Just In
- 9 hrs ago World Deaf Day 2019: Date, Significance, History And Objectives
-
- 10 hrs ago Anushka Sharma Gives A Unique Fashion Statement With A Dramatic Top And Trouser Set
- 11 hrs ago National Biscotti Day: What Are Biscotti & Where Did They Originate?
- 11 hrs ago Tamannaah Bhatia’s Mustard Outfit For Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Promotions Is Perfect For Navaratri
Don't Miss
- News World Heart Day 2019: 80% cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by lifestyle changes
- Technology Week 39, 2019 Launch Roundup: OnePlus 7T, Redmi 8A, Realme X2, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A20s And More
- Sports IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019: Coleman is sprint king
- Movies Dance Deewane Season 2: Vishal Sonkar Takes Home The Winner’s Trophy!
- Automobiles New Renault Kwid Facelift Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch In India On October 1st: Spy Video & Details
- Finance FM Asks CPSEs To Clear All Outstanding Dues By 15 October
- Travel Durga Puja In Kolkata: A Celebration Beyond Comparision
- Education Top 6 Mahatma Gandhi Speech Ideas For Students On Gandhi Jayanti
Daily Horoscope: 29 September 2019
Stay tuned on this page to find out daily astrology prediction and horoscope for the day for your zodiac signs Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, and Capricorn. Know the opportunities and the challenges today and what lies ahead as per your zodiac.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
Some unexpected but welcome communications could come your way, probably from a lover or close friend. You can plan an exciting trip. Good thing is that you will be relate to people around you today. Friendships will grow closer and romantic relationships will become more intimate. Also, someone who you care about will move to your neighbourhood, so you can plan a small gathering in the night.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
Financial wealth may increase today and it will come from combining creativity and technology. You will be open to new ideas and is hardworking as well. Look inside and you will find new talents that you never knew that you had. This is the best time that you opt for a class, seek tutoring or attend a lecture.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
You are creative and no doubt that today you will be attracted to art forms. You may have attended an exhibition and the talent of local artists have caught your attention or may be you have developed a taste for alternative music. You may be addicted to movies that has a lot of special effects. It is a good day to grasp knowledge.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
You have a reason to cheer up today as an old friend may visit you with whom you were not in touch for a long time. You will be glad to see this person and it will be a pleasant surprise. You may buy few things that you are fond of. It will be a busy day but you will have a lot of fun.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
A short trip is on the cards and there is a high chance that this invitation will come from a close friend. You will have deep and meaningful conversations and it will prove to be enlightening for you. New interest may come in and you will become a new person and for the better. Even though the day is busy it will be a satisfying one.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
You will feel inspired today and new career opportunities appear that will motivate you to stay focused on your ambition. You may come across some new opportunities and it is important that you give it some attention. Success is on you way and good fortune is on the cards.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Today you will plan a trip to offbeat places and you will be elated because a close friend or your lover will accompany you. Even while packing your bags or making necessary arrangements it will be easier. Love is in the air and that will be great for your relationship. You may also go out in the evening and have a wonderful time.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
Long lost memories will revive as an old friend will visit you. There will be a lot of emotional and psychological issues to counter. Bring out your emotions and you will feel light and calm inside. Face the crisis and it will disappear. It is advisable that you stay calm and handle the situation beautifully.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Smile because today you may fall in love at first sight. It can be your old friend and the equation may have changed between you both. Stay open to all the possibilities and ideas, you may get to learn new things about your partner. You will be high on romance today and therefore, spend quality time with your partner tonight.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
There will be some changes in your career as stars say that an enthusiastic partner will appear on the screen. You will look forward to interesting ideas and projects. You will be full of solutions. Also, you will make a new friend who will stick around for a long time.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Something may trigger your desire to travel and you will choose faraway places to relax and detox yourself. Your lover may accompany you. If you are seriously planning start doing research. You can plan a vacation also with your loved ones.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
Your aesthetics sense is very high and therefore, you will purchase things that will lift up the décor of your room. You are more attracted to the unconventional stuffs and generic things disgust you. Unexpected visitors may come and surprise you and you will have interesting conversations. A small gathering is on the cards as well.