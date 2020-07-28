Daily Horoscope: 28 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a good day for you in terms of work. If you are thinking of changing your job then you can find a good option. You may be invited to interview a big company today. On the other hand, any stuck plans of businessmen can also be completed. If you do business in partnership then you will get full support of your partner and you can also expect good profit. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Today, there will be no problem due to the continuity of your relationship with your family. Talking about money, you can get back the loan given to someone today. However, you have to take special care that while making any financial transaction, you have to make your decisions very carefully. The day will be perfect in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today your mental stress may increase. The reason for this may be workload. It is possible that you cannot give enough time to your family today due to overwork. At this time you need to take full care of your health. It is better that you do not take too much stress and try to keep your mind calm. If you do business and are planning to start a new job, then today your plan can move forward. Your financial situation is possible to improve. Wealth is being acquired. There may be some notches with your spouse. You will be able to handle the matter with your understanding. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 5:05 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Due to the positive effects of the planets, today you will get good success in almost every case. Your interest in social work will increase and you will be ready to help the needy. Take special care of your words while talking to your spouse. There may be misunderstandings between you due to something that happened somewhere. It will be better if you speak your mind thoughtfully and listen to your sweetheart too. If there are some problems on the work front, today you will be able to overcome all these problems on the strength of your courage and confidence. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. Today, there will be no financial problem. As far as your health is concerned, today your mood will be very good, physically and mentally you will feel very good today. Lucky Colour: purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 4:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Employed people can get auspicious results of their hard work today. Your salary is likely to increase. Apart from this, your work will be highly appreciated by your seniors. Businessmen can also benefit financially. If you are thinking of doing business online then today is a great day to start this work. From an economic perspective, today is the day for you to be mixed. While on one hand there may be an increase in your expenses, on the other hand there is also a strong possibility of sudden receipt of money. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. You may have heard my say with some members of your house. If you want to keep the peace of your home, then control your anger. Today will be normal for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 2:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you stay away from home, then after a long time you will get a chance to spend time with your family members. You will enjoy these beautiful moments. This time spent with your loved ones will be special for you. Talking about your work, people who are looking for jobs may have to work very hard today. Maybe the workload will be more today, but you keep doing your work with full enthusiasm. At the same time, businessmen must think carefully before making any major business decision. If possible, take your final decision only after consulting a good advisor. Money will be fine. Today is not a favorable day to spend too much money. As far as your health is concerned, if you are a patient of high blood pressure, then today you are advised to be careful. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Do not depend on others for any of your tasks, otherwise today you will feel disappointed. Stay away from the politics going on in the office. It will be good for you to keep your own business. Do not waste your precious time unnecessarily. If you do business and you have some conflict with your partner, then try to solve the matter wisely. Such negative things can affect your functioning. Today will be a good day for you in terms of money. It will be good for you to spend only on the things needed. Today is not good for you in terms of health. Do not put too much work pressure on yourself, this will increase your mental stress and may cause problems like headaches. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 5:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Do not do any kind of negligence on the work front today. If you do the job, try to complete your pending tasks. Your work can be reviewed today in the office. Businessmen also have to be very patient today. Today, there may be many interruptions in your work. Talking about your personal life, if there is bitterness in your relationship with your sibling, then all misunderstandings will be cleared on this day and everything will be normal once again. On the other hand, the behavior of your life partner will not be right for you today. In such a situation, you need to work very peacefully and wisely. Today will not be special for you in terms of health. You will not feel well mentally as physical fatigue increases. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 12 noon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be very auspicious for you on the work front, especially if you do business, you will feel that your business is growing. In the same way, you can work hard and honestly, you can expect more benefits in the coming days. Your personal life will be happy. Love and unity will remain among your family. If you are married, you will feel a new energy and warmth in the relationship with your spouse. It is possible to solve a serious domestic issue with the sensibility of your beloved today. Today will be an expensive day in terms of money. It is better that you do not go far beyond your budget. You can get rid of health problems. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are not feeling well emotionally, then it is better for you to spend time with your family and friends. Also take part in some other recreational activities. This will reduce your stress. Worrying more can prove harmful to your health, so you are advised to be conscious of your health as well. In the office you need to show speed in your tasks. If you continue to work slow in some way, then many of your tasks will remain incomplete today. Maybe even your seniors must be unhappy with this. If you do business and are planning a big investment, then you must take a decision only after thinking carefully and taking advice from some experienced people related to your work. In terms of money, haste is not right for you at this time. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 5:45 pm to 9:25 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There is a big change at your work today. You are more likely to get the desired transfer or promotion. On the other hand, if you are trying to get a job abroad, you can get some good news today. Today will be beneficial for people doing business in partnership. You can have a big financial benefit. Talking about your personal life, if there is a long standing dispute over property in your house, then everything is likely to be quiet today. The day will be favorable from the point of view of health. Despite a busy routine, your health will be good today, you will be very energetic. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Do not let others interfere in your personal matters, otherwise the place of being made may worsen, especially if you are in conflict with your spouse, then try to settle the matter yourself. Interfering with outsiders will not be right. Today will be adverse for you in terms of money. Money loss is possible. You better be careful. Today will be normal for you in terms of functioning. You can be part of a meeting in the office. You need to pay attention to the important points on which your seniors will talk during the meeting. It is your only advantage. If you are feeling very stressed at this time, then you must do meditation daily. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 8:15 pm