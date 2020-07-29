Daily Horoscope: 29 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Along with work, you need to take equal care of your health. Do not put so much work pressure on yourself that your health deteriorates. Keep trying continuously to advance your career, soon you will get success. If you work, then try to fulfill your responsibilities in the office. If you do business then you are advised to avoid making any major business decisions. If you make a wrong decision in a hurry, then you may have to bear loss instead of profit. Your responsibilities towards family may increase when it comes to your personal life. However, you will get full support of your loved ones which will not cause much trouble. You may discuss an important topic with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Conditions seem to be normal in your personal life. You need to improve the rapport with your family members, especially do not make the mistake of ignoring your father's words. If you are having some differences with your spouse, then try to clear all misunderstandings by mutual communication today. Today will be beneficial for you from an economic perspective. Today you can get good results from the right financial decisions you have taken. Money is the sum of profit. The stress of employed people may increase today. You will be very worried about not completing the work on time. However, you do not need to worry too much, you can seek help from your colleagues. You need to work harder to strengthen the conditions in the business. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be mixed results on the work front. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, then you may feel hopeless on this day. However, you do not have to be depressed as this struggle will end soon, businessmen can get the desired benefits today. If you are thinking of trying your luck in a new business, today things can become something. There will be happiness in your personal life. Your parents will be healthy and you will get their blessings. Your finances will be better than normal. As far as your health is concerned, you must do yoga and meditation daily to be physically and mentally healthy. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Conditions will be unfavorable in marital life. If your mutual trust has decreased then both of you are responsible for this. In such a situation, both of you need to understand each other again and also try to make your trust in each other. Today will be a good result on the work front. If you do a job, senior officers will be very happy with your great performance. On the other hand, if you want to start a new business and due to financial constraints, your work is unable to be done, then today your problem can be solved. Talking about your health, you will feel better today. However, at this time it is advisable not to care a bit about your health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be a great day for people who are looking for jobs, especially if you work in a software company, today you can be given the opportunity to work on a new and big project. Businessmen can also get good profits. However, if you are planning to invest big, then you need to take your decision carefully. There will be some upheaval in your personal life today. You have to take special care of your behavior. Due to your fierce nature, there can be debate in your house today. It is possible that you also have to face criticism. Today is expected to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If there are some problems going on in your life, then you must keep your thinking positive by staying away from disappointing thoughts. Gradually all your problems will go away on their own. Today you will like to spend more time with your family. You will get emotional support from your family members. If you have any kind of dilemma in your mind, then you must share your heart with your spouse. Maybe you will get answers to all your questions. Today will be a good day in terms of money. You need to work harder to strengthen your financial position. Employed people are advised to behave properly in front of your seniors in the office. Your bad words can get you in trouble. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you recently had fever, cold, cold, then at this time you need to pay more attention to rest. Though you will see improvement in your health, you are advised not to be negligent. Your worry about money may increase. It is possible that you have to borrow today to complete any important work. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm. There will be harmony in the relationship with your loved ones. If you are married then the happiness of your married life will increase. You will feel that your spouse truly loves you. Responsibilities may increase on employed people. You will be better prepared to take up these new responsibilities. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4:15 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are not getting good success in work even after continuous efforts, then you need to make some changes in your plans, especially if you do business then at this time you must be in your business. Matters must be taken seriously. On the other hand, the more hard working people will be, the better for them. If you are expecting promotion, you must try to improve your performance. Today will be a better day from the economic point of view. Suddenly there is a possibility of getting wealth. Talking about your health, if you are already running sick then you need to be more alert. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:10 pm to 9:50 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You may lose your mental peace due to high stress. It will be better to share your heart with your loved ones. Avoid tension and try to be happy. If you work, then your work at your office will be highly appreciated. Not only high officials but also your colleagues will be highly impressed with your work. On the other hand, due to this global epidemic, there may be obstacles in the way of businessmen. You may have to bear the loss. You will get courage in adversity by getting love and support from your spouse. As far as your financial situation is concerned, today is going to be very expensive for you. There may be some big expenses which will make your budget unbalanced. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 12 noon

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today your mood will be very good and you will be very happy. You can get rid of any anxiety related to the child side. If you are worried about children's health or their education, then today you can get rid of this problem. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong and today you will get an opportunity to spend more time with them. On the other hand, financial benefit from the father is possible, if you take your decisions in the matter of money, then you can expect big benefits in the coming days. Today will be normal on the work front. You will feel very relaxed by the timely completion of work in the office. At the same time, businessmen can also get a chance to make profit. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:55 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The atmosphere of your house will be pleasant. There will be unity and love among your family members. With the positive encouragement of the elders of your house, your confidence will also increase. If you are married and your relationship with your spouse is not going well, then through conversation you must try to end the bitterness between you. The stress between you can also have a bad effect on your children. Employed people are advised to be careful in office. One of your jealous coworkers may cause trouble for you. You need to deal with such people intelligently. If you do business then today before reading any important document, make sure to read it properly. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm