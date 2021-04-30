Daily Horoscope: 30 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will not be a good day for you. You will feel lethargy and laziness. In such a situation, you will not be able to pay proper attention to your work. If you are feeling tired and cumbersome, then today you should rest by keeping the work aside. Do not play with your health by putting too much pressure on yourself. There are some important decisions you can take today to strengthen your financial position. At this time, in case of money, do not be negligent at all, it will be better. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get full support of the members of your house. Your life partner's love and will give you courage even in adversity. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be a very important day for employed people. You can get some great honor in the office. Apart from this you are also very likely to get promoted. If you do business and recently you have started a new business but you are not getting good profit then you do not need to be worried. Looking at the current situation, you are advised to work with patience. You will definitely get good results of your hard work when the time comes. Your financial condition will be fine. If you spend thoughtfully then it will be better for you. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. You will get the blessings of your parents. Today you will spend a very fun time with friends. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a better day for you on the work front. If you do a job, then any of your difficult tasks in the office will be completed easily. Your seniors will be very happy with your performance and your confidence will increase. Today, the natives of finance related businesses are advised to be more careful. Negligence can prove to be harmful for you. If you have business related to iron industry then today you can benefit well. Talking about your personal life, the matter of home will remain calm and the relationship with your family will remain in harmony. Today, a good proposal can come for married people. Your finances will be strengthened. Sudden wealth can be achieved. As far as your health is concerned, if you smoke then try to get rid of this habit as soon as possible. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:20 am to 4:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is not a good day to travel. If you are going to travel today, you better avoid it. Do not be negligent about the work. The working people are doing home from time to time. Businessmen are advised not to hurry in economic matters. Avoid relying too much on others, otherwise you may suffer a great loss. Talking about your personal life, any concern related to children can haunt you. You have to strengthen your relationship with the elders of your house. As far as your health is concerned, there is a possibility of emerging a chronic disease related to the stomach. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the work front, today is a very lucky day for you, especially for those who are employed can get some good news. If you are looking for a new job and recently you have given an interview, then today your hard work can be successful. On the other hand, the business people can get good benefits from their big customers. Talking about your personal life, it will be very beneficial for you to walk according to the advice of the elders of your house. Do not make the mistake of ignoring your parents' words. Relationship with your spouse will improve. Today will be normal on the economic front. Talking about your health, today your mental stress will also be reduced and you will be very strong physically as well. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Business people are advised to be more vigilant in tax related matters. If you get a chance to make a big deal, then you make your decision wisely. Employed people may face some problems due to increasing pressure of pending work in your office. All this is the result of your negligence. Talking about your personal life, if you live far away from your home, today you can miss your family very much. If you are married, avoid arguing with your spouse on small matters with your spouse, otherwise the peace of your married life may be disturbed. Talking about money, you can spend any big today. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October After a long time you will get enough time for yourself today. Maybe you can go for a walk with friends. The relationship with the spouse will be strong and you will get their emotional support. If you are unmarried and are looking for a spouse, then today your search may be over. In such cases you are advised not to hurry. Your workload will be higher on the jobbers but you will be able to complete all your work on time with your hard work. He will also praise the high officials. Transport workers are advised to be vigilant in legal matters. As far as your health is concerned, you may have problems like gas, acidity, indigestion, etc. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November In the case of money, you are advised to be careful. The more you focus on saving, the better it will be for you. Do not spend any big time without thinking. If you do business then today you can make some changes in your business plans, which you are very likely to get positive results. There may be some problems in the path of employed people, but you will be able to deal with all the problems. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Today you can have an important discussion with your father on some serious domestic issues. Your spouse's health may decline. Your sweetheart needs to avoid carelessness. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you do business then today will be very beneficial for you. Your hands may look good. However, today you are advised to stay away from debate. If you work and are working from home, then today you will have more work load, which can make you feel annoyed. However, you have to try to settle your work with a calm mind. Given the current situation, you also need to avoid making small mistakes, otherwise your job may be in danger. Ideological differences are possible with your father. You may not agree with any of their decisions. You better keep your side in peace. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can shop for any precious item of comfort. Today is going to be a normal day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. Any good news can be received from younger brother or sister. You can get some good benefit from the advice of a spouse. Your relationship will increase sweetness and your trust in each other will also be strengthened. Talking about your finances, today is the day of some expensive spending. However, you may also get a good chance to earn money. Today is going to be a very important day for the employed people. Your boss and seniors in your office will be satisfied with your work. They will also give importance to your words. Today, people related to electronic and cosmetic trade can benefit financially. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm