you are planning to spend on entertainment, you are advised to avoid doing so. Everything will go smoothly in your personal life. Relations with your family will be good. You should focus more on your health at this time. Any stomach related disease can bother you. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you may get a chance to work on a new project at work front. You better try to take full advantage of this opportunity. This can give a new direction to your career. The day will be mixed in terms of money. Increase in income is possible but today some big expenses will be there. There will be discord in your personal life. May be the family members misunderstand you today. If you have a good understanding of the situation, then things can turn in your favour. Today you will feel that your spouse is also making mistakes in understanding you, which can make you very frustrated. If you are a student, you may have to face some obstacles in the field of education today. Your health will be fine, however avoid stress. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 2:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today almost all your work can be completed without any hindrance which will give you mental peace. Talking about your work, senior can entrust you with some big and new work. Not only your seniors but also your colleagues will be greatly affected positively by your hard work of the past. Businessmen will make some profit today. You can get a big offer from which you are likely to get a lot of benefits. People around you will be attracted to you by seeing your positivity. Your good behavior and balanced speech among people will be greatly appreciated. Your personal life will be blissful. Today will be a good day with your spouse. Your financial situation will be better. Today you will be in a mood to spend fiercely. Talking about health, you will be relaxed today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You have to keep a check on your anger and speech, otherwise today you can get caught in a big controversy, especially at the workplace you have to take care of this. It is possible that you will not be satisfied with any decision of your seniors, due to which you feel quite annoyed. In such a situation, you will have to act with a calm mind rather than being furious. On the economic front, the day will be fine. You have been able to pay more attention to savings for some time now, There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationships with your family members will remain strong. Today, your life partner can help you with the household chores. Children will bring some good news today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 7:45 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Talking about romantic life, you have to be very careful today. Avoid making any kind of comments on the basis of doubt, otherwise there may be a deep rift in your relationship. Do not disturb your concentration by indulging in unnecessary things. Put all your attention to work. Your small mistake may cost you. With the help of colleagues in the office today, any of your stalled work will be completed. Today you can get into some trouble if you rush to earn money. It is better that you take your financial decisions thoughtfully. There can be some good things in the house today, which will make the atmosphere very positive. You can have a very important discussion with your spouse today. You will feel energetic and better today. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be very difficult for you. No work will be done according to your plan, which will make you feel frustrated. Also today you will be angry because of some reason. In such a situation, your anger can be unnecessarily passed on to others. You better control yourself. Today your mother's health may decline due to which you will be very worried. You have to take more care of them. If you are a businessman then avoid taking any risk today, else situation may become worse. On the economic front, the day will be normal. Today, you may have differences with your spouse over small matters. Talking about health, you will feel very weak today. All of this is the result of your unhealthy diet. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are unemployed then today is going to be a very auspicious day. After struggling for a long time you can get some good news today. It is possible that you will get a good job offer today. The day will be normal for the businessmen and there will be financial benefits. Spend wisely today and do not waste too much money on unnecessary things. Your personal life will be blissful. You will get affection from your family members. You will not be able to spend much time with your spouse today because it will be a busy day. Talking about romantic life, your partner's mood will not be right today. Maybe they will be very angry with you today. Talking about health, you may develop an infection. In such a situation, you should focus more on your physical health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November After a long time you will be at peace today. You will like to spend more time with your loved ones. You can go for a picnic with friends or family members and will be very happy today. On the other hand, today there will be ideological differences with your spouse. Though you will handle the matter with your understanding, but the environment of your house may deteriorate for some time due to this. Talking about the work, if you do business then today you can work on an important plan. If you are employed, your work will be completed on time. Today you will be able to pay attention to your pending tasks as well. You can get any major success today in terms of money. Also, your health matters will be good. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today can test you in many cases. Talking about your financial situation, today due to some reason your money may get stuck somewhere. Maybe you have taken any financial decision in haste or without thinking, which may result in wrong results today. Your decreasing interest in your marital life is driving your spouse away from you. It is better that you take your responsibilities towards them seriously. Also give them a little more time. There may be some challenges in this field. Today you will work very slowly, so that most of your work will be left incomplete. Today seniors can also deal strictly with you on this matter. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 8:20 am to 3:40 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will bring a lot of happiness for you. After a long time you will find yourself relaxed and in a better mood. Today, wealth is becoming profitable, which will strengthen your financial situation. If you get into any trouble today, your family and friends will support you. Even today there will be no problem in your married life. There is a possibility of any positive change in your life due to your spouse. In the office, you will pay full attention to your work and you will be able to complete all your work successfully. The day is great for romance. Today will be a memorable day with your partner. You will feel relaxed because of improvement in your physical health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a good day for you. You will get some opportunity to have fun and you will be very happy today. Speaking of finances, your luck will support you today and there is a strong possibility of getting money. On the other hand, your day will be well spent with your family members. Also, your life partner will be happy. There will be compatibility between both of you. Today even the toughest tasks will be completed easily. Your relationship with seniors and colleagues will be good. It is possible that you will be given some opportunity to show your talent, which you have been waiting for a long time, so work hard. You will feel much better because your health will improve today. Talking about your romantic life, today there may be some misunderstandings with your partner. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 5:50 am to 2:15 am