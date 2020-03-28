Daily Horoscope: 28 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Talking about the work, for the past few days, your efforts were continuously failing, due to which your morale was falling but today will bring some relief for you. The movement of the planets is giving good signs today. It is possible that you can see the speed in your work today. There may be some problems in your married life. Today, life-partner's mood will not be right. It is better that you do not do any such thing which deepens the differences between the two of you. Today will be normal in the case of love love. You will be connected to your partner through phone or internet. Be careful in the case of finances. Keep your budget in mind before spending. Today will be a fun day with your family members. Don't be careless about your health. Exercise daily to increase your energy. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 8:45 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you will be very strong mentally, your mind will be happy and satisfied. First of all, let's talk about the loving behaviour of your spouse today, it will make your day even happier. Today they will take care of you very much. Today will also be a good day for people in love. Your love will increase today. If any of your important work is stopped, there is a strong possibility that it will be completed today. Try to complete office work on time otherwise you may be in trouble. Today you will like to spend your remaining time with your children. If you are not getting good results in financial terms then do not be disappointed. Your financial situation will soon improve. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be very exciting for you. Today you will spend some memorable time with your spouse. Today will be normal on the economic front. You will spend by keeping your budget in mind. For some time, you were worried and feeling anxious about something, but today there is a strong possibility of solving your problem. If you make good use of your time, then some of your important work can be completed today. Situated in the field will be favourable. Today you will be able to complete all the work on time without any hindrance. If you talk about your health, then you may have to face small problems today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a wonderful day in terms of love. Your romance will dominate your hearts and minds and you will be lost in your partner's thoughts. Money will be in good condition. Your stalled money can be obtained. On the other hand, If you are a businessman in partnership, today you can get less than expected profit. Today will be a difficult day for the students. You will not feel like studying and you will feel very tired. In such a situation, you must spend some time with your friends and family members. It is possible that this will reduce your stress. Your personal life will be happy. Relations with your family members will be good. This day will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The day is auspicious in terms of money. After a long time, today you can get a big financial benefit. However, at this time you need to work hard so that your financial position remains strong. Today is not good for you in terms of health. Do not pressurize yourself by taking excessive workload as it will only give you stress and fatigue. Try to complete your pending tasks slowly. There may be some problems in your romantic life. Your relationship with your partner may deteriorate and some differences are possible between you today. In such a situation, you have to act with love rather than anger. You can get some good news in the evening, which will make you very happy. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Talking about money, you will get a big relief today due to sudden economic benefit. Some stress is possible in your personal life. Today you will be worried about some domestic matters. Differences between family members may deepen, which will disturb the home environment. Today you have to work with patience and calmness. You will still be busy with work today. In such a situation, it can be difficult for you to balance your work and personal life. If you are a businessman, then take care when making big transactions otherwise there may be a mess today. To maintain love and peace in your married life, you need to pay more attention to your spouse. Today you will not get a chance to focus on yourself. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be full of stress for you. In some cases, you will be disappointed due to not getting the expected results. However you have to understand that there are ups and downs in your life. In this case, not every day is the same. You must be patient. Today is not a good day on the economic front. There will be no problem with your finances. Today, you have to balance your speech and behaviour, otherwise your behaviour may make you angry with yourself. You must not put pressure on your family about anything, especially treat the younger members of the house with love. You must also take care of their wishes and interests. Today is not good for you in terms of health. Working hard today will make you feel physically and mentally tired. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 3:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November It is better if you work today, then it will be better not to get affected by what others are saying about you. Today some people can be the reason for your annoyance, ignore such people. They may try to mislead you. Today you need to be very careful, especially to protect yourself from your hidden enemies. There will be happiness in your married life and you will get love and support from your spouse. You will get good results in romantic life too. Your relationship with your partner will be good. If you talk about money, do not make any decision in haste because it can prove to be harmful. Time is not favourable for doing anything new on the work front. The day will be fine in terms of health. Control your increasing weight. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today, your babbling between friends can cause problems. It is possible that something may come out of your slipped tongue that may cause a dispute with a friend of yours. Workload and family issues can increase your stress today. In such a situation you will feel very stressed. Avoid making any important decisions today. At this time, you have to make your decisions wisely, not by being emotional. If you have a dilemma about something, share your problems with your spouse. If possible, spend more and more time with each other today, this will reduce your stress. The day will be fine in terms of money. Today you can make some new economic plans. Talking about health, today you must focus more on getting some rest. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will get very good results in terms of money. Today you can earn money from a source from which you had very little hope. Due to an increase in income, some work that was stalled due to money will also be completed. The day will be challenging on the work front. You need to control your anger otherwise you will not be able to concentrate on your work by getting involved in unnecessary disputes. You may have to bear the brunt of this in the future. You will not be able to spend much time with your spouse today. You can be busy with your work. Happiness will come from your children. If you are a businessman then today will be a little slow for you. However, if you work with courage, soon things will appear in your favor. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There will remain compatibility in your marital life. You will also be very happy to see your life partner. You will feel how well your beloved understands you. Today you will also spend some romantic time with each other. On the other hand, there may be differences with any members of your household. In this case, the matter must not progress further, so keep yourself calm. Talking about money, today you may get some benefits. This time it will be better if you do not give loans. There is a need to act wisely in the case of love. Learn to trust your partner and do not doubt others by talking to them otherwise your relationship may break. Health matters will be fine today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm