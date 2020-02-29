Daily Horoscope: 29 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April For the past few days, you were feeling a lot of pressure due to work. Despite constant hard work, you were not getting the desired result. But today, seeing your dedication, your boss today will acknowledge it and you may get promotion as well. You need to trust yourself that you will definitely get what is yours when the time is right. There may be some problems in your personal life too. Your mood swings may cause a quarrel with your spouse. In this type of situation, you are advised to control yourself. Avoid using abusive words, otherwise, there may be bitterness in your married life. Your financial situation will be good. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:40 pm to 7:55 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is an auspicious day if you want to start new work. You may get the right result. The problems of married life seem to be solved. For the last few days, the behaviour of your spouse was not good towards you but today you will see a big change in their behaviour. Maybe today, they can forget all the bad blood and treat you with love. Relationships with your parents will be good. You will get their blessings and love which will give you a feeling of positivity. On the economic front, the days are good. Today many of your financial efforts can be successful and you will get good benefits. You will feel refreshed due to good health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 11:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will not be a special day for you. Today you may have to face stressful situations. It is possible that you will get upset with your spouse today, which will spoil your mood. Your moody nature is the root of such troubles. If you want happiness and peace in your home, then you have to do all your work with full responsibility. Too much anger can cause bitterness in your relationships. The problem related to money can be deep. Today creditors can trouble you a lot. You better work wisely. If your work is not completed in time, then your boss will have a lot of complaints from you. If this continues, then a big problem may arise for you. You must pay attention to this before it is too late. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 10:25 am to 3:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You will be very busy in the office today. The way you are working hard for your new project, soon you can see big success. Business people can get fair results today, especially if your business is related to import-export, cosmetics, iron, textiles, property etc., then you are getting a big profit. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with family will remain strong. In a difficult situation too, you will get full support of your loved ones, but you will get full support of Brother Behan. The economic situation will be better than normal. Suddenly you can get some big financial benefit. Talking about health, today you will feel physically weak. You may have to run a lot more today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky number: 19 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 10:40 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August To get ahead in life or to do something, you have to strengthen your confidence and at the same time forget the bad memories of the past and start a new beginning. By living in fear and doubt in this way, your mental peace will be disturbed as well as your progress will also be stopped. Talking about money, today you need to spend very thoughtfully. If you take your financial decisions at the behest of others, it is possible to replace your financial position with strength. It is better you use your mind, you know your good and bad. The atmosphere of the house will not be right today. You will be worried because of bad health of any of your family members. Your marital life will be normal. You will be so entangled in your complications that you will not get time to pay attention to your spouse. Today your health will not be so good. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky number: 2 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will be happy in your personal life. Today you will spend a very happy day with your family members. It is possible that some special relatives will come to the house today, which will make the environment even better. Today you will be stress-free and will understand that even small things in life often give great happiness. There will be love and belonging in the relationship with your spouse. Today your loved ones can give you a wonderful surprise, which will surprise you. You will like his style very much. Talking about money, today small expenses are possible. Your budget will be balanced so don't worry too much about money. There may be sudden interruptions in your work in the office, but with the help of your seniors, your problems will go away. If you do business then today will be a mixed day for you. Your health related matters will be good. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 8:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will get good results in terms of money. Today, wealth is becoming profitable. All this is the result of your hard work done in the past. Today you will spend some money on things of domestic comfort. There will be happiness and peace in the family. You will get mental peace by seeing the feeling of love and unity among the members of the household. You will carry out your family responsibilities well. Parents will be very happy. Even if there is a minor problem, it will go away because of the love of your life partner. May be your dear ones also help you in completing some important task today. Today will be a tough day for the students. You may feel annoyed due to lack of interest in studies. At this time you have to keep your mind calm and keep yourself away from unnecessary things Keep it so that you can study with full concentration. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9: 20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Conditions will be favourable in the field. If you are desirous of achieving a high position, then today you can get a golden opportunity to show your talent. If you live up to the expectations of your boss, then you may soon get a big boost. The troubles of personal life are increasing. Today, you may have differences with your spouse regarding money. They may be unhappy with your expensive nature. You have to understand that they want your good, so it is better that you pay attention to their words. Today will be a good day for businessmen. You will get success in the work done with confidence and perseverance. On the other hand, as far as possible, try to take your important decisions on your own, otherwise, someone may mislead you. A good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December On the work front, the day is excellent. If you do business then today you will make some important plans to expand your business. Not only this, but the financial help you were hoping to pursue in your work is also very likely to meet you from some close quarters today. One by one all obstacles will be removed from your path and you will get rid of great anxiety and you will move forward with full confidence. Today, you also need to take care of your health, so take full rest with work, otherwise, there will be physical fatigue, and you will feel mentally weak you too. Your marital life will be happy. Today you will spend a calm and relaxed day with your spouse. Today will be very memorable for you. Talking about romantic life, avoid putting pressure on your boyfriend/girlfriend on anything, it can weaken your relationship. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 5:55 am to 9:30 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is not good on the economic front. Today your concern about money can increase. It is possible that due to financial constraints, your plans may get stuck in the middle today. Apart from this, you may also be under pressure to repay an old loan today. If you do business then there will be financial problems. If you do not take a commercial decision, it would be better, especially if you want to start work in partnership, then take your step forward with thought. On the other hand, the working people will have to avoid being negligent about their work in the office today. Maybe today, seniors suddenly start investigating your work. your personal life will be good. Today, you can get a special gift from your spouse. You will be very happy to get this gift. Any issue related to long-standing ancestral property is likely to be solved today, which will give you a lot of relief. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You may face a big challenge in the office today. Today, your seniors may be dissatisfied with your work and remove your shortcomings. In such a situation, you have to control yourself. It is possible that the idea of ​​changing jobs also came up in your mind, but in such a situation, you have to work with consciousness rather than enthusiasm. If you have really made mistakes, then accept it with an open heart. Do not take any wrong step in your ego. Money situation will be normal. Avoid spending too much today, especially you are advised to avoid taking loans. A big controversy can arise in your personal life today. Your family will not agree with you on any issue, in which case you will have to keep your talk calmly by not arguing so that your relationships are not affected. Talking about health, you may have a headache problem due to increasing mental stress. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky number: 19 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 6:00 pm