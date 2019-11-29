Daily Horoscope: 29 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Due to financial problems, many negative thoughts may come to your mind today. You have to understand that there are ups and downs in life. The second part of the day will give you relief. Your work in the office will speed up and some important tasks will also be completed. The day will also be beneficial for the traders. All their efforts will be successful and there will be an increase in business. Do not let the troubles of your personal life hamper your work at the office. Try to find solutions to your problems. If you want, you can take help from your elders and friends. Some people may try to harass you by spreading false statements about you. Be cautious of such people. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 7:05 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The day will bring mixed results for you. If you are associated with business, you may get the sudden financial benefit, however, there's a possibility of disagreement with your partner over some matter. Differences between family members may hurt your feelings. You need to behave better on your behalf. You may have to work very hard today in the workplace. Appreciation from your high officials will boost your confidence. Creative hobbies will make you feel relaxed today. Some stress in marital life is possible. There may be some hurdles in old legal matters. In the case of health, avoid consuming alcohol especially while driving. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Sudden benefits will strengthen your financial side. There will be happiness in the family. Things seem to be trending in your favour today. Your seniors at the office will be happy with you. Your work will speed up and some important tasks will be completed soon. The day will be beneficial for traders. Success in legal matters is expected. You will feel joyous by spending some fun time with friends in the evening. Some people may try to harass you by spreading false news about you. You better be careful with such people. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will dominate your enemies and opponents. Despite their multiple efforts, they will be unable to cause you any damage. There will be happiness in married life. The day is good to gift something to your spouse as it will make them happy and will also strengthen the relationship between you both. Parents will be supportive today and you will receive their affection and blessings. Today, you will feel more involved in religious activities and may visit a religious place. Today suddenly there is a possibility of getting wealth. Health matters will be excellent. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 2:20 pm to 8:00

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the economic front, the day will bring mixed results. It would be better if you pay a little attention to savings. The day will be great on the family front. You will maintain balance in the relationship and the atmosphere of the house will also remain calm. There may be some problems in romantic life. You may have to face a lot of difficulties in convincing your partner today. Take care of your health otherwise, negligence may prove to be costly. The day will be lucky for the students. You may get success in your ongoing efforts related to writing. Business-minded people may get investment opportunities today. If you take your step towards it, you are likely to get success. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are about to start a new work, then make a decision very thoughtfully. You can also consult someone if needed. At this time, haste may prove to be harmful. The situation will be favourable in the workplace. Your high officials will be very happy with your performance. Your efforts will also be appreciated as well. There will be an end to the ongoing differences in the family life and coordination among the family members will improve. Today you will feel an improvement in your health which will make you mentally strong and happy. It will be a profitable day on the economic front. Your income will increase. The day is also favourable for travel. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October In the case of love, the day is not good. Your habit of doubting your partner can lead to the end of your relationship. Talking about your married life, you will feel that your spouse is not happy with you and are unable to express their displeasure. In such a situation, you have to act very wisely. Your slightest mistake may cause a dispute between you two. You will get the love and support of your parents which will give you courage even in difficult situations. Health matters will not be right today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 1:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today, due to a high workload, everything can get messy. You may plan in a new way to expand your business, however, this will increase your responsibilities. If you are going to make an important decision today, it's better to take advice from an experienced or reliable person. Today you have to take control of your emotions otherwise you may get mental stress. You will be able to spend a quiet day with family today. Talking about money, you have to be careful while making any transactions as there are chances of disputes with someone due to money. With the help of your spouse, you will have a lot of ease in handling your daily tasks. Your health will not be good today and you may feel a bit sluggish. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 5:05 pm to 7:55 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today your spouse will make you feel that you are the most important person in the world. Maybe to make your day even more special, you can also go for a candlelight dinner. You need to be careful in the workplace as your uncontrolled anger may cause some problems for you. Today you will get a big relief by getting stuck money. Apart from this, you may also get a lot of profit in business. The day is good for investing, however, invest only after proper advice. If you keep spending money without any worries, then big problems may arise in future. Do not be careless about your health. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is an auspicious day on the work front. Business-related travel will be very profitable. Also, the investment made today can give you the desired results. Good results are also expected for employees. Financial conditions will be good and most of your time will go on shopping. In marital life, you may face some problems as your spouse may get angry over some matters. You need to control your anger. Also, be careful in the case of love, otherwise, you may get in trouble. Do not believe in things blindly which says something negative about your partner. Test the truth thoroughly and then conclude. Today you will take part in any social or religious ceremony. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The situation will remain strong in married life. You will expect support from your spouse and they will live up to your expectations. Both of you will be happy to get along with each other. Looking at your hard work in the office, your boss can take an important decision. Businessmen have to avoid making big investments today as the time is not favourable. Today you are advised to take extra precautions regarding your health. If you are travelling long distances, you have to take special care of yourself as the journey may cause problems. Your financial condition will be normal. Avoid borrowing. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm