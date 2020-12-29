Daily Horoscope: 29 December 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you are advised to be careful in terms of money. Avoid making hasty financial decisions in the face of huge profits, otherwise there may be loss in place of profit. Today will be a day of good results on the work front. If you do target based work then today your work will be completed easily. On the other hand, the natives who do business in partnership are likely to get the expected results. There will be stress in your personal life today. You may have ideological differences with the father. They may not behave well towards you. In such a situation you are advised to keep your mind calm. Days are expected to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you do business and for some time you are not getting the expected results then you are advised to make some necessary changes in your business plans. It is better that you maintain the stock keeping your customers in mind. Employed people today have to avoid haste while performing their important tasks. One of your mistakes may be overshadowed by you. In case of money, the day will give mixed results. Your income will be good but expenses may increase. There will be fierceness in the life of your spouse. It is possible that small things can be said among you. As far as your health is concerned, today the physical health will also be weak due to increasing mental anxiety. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be very important for you on the work front. If you want to progress, you also have to be ready to take on additional responsibilities. Businessmen are advised to be careful today, especially if your work is related to finance, then you may have to suffer some loss. There will be peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your family members will be good. You will get a chance to spend enough time with your spouse. You will be able to express your feelings openly in front of your beloved. Your financial condition will be good. You will spend thoughtfully. As far as your health is concerned, you will be very energetic and refreshed today, despite the excessive rush. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky number: 23 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Avoid stress on small matters. This will disturb your mental peace. Also your physical health will also be affected. If you do a job, try to complete your pending tasks in the office on time today. You can check your actions. On the other hand, you will also have to try to improve coordination with your seniors. Maybe if your work is connected with transport, today you can solve some of your big problems. There will be peace and happiness in your personal life. You will get full support of your loved ones. Talking about money, today's day will be more expensive. You can pay an old, long bill. In the evening you will get an opportunity to spend time with fellow colleagues. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will not be a good day for you on the work front. You are advised to work more hard work or business. your seniors in the office will look dissatisfied with your performance. You better not give them a chance to complain otherwise your progress may stop. Businessmen need to stay away from legal betting. Conditions seem normal in your personal life. Be good at dealing with younger members of your family. You have to avoid being treated more strictly with them. Your financial condition will be good. will be fine. If you are in the mood to spend big, then the day is not favorable for it. As far as your health is concerned, you must avoid eating more fried roast. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September To keep your financial position strong, first of all you need a better economic plan. At this time you are advised to pay more attention to savings so that you get rid of your debts as soon as possible. There will be love and belonging in the relationship with your spouse. Today with the help of your sweetheart you can complete an important task. Apart from this, you will also get their full support in fulfilling the responsibilities of the house. Talking about the work, the employed people will have to walk in the office according to the advice of their superiors. On the other hand, negligence can prove harmful at this time even in business related matters. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are a businessman, then use your words very carefully while talking to your customers, otherwise your one mistake can lead to big losses. Today will be a normal day for employed people. All your works will be completed on time. Also, you will get full support of senior officers. Your financial condition will be good. You have to accelerate your efforts to increase your income. Relationship your spouse is likely to improve. You must try to spend more time with each other. Your big worry will be removed by removing obstacles in children's writing. As far as your health is concerned, if you are already sick today, then you have to take more care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will not be good for you in terms of health. Due to the change in the weather, you may face some problems. Talking about money, today's day will give mixed results for you. Your concern may increase due to non-receipt of stuck money. Talking about the work, you may have to suffer the anger of your seniors in the office. It will be better not to be negligent at all about your work. If you do business and are planning some new work today then this time is not favorable for it. There may be a story today with your spouse, but soon everything will be normal between you. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Talking about the work, if you do a job, then competition with colleagues in the office can increase. You will be able to achieve good success on the strength of your hard work and intelligence. Today is going to be a very busy day for the people working in government jobs. Today, you will have more workload. If you trade cosmetics, then today you can get good financial benefits. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today will be a happy day with loved ones. Your parents' health will be good and you will get their emotional support. Any attempt on increasing your finances can be successful, which will remove your worries. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky number: 9 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 4:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is going to be a very beneficial day for the people working in real estate. You can get big financial benefits by solving a stuck business issue. Today is going to be a very important day for the employed people. You can get any important information in the office. Your progress is being made. Today will be a very romantic day with your spouse. Your sweetheart will be in a good mood. One they will like to spend more time with you. Your financial condition will be good. You can spend some money on yourself. As far as your health is concerned, there is no big problem today. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will not be a good day for businessmen. Suddenly you may face a big challenge. In this way, you are advised to take your business decisions in peace and understanding. Employed people need to avoid confrontation with their colleagues in the office. This will destroy your precious time. Also, your image can also be damaged. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, then today you will feel disappointed. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. You will get full support of your beloved. On the other hand, there can be bitterness in the relationship with your parents. Talking about health, there can be muscle related problems. Avoid lifting heavyweights. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 8:20 pm