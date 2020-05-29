Daily Horoscope: 29 May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You can take risky decisions today in terms of money. It is possible that you will get good benefits in future. If you do business then you can expect profit today. Slowly your business will grow, you just keep working on your behalf. The day of the same employed people will be mixed. You will be able to handle the increasing burden of work with your understanding. Anyway, at this time you are advised to avoid any kind of negligence, otherwise it will prove to be your biggest weakness. Marital life will be happy. There will be emotional attachment with your spouse. Today you will be in a very romantic mood. Talking about health, you will remain stress free and feel very refreshed. Good color: Cream Auspicious number: 12 Good Time: 8:30 am to 12:50 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you are advised to keep more control over your anger, especially on the work front, today you have to work with senses rather than enthusiasm. If you do a job, do not be negligent in the work of the office, because today your boss will not be in a good mood. Maybe even take a big decision on your small mistake. At the same time, businessmen will also have to work with restraint. If you are not getting any work despite a lot of effort, then do not be disappointed, soon things can turn in your favor. Conditions in your personal life will be stressful. You may have a conflict with your family. It is better that you keep your behavior balanced. Avoid promoting contentious issues. You can get a good chance to earn money today. Take advantage of this opportunity. Today the matter of health will be mixed. Good color: Maroon Auspicious number: 26 Good Time: 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You may have to face a difficult situation at your workplace. If you want to fulfill your dream of a beautiful future, then you have to work hard and diligently. Do not give your high officials a chance to complain. If you are planning to start a new business, then there may be obstacles in your way today. It is possible that problems related to money can increase your anxiety. Take some time out of your rushing routine for your family too. Spending time with your loved ones will reduce your stress to a great extent and you will feel better. your spouse will get full support and he will walk with you shoulder to shoulder. Talking about health, there will be no major problem today. However you should take full care of your health. Good color: Light Pink Lucky number: 34 Auspicious time: 5:25 am to 2:15 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be very important for students. If there is any obstacle in your education, then there is a strong possibility of it going away today. Apart from this, if you are making any effort regarding your studies, then today you can get results according to its expectation. Talking about money, you can improve your financial condition by curbing wasteful expenditure. If you keep spending likewise without thinking, then you may face a big financial crisis soon. There will be some upheaval in your personal life. However, on the basis of positive thinking, you can easily overcome the biggest problems. If you take an important decision related to family, then take your decision only after being impartial. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Good color: Red Auspicious number: 10 Auspicious time: 1:00 pm to 6:50 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will not be the beginning of the day but gradually everything will be normal. If you could not get any work done for a long time, then today you can get good news. Today, you can take part in social work. It is possible that you help some needy financially. This will give you mental peace and happiness. If you work and are working on a new project then you can get good success. Your boss will be very happy with your work. Business people can also get profit. If you do business online then today will be very lucky for you. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. In the evening you will have a very good time with your children. Good color: Brown Auspicious number: 19 Good Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will get full luck. You will definitely get success in whatever work you do. If you do a job, then your boss can take account of your work today. It is better that you keep yourself ready, especially try to complete your pending tasks. If you trade food and drink then today you can get double benefit. You may also get a proposal to do business in partnership. Talking about personal life, you can get rid of any anxiety related to children today. Apart from this, there is a strong possibility of improvement in the relationship with the father. Your health will be good and you will be very refreshed. Good color: Green Auspicious number: 10 Good Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today, you will be focusing more on spiritual lessons and this will give you mental peace. Talking about functioning, if you do electronic business, then your business will grow rapidly. On the other hand, people doing business of clothes, cosmetics, stationery etc. will get mixed results. Employees will have a normal day. Today all your work will be completed on time. Talking about your personal life, misbehavior of your family today can cause your sadness. If you want to bring back the sweetness in relationships then you have to be patient. Do not say anything that will make matters worse. Your financial situation is possible to improve. However, you have to keep a proper record of your expenses. Your health will be fine. Good color: Cream Auspicious number: 6 Good Time: 7:50 am to 8:18 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are going to make an important decision today, then the day is not favorable for it. If you do not think about any kind of change at this time, it would be better otherwise your decision may be wrong and you may have to regret it in future. Talking about work, if you do a job then stay away from office politics and focus your attention on work. If colleagues are committing the evils of you then it is good for you to ignore such things. On the other hand, businessmen will feel disappointed. Any long-term attempt may fail. Today, life-partner's mood will not be right. Take some time out of your busy routine to relieve sour sweet nostalgia with your sweetheart. Health will not be good today. Do not stay empty stomach for long. Good color: Pink Auspicious number: 4 Good time: 10:00 am to 12:55 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is a very auspicious day on the work front, especially those working in jobs can get the proper results of their selfless work. Your seniors will appreciate your hard work and today you can get the compliment you might not have expected. If you do business then any stuck paperwork can be completed today, which will give you great relief. Your business will grow soon. Your personal life will be happy. Today you will enjoy a fun day with your family, especially with siblings, you will have a lot of fun today. If you are married then today will be full of romance for you. This is a good day to give your spouse a nice surprise. Good color: Dark Red Auspicious number: 17 Good time: 12 noon to 2:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you work, then you need to keep good pace with your colleagues. You better try to win their trust. Apart from this, if you want to hear praise from high officials, then you have to work hard for this. Do not act in any way towards work. Today, the workload will be more on the people working in government jobs. However, if you want, with your hard work, you can turn it into a golden opportunity. Your hard work today can open the way for your progress in future. Talking about personal life, you need to pay attention to the advice of your parents. You have to understand that they want your good. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. Good color: Blue Lucky number: 29 Good Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today, many negative thoughts can come to the mind and a situation like depression can occur. Do not disturb your mental peace by thinking unnecessarily. Don't worry too much if things are not going as you expected. Gradually the situation will improve. Trust yourself and God. Today will be a good day on the economic front. However, today you are advised to avoid making any financial transaction. If you do a job, today you can be assigned a difficult task. In such a situation, you will have to face many problems. There are signs of a debate in the second half of the day. It is possible that you have a big fight with your neighbors today. Health matters will be weak today. Good color: Red Auspicious number: 40 Auspicious time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm