Daily Horoscope: 29 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your marital life will be happy. Today you will get a chance to spend a good time with your spouse. Talking about money, today the excess of expenses can bother you. It will be better to run according to your budget. Today will be auspicious day on the work front. Today, you may have to travel a long way to work. Any wish buried in the mind for a long time can be fulfilled today. You will be quite happy. Today you have to avoid haste and hurry or else an accident can happen. If you are having a bad relationship with a friend, then this day is good for clearing all misunderstandings. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 6:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There is a possibility of something positive at your work today. Your dream of creating a different identity can be fulfilled today. All this is the result of your constant efforts and hard work. Continue your efforts to take your career to greater heights. If you talk about your love life, then this is the right time to remove misgivings from your lover / girlfriend. It is possible that they understand your point. The day will also be fine for married couples. The day will be great in terms of money. If your money has been stuck somewhere for a long time, there is a strong possibility of getting it. Today you can get a chance to spend a lot of time with family. Today will be normal in the matter of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2 Good Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will find yourself surrounded by negative thoughts. Apart from this, there will also be an excess of anger and irritability today. It would be better for you not to get too fierce and keep yourself under control. While talking to your superiors and boss at the workplace, use words very thoughtfully, otherwise it can be a problem for you today. The stuck deal of the Businessmen can be confirmed. You have to work harder. If you are a student, do not waste your time here and there, instead invest your mind and energy on your studies. In the evening you can go shopping with your children today. Although this may spoil your budget, you do not have to worry too much. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the work front, things seem to be trending towards you today. Today you will be energetic and you will be successful in handling your work in a better way. Not only this, you will also be quite satisfied yourself. Today you will get enough time to have fun. It is possible to have a chance to party or hang out with friends. If you talk about your married life, today the life of your spouse will be very good. You can also get a great surprise from your sweetheart. The condition of your finances will be satisfactory. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Gray Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be very romantic for you in the case of love love. Your meeting with your partner is going to be something special. Your mutual understanding will be better and the relationship between you two will be stronger. On the economic front, the day is auspicious. Income is also likely to increase. There will be peace in family life. It is possible today to get a chance to go for a walk with your family members. Relationship with your spouse will be better. There will be softness in your beloved's behavior. Talking about your work, you will have to avoid much chatter and chatter in the office. Businessmen can follow any wrong path to earn quick profit. To stay healthy, get up and walk daily in the morning. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Careful in terms of money. Avoid getting caught up in clever financial schemes. There will remain compatibility in your married life. It is possible that you buy a precious gift for your spouse. Your performance in the office will be good and you will work honestly. The economic problem of businessmen will be solved. There will be happiness and peace in the family and you will get their full support. Pay attention to your words while talking to important people. Whatever he said, very thoughtfully. Your health may decline. Today there can be a problem of back pain. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your boss will be very happy with you in the office. They will praise you, which will boost your enthusiasm and morale. Businessmen will have to deal with money very carefully. If you are planning to invest then it would be better to invest your hard earned money in a safe place only. On the economic front, the day will be normal. Your marital discord can occur. If you are a student, then you will get full support of your teachers. You have to avoid selfish people. It is possible that such people try to take advantage of you today. Your health will be very good. You will feel quite energetic. Lucky Colour: Light Blue Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you want to maintain your energy level, then you must also exercise daily with good food and drink. You need to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. If you talk about your work then today will be very important for you. There may be an opportunity in your hands that will make a big change in your career. This change will give good results for you. There may be some difficulties in your marital life. There may be ideological differences with your spouse. Talking about health, if you have blood pressure must be stable today. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 6:30 am to 4:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you may face some challenges due to which mental turmoil is possible. The atmosphere of your house will be turbulent. There may be differences between some members of your household. In the case of money, the day will be fine. There are some important decisions you can take to make your financial situation stronger. Workload will be high in the office due to which you will feel tired. Businessmen related to food industry can benefit financially. At the same time, people working in the stock market today have to take their economic decisions thoughtfully. Some people may try to harass you by spreading false rumors about you. Your health will be soft. You can take part in any religious work for mental peace. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you can feel some tension. It may be because of your poor health or high workload. If you are feeling tired and cumbersome, then you should concentrate on entertainment by keeping the work separate. Spend time with your friends and family or go for a picnic. It is good for you to follow the advice of higher officials in the office. Small businessmen can benefit quite well. Talking about personal life, today you will have to refrain from talking on any contentious issue with your spouse, otherwise tension is possible between you. On the economic front, the day can give mixed results. You are advised to stay away from lottery and betting today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 7:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a good day for you. You will be full of new ideas, which can benefit you well. Today will be a good day on the economic front. Your financial efforts may fail. If you spend thoughtfully then it will not be difficult. Your work in the office will gain momentum and your work will be mindful. You will work hard on your behalf to get the support of the seniors. If you trade, you may get a new business offer. There will be happiness and peace in your married life. You will get the love and support of your spouse. Today you may have to face criticisms due to the habit of dominating others. You better avoid such things. Negligence towards your health is not good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm