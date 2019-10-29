Daily Horoscope: 29 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You may face some odd situations at the workplace today, but with your ability and tolerance power, you will be able to solve it easily. Keep working hard and try to get good results in the future. There's a chance of getting some financial benefits today. Also, with your little carefulness, you will be successful in strengthening your financial condition. Some conflict may arise between you and partner today. You are advised to control your speech. Parents will be supportive and today you will be able to spend some good time together. Health will remain not so good today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you can get good results in love matters. If you love someone, then this is the best time to speak your heart out. Also, you are very likely to get positive answers. The financial situation will strengthen. You may have to work hard to achieve it but the result will be truly fruitful. There will be happiness and peace in the family and you may get a chance to hang out with family members. This will make you feel better by spending time with your loved ones. Anyway, the work pressure was high for some time, so you should take such breaks to keep yourself mentally fresh. Relationship with spouse will remain good. Some tensions related to your children education will be solved today. Days are favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June At this time you need to pay attention to your health. Avoid taking too much work pressure as you may have to regret it later. Do not ignore even the smallest thing related to health. Financial matters will remain good, but today your expenses may increase. You may have to spend a lot today to fulfil your family responsibilities. If you do trading, avoid making any big investment. The time is not appropriate for any important business decisions. On the other hand, behave properly in front of your boss today. If you have made any mistakes, accept it and don't waste time arguing unnecessarily otherwise, it may spoil your image. Travelling suddenly can cause fatigue and weakness. Lucky Colour: Deep yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 12:50 pm to 5:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July At home, to maintain harmony with the family members, you need to improve your bonding with them. Also, keep your feelings good towards everyone and then you will feel that everyone's attitude is changing towards you. Apart from this, control your anger as it can put you in trouble many times. The day is good to clear misunderstandings with your spouse. There's a strong possibility that today they will understand your point of view. From the financial front, the day will give mixed results. You will receive the money but only after facing many obstacles. This will increase your stress. However, you have to understand that the more you try this time, the more success you will get later. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August In love life, today you will feel disappointed. You will feel that your partner is not too serious about the relationship between you both. They are just using you for their benefits. If you are married, your life partner will be in a good mood today. They may demand to spend more time with you. Relationships with parents will also remain good and you will get their full support if needed. Your interest in religious works can increase and you may go to a religious place with your family in the evening. The situation will be favourable at the workplace. You may get some important advice from your superiors which will prove to be beneficial for you. If you want to start your own business, today, your plan can move forward. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 8:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you live far away from home, today you may get a chance to visit your home after a long time. Happiness will double by spending time with your family. With their love and affection, all your stress will also vanish. Financial matters will remain good and you can shop fiercely for your loved ones. Conditions will be favourable in the workplace and you will be successful in settling your pending works. If you do a job, you may get good results for your hard work. For couples, love between them will remain good and if you are married, you will enjoy your married life to the fullest. Lucky Colour: Deep green Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will be very happy and feel positive. People around you will be greatly impressed by your joy and splendour. With your hard work and honesty, you will be able to complete your work at the office. Today, businessmen may have to roam around unnecessarily. Chances are that they may get stuck in some paperwork but the situation will not last long and soon their problem will be solved. The day will be good in terms of money. Today you will be able to focus on savings as well as take an important decision to strengthen your financial position. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 5:55 am to 12:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November After a long time today, you will breathe a sigh of relief. The work upon which you had left hope will be completed suddenly. Today, even impossible things will seem possible to you. Relationships with family members will improve. The conflict which was going on from days between you and your elder brother will end and you will spend a good time together. You both may also discuss some issues related to the family. From the work front, you may face some difficulties in the office. If you have recently been assigned an important responsibility, then try to complete it on time today otherwise your job may land in danger. Talking about health, you will get relief from any chronic pain. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today, be cautious while travelling and take good care of your valuables otherwise, they are likely to be stolen or lost. A very special day in love matters. You may receive a love proposal today which you will welcome wholeheartedly. Perhaps, you too have the same feeling which they have in their heart. Today, some conflict may arise with your spouse in terms of money. Understand what they say as all they want is your good. The day will be normal in the workplace and all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Talking about health, you are advised to avoid consuming alcohol. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 1:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today, your worries may increase due to a decrease in financial benefits. Many of your plans may get hampered due to financial constraints. All these are the result of your habit of spending thoughtlessly. Avoid getting involved in financial matters with your relatives as it may lead to misunderstandings. Today, your father health may decline. It would be better to keep them away from any kind of stress. You may have to work very hard in the workplace as most of your time may be spent on completing unfinished tasks. Stressful situations may arise in marital life. Unrestrained anger of your partner may cause a big dispute between you both which can spoil the environment at home. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 10:45 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today, you will be irritated and will not be able to focus on any work. Also, you will get angry without any reason. In such a situation, you are advised to stay alone for some time where you can sit peacefully and find a solution to your problem. If needed, discuss this with your elders as you may need their guidance. Financial situation will not be good so, avoid spending much today. At the office, relationship with superiors and co-workers will improve which will help you in all adverse circumstances. Everything will be normal in married life. Life partner will be supportive. Do meditation to maintain your mental peace. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 1:40 pm