Daily Horoscope: 28 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a good start to the day. The day will be a blissful day with family. You will meet your close ones and will have a lot of fun. Talking about financial matters, the day will be normal. You may also spend to make changes in the home decoration. Talking about work, the employees are advised to avoid increasing the list of their pending tasks otherwise you may get in big trouble. If you do business and recently you have made some changes in your business plans, then you can get good results. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today, you may see an increase in your house expenses. It is better to not go far beyond the fixed budget. You will be able to give enough time to your family members. Life partner's mood will be quite good. The loving behaviour of your beloved will make you feel special. The day will give mixed results on the work front. If you are about to travel for work today, you are advised to avoid it. Do not be very careless in eating. Suddenly, you may get some good news in the evening. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Begin the day worshipping Shri Krishna with a prayer. You may get good success. On the work front, the day will be very busy. You are advised to strike a balance between your professional and personal life. Try to spend more time with children. Avoid taking all the words seriously said to you as a joke, otherwise, such small things may cause big problems. Financial conditions will remain strong. You can shop fiercely for your loved ones. Talking about health, today you will get a chance to enjoy your favourite dishes. However, to stay healthy, you have to stay away from cigarettes and alcohol. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 1:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are not getting time for yourself due to workload, today will get some great relief. By keeping the work aside, you will have the opportunity to have fun today. Your relationship with family members will increase and there will be sweetness in the relationship, especially with your parents. Financial conditions will be fine. Avoid spending too much by getting excited. Today, you can get a great surprise from your spouse. Talking about health, there may be a problem related to teeth. Take care of cleanliness. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The day will be auspicious for traders. If you are in a business, you will be able to win the hearts of your customers with your new techniques and ideas. At the same time, the important tasks of employees will be completed without any hindrance. The atmosphere of the house will be good. You will get full support from your family members. If there is a problem with the spouse, it is a good day to celebrate with your loved one and clear all doubts. If your father's health is not good, you need to take good care of him. On the economic front, the day will be mixed. Your income will be good but expenses may increase. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today your mood will not be correct. You may get angry over small matters. You are advised to behave in a mannered way, otherwise, the environment at home may deteriorate. Excess stress can also worsen your health. The day will be fine in terms of money. Suddenly, some big expense may arrive. You have to accelerate your efforts to increase your income. When it comes to work, avoid putting too much work pressure on yourself. Avoid making any promises today, without thinking twice. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Due to the changing weather, you may experience some problems with your health today. It would be better if you keep the work aside and pay more attention to taking a rest. Talking about money, there may not be any big problem today. However, you will still be worried about financial conditions. If you are thinking of taking a loan, you are advised to avoid it. Talking about the work, there are chances of a job change. Some important work of traders may get stuck in the middle. However, you do not have to worry too much as the problem will is temporary. Things seem to be getting better in family life. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You may receive good news in the morning. The mind will be happy and you will feel positive. Talking about money, there is a strong possibility of an increase in income. Today, you can also do some big work related to money. When it comes to functioning, traders are advised to avoid taking risky decisions. Today, haste can prove to be harmful to you. Family life will be happy. Members of the family will get emotional support. Take care of your spouse's health. Negligence can spoil their health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Don't let other people words hamper your day today. You know what's good for you and what's not. Today, some people can be the reason for your annoyance, ignore such people. They may also try to distract you from your goal. You just need to be very careful. There will be happiness in married life and you will get the love and support of your spouse. In financial matters, make your decisions carefully as guessing can prove to be harmful. It is a good day to do something new and creative. The day will be fine in terms of health. You should also focus on comfort. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The day may be stressful for you. In some cases, you may be disappointed with not getting the expected results. Today will be a mixed day on the economic front. Avoid spending too much on luxury. You are advised to keep your speech and behaviour balanced. Avoid doing something that makes you angry. Apart from this, keep yourself away from anything wrong and unnecessary, otherwise, you may get into trouble. Today is not very special for you in terms of health. Working hard will make you feel tired. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius 20 January - 18 February Today you will get good results in terms of money. You can earn money from a source that you have not imagined. Maybe, today you can even spend some money on your favourite activities. The day will be challenging on the work front. You will not be able to concentrate properly on your work, which may cause problems in the coming days. If you want to start your own small business, you may postpone your decision for a while. Happiness will come from the child's side. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm