Daily Horoscope: 29 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is a good day for you. You will feel great emotionally. You will also be quite satisfied. Today you can have some great success. For the last few days, the thing that you were worried about, today your problem can be solved. Also, in the case of money related matters, there may be a big chance on your hands. You can earn good money today by resorting to your creative ideas. Today you will spend a very fun time with your friends. You may also have a party at home. Do not let any third person interfere in your personal affairs in a romantic life, otherwise, the differences between you two can be deep. Lucky colour: purple Lucky number: 19 Lucky time: 9 am to 11:50 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Take full care of your work in the office today. If you are a little careless today, then you can get into trouble. Don't expect too much from your colleagues today, otherwise, you will feel disappointed. If you do business, it will be better for you to consult your close ones before making any major business decisions, especially those who have a good experience. Your personal life will be normal. Today you will not be able to spend much time with your family members, but there will be no bitterness in your relationship. Your spouse will get support and they will take full care of your needs. Good day to give a gift to your beloved. Make them feel how special they are for you. Lucky colour: white Lucky number: 23 Lucky Time: 5 pm to 9:15 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Due to your unstable attitude, there can be a lot of ruckus in the house, keep your anger as far as possible otherwise the peace of your house may be disturbed. Keep your behaviour in front of your elders, otherwise, you can be criticized a lot today. If you make a mistake in the office, accept it with an open heart. Do not waste your precious time without needlessly arguing with your superiors or colleagues. This will negatively affect your image. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Today the expenses will be less and you will be able to save. Today you will not be special for you in the case of love. You can be very busy today and your meeting may not be possible. Lucky colour: light yellow Lucky number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 8 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today the atmosphere of the house will be very good. You will have lots of fun with your family members. Maybe today you can also visit a relative. The health of your parents will be very good. Today you will get relief from any worries related to them. Try to give more time to your spouse today. Due to being busy with work for the last few days, you were unable to pay attention to your married life. It will be better to go for a walk with them today. The day is good in terms of money. You can get any benefit related to ancestral property. If a court case is going on then you can get some good news today, but right now the matter will not be completely calm, so you will have to wait a little longer. Your health will be good. Today, you will be stress-free. Lucky colour: dark green Lucky number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 10 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today, without any reason you will remain depressed and also you will not understand why this is happening. You have to avoid taking stress on small things, otherwise, your day will go into useless things. On the economic front, your day will be fine. If you want to invest, it is good to first get information about the market. To get rid of your debts, you need to take some important and concrete steps. Focus on saving today. In the second part of the day, a guest may suddenly come home, which may hamper some of your important plans. However, you do not have to worry because none of your work will get stuck. Today it can be a little thick with a partner. You have to avoid drawing the anger of others on your beloved. Lucky colour: purple Lucky number: 15 Lucky time: 3:20 pm to 9:05 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The situation will be favourable in the field. Today you will get the fruits according to your hard work. Due to high workload, you were feeling mental and physical fatigue for the last few days, but today you will be successful in handling all your important tasks, which will give you a lot of peace. If you are a student and you are waiting for the result of your exam then there is no need to worry too much. You will get good fruit. Trust your hard work. The day will be beneficial in terms of money. Today you can get a great chance to earn money. There will be happiness and peace in your personal relationship. There will be love and belonging in the relationship with your loved ones. Today you will spend a very relaxed time with your parents. Lucky colour: Maroon Lucky number: 15 Lucky time: 5:20 am to 12 noon

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Just worrying will not solve any of your problems. For this, you will have to get to the root of the problem and if necessary, some concrete decisions will also have to be made. Talking about health, you may have a headache due to taking more stress. If you are negligent then the problem may increase. Today you must also pay attention to rest. To improve your financial situation, first of all, you have to control your expenses. If you keep spending without thinking, then you will not be able to add money for the future. Your personal relationship will be normal. Relations with the family will be good. Your spouse needs more attention. If you do not give them enough time they will feel neglected. Lucky colour: blue Lucky number: 37 Lucky Time: 4 pm to 8:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be very important for you on the work front. Today you can meet someone associated with your area who is very famous and high. Do not get such an opportunity again and again, so take full advantage of this opportunity. You can get a big benefit from this. The economic situation will improve. Today you will get the same results as expected from any old investment. If you take your economic decisions in a similar way, then you will surely get good benefits. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. There will be a synergy between family members. If you want to make your marital life blissful, then forget each other's faults and forgive each other. Also, look forward to a new beginning. Lucky colour: dark red Lucky number: 22 Lucky time: 6:20 pm to 9 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There are ups and downs in life, instead of getting upset or unhappy with them, learn from your mistakes and try to move forward so that you can fulfil your dreams. The day is good once again to bring sweetness to your relationship with the family. Especially try to allay the displeasure of the parents. It is possible that they will understand your point. Today you will get to see a unique form of the life partner. Maybe today you will fall in love with them again. Today, both of you can visit the same place where you used to meet, to relive your old memories. Even today you can get good results in your romantic life. By ignoring your partner's mistakes today you will have lots of fun with them. Lucky colour: yellow Lucky number: 10 Lucky Time: 12:50 pm to 5 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are going to make an important decision today, think with your mind. Do not go at the behest of others. You better know your own good and bad. In the matter of love, love will disappoint you today. Today the distance between you can increase. If your partners are not understanding you, then you should give them some time. Avoid pressuring them for anything. If you are married then today will be normal for you. You may face adversity in the office. Because of this, you will be able to work very slow. Do not let any kind of problem dominate yourself, but confront them with firmness. The day is not good in terms of health. You have to take care of yourself. Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 12 Lucky time: 4 am to 2:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February To maintain peace in your marital life, you have to keep away your temper. In this way, anger at your spouse over trivial matters is not good for your relationship in any way. Talking about romantic life, today your partner's mood will be much better. They will welcome you today with beautiful gifts and flowers of your choice. Today you will feel heaven on earth. The money will be in good condition. Today you are going to spend heavily. Your pending work in the office will be completed, which will reduce the workload significantly. Father's health will improve but at this time he should take maximum rest. Lucky colour: red Lucky number: 19 Lucky time: 3:30 pm to 9 pm