Daily Horoscope For 30 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April In the case of money, the day will be fine. Sudden expenses may increase. If you keep your budget balanced then there will be no problem. Today people will be impressed by your attractive personality and cheerfulness. It is possible that you also got some new friends today. Speaking of work, your confidence will be very strong today. If you are given a difficult task then you will be able to complete it easily. Your seniors will be very supportive and will increase your enthusiasm. Your personal life will be normal. The long-running dispute with your spouse will end today and the same sweetness and love will return to your relationship once again. Health matters will be good today. Lucky colour: red Lucky number: 8 Lucky time: 8:30 am to 3 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you will find yourself surrounded by positive energy and almost every effort of yours will be successful today. Any problem that has been stuck for a long time can be solved today. Talking about the work, today you will have many such tasks in your office, which will put pressure on you to tackle them on time. It would be better not to do any kind of negligence today. You will also get the blessings of your parents. Today you can go to any religious place with them. Your spouse's loving behaviour will make you feel special today. The relationship between you two will remain strong and the love between you will also deepen. Talking about your health, today you will be very healthy and feel very good. Lucky colour: yellow Lucky number: 35 Lucky Time: 8 am to 12:30 am

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you can get an opportunity to spend time with your friends, but due to being busy at work, you may miss out on an opportunity, but no need to be disappointed. If you focus on your work today, you may get such opportunity tomorrow. At this time, if you give more priority to your work, it will be better. Your personal life will be happy. There will be full support of family members. Relationships with your parents will be good. If you are married then today you will enjoy a very romantic day with your spouse. After many days, both of you will be able to spend much time together. Talking about your health, there will be complaints of pain in any part of the body today. Money related matters will be satisfactory. Lucky colour: dark green Lucky score: 5 Lucky time: 2:05 pm to 4:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If there is any problem in the work front, then you need to work with full concentration. This will remove all the obstacles coming in your way. If you want, you can also take help of your higher officials. If you do business then today you can expect a good profit. You are working hard to grow your business, soon you will get proper results. If you make an investment today, it will make you financially secure in the coming time. Overall you can get a big profit. Try to overcome mutual differences to maintain peace in the house. Instead of behaving furiously, treat everyone with love. Lucky colour: pink Lucky number: 6 Lucky time: 12:20 pm to 3 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will feel sick today due to continuous work. It will be better to take a holiday and relax at your home or spend some time with friends. This will make you feel refreshed. When talking today, use your words very thoughtfully, otherwise, you may get caught in a big controversy. Fights with your neighbours keep you out of the mess. If you talk about love then today you can give them a love gift to remove the partner's complaints. It is possible that today they will be able to understand how serious you are about your relationship. If you are married, today you will be a little worried about the health of your life partner. You better take good care of them. The day is not special in terms of money. Lucky colour: Maroon Lucky number: 7 Lucky Time: 4 pm to 8:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Things seem to be going in your favour in married life. For the last few days, you were feeling very upset emotionally due to poor spouse's attitude, but today you will see a change in their behaviour. You also spit your anger and extend your hand towards them with love. Maybe today you like to take time off from your daily work and spend time with your friends. You will get good results in your romantic life. You will be lost in your partner's love. As far as your work is concerned, you will reach heights soon by your hard work. Today you will feel that you are moving in the right direction. Your health will be good. Lucky colour: orange Lucky number: 23 Lucky time: 9:45 am to 1 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Talk about money, do not spend too much to make others happy. If you organize a party at home today, spend money thoughtfully. Complete your works carefully today. Your small mistake can cause trouble for you. Maybe your boss keeps an eye on your work today. The natives of the trade will have to do any work with a lot of thought, especially be careful while doing the transaction. Do not trust anyone too much. You will not get proper results in family life today. Maybe the behaviour of your family members is not good for you today. You better keep yourself calm. Lucky colour: white Lucky number: 12 Lucky Time: 4 pm to 9:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today, you can divert your attention from work. Today you can be in the mood for fun. There will be happiness in your family life. Today you can get some good news from far away, due to which the atmosphere of the house will be quite good. Relationships with your spouse will be intensified. Today your loved one can get some great success, which will make you very proud of him. Get a little social with your colleagues in the office and treat everyone with respect. Today will be very romantic in the case of love. You will feel more emotional and sensitive to your partner. Be cautious while using a sharp object. Lucky colour: yellow Lucky score: 17 Lucky Time: 1 pm to 4 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will be more interested in religious works. You may also go to some religious place for peace and you can also help some needy people. Talking about money, today you can decide to sell an old property. If you choose the right buyer then you will definitely benefit. Your personal life will be happy as well. The ongoing differences with your brothers will end today and you will get their full support. There will be strife in your marital life. Today your spouse's behaviour may hurt you emotionally so it is better that you keep your behaviour right and handle the matter calmly. If you increase the point then the matter can get out of hand. Your health will be good. Lucky colour: purple Lucky number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:25 am to 12:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you do business then today you will feel that your hard work is succeeding and your work is progressing very fast. Today will also be a very good day for people in the service industry. Your seniors will encourage you which will make you feel good. Money related matters will be good. Today you can shop for any precious item. Marital life will be happy. Your spouse will support you in adverse situations. You need to be careful in your romantic life. While talking, keep in mind that your partner should not misinterpret anything about you and misunderstandings to increase among you. Talk about health, then eat on time. Being hungry for too long can increase your discomfort. Lucky colour: Maroon Lucky number: 11 Lucky time: 2 pm to 6 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will be able to successfully complete every task because of your strong morale and confidence. Good results will be achieved in the field. Your talent will be seen by people in the office. Your seniors will not only be satisfied with your best performance, but your hard work will be appreciated. It is possible that you will also get a big honour today. If you do business then today your hard work seems to be paying off. Your right step at the right time can benefit you today. Money related matters will be strong. Suddenly you can get money benefit, which will make you jump with joy. Talking about health, today you can make some important changes in your routine, which will benefit you soon. Lucky colour: Cream Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 4 pm