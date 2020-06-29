Daily Horoscope: 29 June 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today can be one of the best days of your marital life. Today you will have a very memorable time with your spouse. The health of the parents will be very good and they will get blessings and support. Financials will improve as the day progresses and stalled work will be completed due to lack of money. Today you can also spend on hobby fun. You may face criticism today because of your careless attitude in the office. If you do not focus on your work then there is a possibility of going to the job. You need to be worry free to stay healthy. Stay away from negative thoughts. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is an auspicious day on the economic front. You can get a great opportunity to earn money. Today will be a day of good results on the work front. You will get a lot of relief from the completion of an important project. Also today your work will be highly appreciated, which will increase your confidence and you will be motivated to do even better. Some stress is possible in marital life. The mysterious behavior of your spouse can disturb you. It will be good for you to try to talk in peace. The mistake may have been made on your behalf. Talking about health, if you include yoga and meditation in your routine, then you will get rid of all health related problems soon. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be an auspicious day for the employed people. There are signs of increase in salary. At the same time, businessmen can also get good profits. Your marital life will be happy. Your life partner's mood will be good. On the other hand, you may not agree with the views of some members of the household. In such a situation, you must show your favor by showing understanding. This is the time to erase all our frustrations and troubles. Do not waste your time by remembering old things. You may meet some old friends today. You are likely to discuss an important issue. If you have any kind of dilemma in mind, then share your heart with your friends. The day will be favorable from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you talk about your marital life, then a little more effort will be required to improve the relationship with your spouse. Avoid needlessly doubting your beloved, this habit is driving you away from them. If you do a job, do not trust anyone blindly in the office. Someone can try to take advantage of you for their selfishness. Businessmen will have a better day. You may be slow but there will be progress in your work. Your financial situation will be fine. Today you have to keep an eye on your budget too and don't spend too much. Today, there will be mixed results in the case of profits. Due to being busy with work, today you will not get much time to focus on yourself. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The atmosphere of the house will not be good today. Ideological differences are possible with family. You better avoid debates and confrontation. If you do not use your words thoughtfully, then your relationship will not be delayed. Today is going to be a very busy day for employed people. You will be busy preparing for an important meeting. Your spouse's loving behavior will make you feel relieved in difficult times. However, due to being busy with work, you will not get a chance to spend much time with each other. Your financial situation will be strong. There will be no financial problem today. Use electrical appliances with caution today, otherwise an accident may occur. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 11:20 am to 3:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Take control of your emotions. You must use mind instead of heart while taking your important decisions. Your marital life will be full of love and romance. Today, your spouse will be in a very good mood. They can try something different and spectacular for you. You must also try your best. On the economic front, the day will be great. If you have any important work stuck due to financial constraints then there is a possibility of getting financial help from a friend or relative. Talking about the work, the workload of employed people will be less today. At the same time, businessmen will also get good success today. You may face some issues because of your child. Today your concern about their health may increase. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 8:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today, health problems may cause discomfort. Talking about the health of elderly people in your home, you have to be more careful today. The situation will be normal in marital life. To keep your marital life happy, you also have to respect your spouse's feelings. On the economic front, the day is profitable. You may benefit financially today. You can spend some money on things of comfort today. You can shop for any precious item for the house. On the work front, some challenges may have to be faced today. Your carelessness towards work can spoil your boss's mood. Don't spoil your image by arguing with your colleagues. You better avoid this kind of situation. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 1:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be lucky for you on the economic front. Your income will be good, and suddenly there will be a big financial gain. There may be some difficulties in your personal life. Due to rift with family members, the atmosphere of the house will remain warm. Do not take any step in anger that will make you regret it. On the other hand, today, with the understanding of your life partner, any big problem can be overcome. On the work front, this day will be a positive one. You will be able to win the hearts of your superiors with your best performance. If you do business then today you can make a big financial transaction. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Good points: 15 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 5:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Talking about finances, work wisely. Do not make investment decisions in a hurry. It will be better to consult your father or any other experienced person. Today you will feel better and energetic. Your positivity will make you successful in all your endeavors. Today you will pay more attention to your interests. Those who are employed will get full support of their senior officers. Your performance will be appreciated. If you do business then after much struggle today you will get good results. If you are thinking of doing something new in partnership, then the day is good to pursue your plan. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 8:45 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Employed people may face adverse situations today. Your important tasks may be interrupted. The day is beneficial for businessmen. On the economic front, the day will be expensive. Suddenly there can be some big expenses. Do not ignore domestic responsibilities. You also need to take care of the needs of your family. There may be some differences with your father today. Small talk with your spouse can be intimidating. Talking about your health, your physical health can also be affected due to increasing mental stress. Do not disturb your mental peace by thinking unnecessarily. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Work pressure will be high in the office. It will be good if you try to handle your tasks with a calm mind. Today you are advised to avoid debate because things can go against you. There will be compatibility in your marital life. At the same time there is a possibility of some troubles from your siblings which can cause your mental stress. If you are traveling for work today, take extra care. Your efforts related to finances may fail today. In such a situation, do not be discouraged, but continue your efforts. Keep in mind that the fruit of hard work is always sweet. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 4:25 am to 12:30 pm