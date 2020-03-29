Daily Horoscope: 29 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be better than usual on the economic front. The money received will be as expected. However, at this time you are advised to avoid taking loans. Try to resolve your domestic issues as soon as possible, otherwise it can get out of your hands. To maintain peace in the family, you will have to rein in your aggressive nature, otherwise today a big argument may happen in your house. There will be compatibility in your married life. Mutual understanding with your life partner will be good. Today, at the right time, you can get some right advice from your beloved. You will get relief on the work front. If you are employed, any of your pending work will be completed today. Your health will be good. Today you will feel very good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 12:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today your mind will be calm and you will feel fresh. Your happiness will increase further by getting success in a stalled work. Your personal life will be happy. There will be reconciliation between family members. Today you will get an opportunity to meet friends and the day will be fun. You can get a special gift from your mother or father. In such a situation you will be very happy and you will also feel emotional. The situation will be favourable in your married life. Your spouse will walk with you in an adverse situation. Employees will be lucky today. The way you are working, you may soon get success. Businessmen may also receive some benefits today. Do not worry too much about money, trust yourself, the results will be good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a very good day in terms of money. After a long time you will receive a financial benefit. Today you will also do some important work related to money. If you do a job, some of your jealous colleagues may try to embarrass you. It is possible that they try to obstruct your actions. Be careful with such people. There will be stability in your romantic life. Your emotional attachment to your partner will increase further. If you are married, your relationship with your spouse will remain strong and love will remain between you. The day is favourable in terms of health. Your energy power will be good. Today you will be able to complete all your work fast. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the work front, the day is good. Businessmen are expected to get some benefits today. You can get a new deal today. Your deal will give you the expected results in the coming time. On the other hand, today you can have a dispute with someone about money. It is possible that you will have to face a lot of difficulties today to get the money stuck but today you will have to stay away from disputes. If you do a job then do your work carefully today. Today, even a small mistake can turn your life upside down. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the house. On the other hand, some differences with your spouse is possible. It will be better to act with love rather than anger. Your romantic life will be normal. Health related matters will be good today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The atmosphere of the house will be very good today. The day will be spent with your loved ones in bliss. Any worries about your younger brother or sister will also end today and your relationship with them will improve. On the other hand, today you will find yourself in a state of confusion regarding a matter. If you are unable to reach a conclusion, you can consult someone. Today you can get a special gift from your spouse, which will double the happiness after getting it. Today, you will complete the work of the office without any pressure and with great ease. If you talk about money then today will be auspicious for you. However, at this time you are advised to avoid spending on something big. Today, the matter of health will be very good. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your mother's health will be your concern today. Do not be careless otherwise it can be difficult. Time is difficult for students. If you are waiting for the exam results, then your wait may be longer. Make some changes in your lifestyle to keep yourself healthy. Take exercise. Also take special care of drinking your food. Today, life with your spouse can create an atmosphere of tension in the house. You better not be too fierce. Financially, today will give you mixed results. Keep a check on your rising expenses. Avoid doing financial transactions today. There will be some positive changes in your romantic life and today you will experience true love. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:0 pm to 7:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you are going to be in a very romantic mood and you can also give them a nice surprise to make your spouse happy. It is possible that you experience love in your married life as before. Talking about your financial situation, today will be a good day. The recent increase in income will handle your expenses. Today's business people can get great relief. Any stuck work can proceed. If you do a job, today with the help of seniors, your work will become even easier. A jealous person can test your endurance. It is good to ignore such people. Take full care of your health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 11:20 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the work front, the day is not good. Continuous carelessness on your part can provoke the anger of superiors today. If you do not handle the situation in time, you may have to bear the brunt of it. On the economic front, the day will be normal. Today your expenses will be less. There will be tension in your married life. Today, your spouse will feel unhappy because of you. You have to understand their feelings only then love and peace will remain in your married life. Talking about romantic life, do not panic in speaking your mind to your partner, but keep your side with an open heart. Today your health will be very good and mentally you will remain strong. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There will be an atmosphere of peace in the house. For some time, the atmosphere of the house was going very bad due to deteriorating coordination between the families, but your constant efforts will finally succeed today and you will be able to finish the distance between your loved ones. Today it is possible to benefit from your mother. You will get good results in married life. Your spouse will leave his tough attitude and treat you once again with love. Talking about money, there is a strong possibility of increasing your income. If the workload of the office is increasing on you, then you must talk to your superiors. However, you need to keep your side in peace, so be patient in your speech. The day is favourable in terms of health. You will get relief from stomach discomfort and after a long time you will enjoy your favourite food today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the work front you can get a good result. If your business was slowing down for some time, then today you can get a small benefit. The day will be fine for the employed people. Today you may have to work harder to complete unfinished tasks. You will have a special day with family. You will experience positivity by getting affection and blessings from your parents. At the same time, the good mood of your spouse will make your day even more happy. The economic situation will remain strong. Your budget will be balanced. Your health will be good. You will feel very refreshed and energetic. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be auspicious for you. You will have positive energy and you will be strong mentally. Today, your mood will be very good throughout the day. You are expected to get success in almost every endeavor. All office work will be completed very easily. Also your seniors will be very happy with you. The compliments from them will increase your enthusiasm. If you trade then there will be a situation of fluctuation for you. There will be some tension in your personal life. Your parents will be very angry with you today. However, you must not keep arguing with them and keep your voice in peace. You also need to understand their side. Talking about money, the day will be fine. You will spend by keeping your fixed budget in mind. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 3:00 pm