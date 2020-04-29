Daily Horoscope: 29 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Happiness and peace will remain in your married life. You can expect love and support from your spouse. You must also give love to your sweetheart. Talking about romantic life, today you will feel that your lover / girlfriend wants you with heart. However, do not do any work by drowning in feelings that you will later regret. On the work front, the day is good. You will work hard to achieve your goal. If you are in a job or business, today you can expect to get good success. It will be better for you to resolve any dispute going on in the house with peace and understanding. In such cases, haste and furiousness is not good. Apart from this, today your concern about the health of a family member may increase. Your financial situation will be strong. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 3:40 pm to 8:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today may give some good results on the economic front. Today you can get the benefit related to investment. If you are a businessman and recently any of your attempts were unsuccessful, then you are very likely to get success today. Getting an important message in the second part of the day will increase your happiness. Your personal life will be good. You will get parents' affection. Today you will pay more attention to yourself and try to make some changes in yourself. Today you will get the full support of your brothers and sisters and your relationship with them will be further strengthened. Today you can expect to get benefits from a friend or colleague. If you talk about your married life, today you will feel loved in your married life. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky number: 2 Lucky Time: 4: 20 am to 12 noon

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will not be a good day for you. Today you will find yourself surrounded by many strangers, due to which you will feel a lot of stress and pressure. It is possible that you will not be able to take your important decisions, in that case you are advised not to take any decision today. Today some problems are possible from child side. Their wrong attitude can increase your problem. The atmosphere of your house will be turbulent today. At this time, you must also pay attention to the needs of your family members. On the other hand, the love and blessings of parents today will give you courage to face the biggest difficulties. There is also some tension about money. Due to financial constraints some of your work will be incomplete today. If you work, then behave properly in front of your superiors and also consider the words. Today one of your mistakes can be very heavy on you. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 7: 15 am to 2: 05 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will be very lucky in matters of finances. Today you can expect good economic benefits. If you are in a government job, there is a strong possibility of salary increase. Today you will have enough time to rest as the work pressure decreases. The rift that was going on with your brothers for some time now seems to be going away, which will give you a lot of relief. Today, on the work front, you are advised to be a little careful, especially businessmen will have to move very cautiously. It is possible that your work may get stalled in the middle due to any hindrance in your plan. Today will be a very special day with your spouse. You will experience happiness in your married life. Meditate daily to maintain your mental peace. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 12 noon

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you want peace in your married life, then you have to end arguments with your spouse. Apart from this, in order to maintain the enthusiasm in your married life, you must make a surprise plan today so that your sweetheart will see a feeling of happiness on your face. Today you will be surrounded by positive energy and you will also experience peace. On the economic front, some caution needs to be taken today. It will be better if you do not talk more about your financial matters. Apart from this, be careful thinking before investing. your personal life will be happy. If you work then today you may have to face any adverse situation. In such a situation, you have to be patient. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky number: 21 Lucky Time: 8:10 am to 7:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be a good day and you will be at peace. You will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. Your financial situation will be good as well. Suddenly there is a possibility of getting wealth. Apart from this, you can also get some good news about ancestral property today. If you work and are in trouble then there is no need to worry or worry. Your problem is temporary and will go away with time. You just concentrate on your work. There will be love and happiness in your married life. Today, your spouse will praise you very much. You will feel quite good to be with them. To avoid emptiness and boredom, today you can have some fun at home. It is possible that you get a chance to spend more with your family today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky number: 28 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your finances will not be good today. Due to economic problems, many negative thoughts can come in your mind today. You have to understand that there are ups and downs in your life. You just work with courage. Soon you will get some good opportunities which can remove your financial troubles. Businessmen can do any big transaction today. However in such cases you need to take extra precautions. It is possible that your opponents try to spoil your work. There may be some difficulties in your marital life. If you take any step in anger, it can make your relationship worse. Also, separation between you is also possible. It will be better to try to understand each other. In such cases, it must be done with calm rather than anger. You must not be negligent in eating and drinking to stay healthy. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 11:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You need to balance your work and personal life so that you do not feel too much pressure. If you have been under stress for some time and are not able to pay attention to any work properly, then you need to keep yourself healthy. At this time, forget all your worries and focus on yourself. You will feel better mentally and every problem will be solved. Talking about money, expenses will increase but there is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income. If you work then today you can get some benefit. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Talking about your romantic life, today anything from you can hurt your partner's feelings. You will be better at whatever you think or do. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today your mind will be restless and you will feel quite annoyed. Today even small things can make you angry, in such a situation, people near you will be very upset. It will be better to keep your behavior in check, otherwise today there can be arguments. The trouble of married life will affect your work today. To improve your relationship you need to understand each other's feelings. If possible, spend as much time with each other today and try to solve these complicated issues through dialogues. Talking about money, if you work wisely, you can earn extra money today. Talking about love, today your inclination may be more towards your lover. You may not be able to meet today, due to which you will have a lot of discomfort. Health related matters will not be good today. You may have some kind of infection. In this case, you have to be more careful. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky number: 35 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you have to be very careful, especially be careful of your hidden enemies. It is possible that they try to tarnish your reputation today. Today is going to be a mixed day on the economic front. Money will come in hand but expenses will not be controlled. Your habit of spending without thinking can empty your pocket today. Students of this zodiac may face some problems today. There may be an obstacle in your studies, especially if you wish to go abroad to pursue higher education. Your continuous efforts in the field will surely make you successful. Your bosses will be very supportive and you will be able to work easily even in odd circumstances. The day is good for paying attention to your interests. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Time: 12: 45 to 5: 20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a good day for both your personal and professional life. If you are a businessman then today you will get better results. Some of your problems will be solved and you may get stalled profits. There is a possibility of a big boom in the situation of money. It is possible to increase your income. All this is the result of your creative ways. On the other hand, you are advised to control your ambitions only then you will be able to enjoy life to the fullest. Marital life will be happy. Love will increase with your spouse. Today you will feel much lighter by sharing your mind with your loved ones. Health matters will be excellent. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:50 am to 1:15 pm