Daily Horoscope: 29 September 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Some unexpected but welcome communications could come your way, probably from a lover or close friend. You can plan an exciting trip. Good thing is that you will be relate to people around you today. Friendships will grow closer and romantic relationships will become more intimate. Also, someone who you care about will move to your neighbourhood, so you can plan a small gathering in the night.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Financial wealth may increase today and it will come from combining creativity and technology. You will be open to new ideas and is hardworking as well. Look inside and you will find new talents that you never knew that you had. This is the best time that you opt for a class, seek tutoring or attend a lecture.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You are creative and no doubt that today you will be attracted to art forms. You may have attended an exhibition and the talent of local artists have caught your attention or may be you have developed a taste for alternative music. You may be addicted to movies that has a lot of special effects. It is a good day to grasp knowledge.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You have a reason to cheer up today as an old friend may visit you with whom you were not in touch for a long time. You will be glad to see this person and it will be a pleasant surprise. You may buy few things that you are fond of. It will be a busy day but you will have a lot of fun.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August A short trip is on the cards and there is a high chance that this invitation will come from a close friend. You will have deep and meaningful conversations and it will prove to be enlightening for you. New interest may come in and you will become a new person and for the better. Even though the day is busy it will be a satisfying one.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will feel inspired today and new career opportunities appear that will motivate you to stay focused on your ambition. You may come across some new opportunities and it is important that you give it some attention. Success is on you way and good fortune is on the cards.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will plan a trip to offbeat places and you will be elated because a close friend or your lover will accompany you. Even while packing your bags or making necessary arrangements it will be easier. Love is in the air and that will be great for your relationship. You may also go out in the evening and have a wonderful time.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Long lost memories will revive as an old friend will visit you. There will be a lot of emotional and psychological issues to counter. Bring out your emotions and you will feel light and calm inside. Face the crisis and it will disappear. It is advisable that you stay calm and handle the situation beautifully.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Smile because today you may fall in love at first sight. It can be your old friend and the equation may have changed between you both. Stay open to all the possibilities and ideas, you may get to learn new things about your partner. You will be high on romance today and therefore, spend quality time with your partner tonight.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be some changes in your career as stars say that an enthusiastic partner will appear on the screen. You will look forward to interesting ideas and projects. You will be full of solutions. Also, you will make a new friend who will stick around for a long time.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Something may trigger your desire to travel and you will choose faraway places to relax and detox yourself. Your lover may accompany you. If you are seriously planning start doing research. You can plan a vacation also with your loved ones.