Daily Horoscope: 28 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The atmosphere of the house will not be good today. Your relationship with family members may deteriorate due to which there is a possibility of increasing the blood circulation in the domestic tomorrow. In such a situation you are advised to take special care of your behaviour otherwise you may have to repent in future. Life-partner's health may decline drastically. Today your dear needs to be more careful. Your financial condition will be good. If you are in the mood for a big expense then you have to avoid it. Talking about work, if you are associated with media or politics, then today will be very important for you. On the other hand, people doing business in partnerships are also likely to get the expected results. As far as your health is concerned, you may have a muscle-related problem today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a great growth factor for you. You are very likely to get the fruits of your hard work. If you do a job, you will get a box reference in the office. Also, some of your important work today is also expected to be completed without any hindrance. Profit is being made for small Businessmen. Today will be a mixed day on the economic front. You are advised to spend according to your budget. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the members of the household. Love will increase with your spouse. Health matters will be fine. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be very tired on the work front. If you work, the workload in the office can increase your stress. It is possible that you will be delayed in completing an important task and your boss will be very angry with you. People of trade are advised to be careful in terms of their finances. Do not make any economic bargains in haste. Your financial condition will be good. Today you will pay more attention to savings. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get your parents' affection and blessings. Any good news can be received today from your brother or sister. Their performance in the field of education will be commendable. As far as your health is concerned, if you have low blood pressure, be careful today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Due to the negative effects of the planets, there may be a big obstacle in your important work today. In such a situation, you will be very disappointed. Talking about the work, today is going to be a very lucky day for the employed people. There may be a good chance for you. If you take advantage of this opportunity, then you may soon get a big boost. People who trade electronic goods can have tremendous economic benefit today. Clothing businessmen are also expected to get the expected results. The atmosphere of your house will not be right. You may have a fight with your spouse today. Keep your temper under control otherwise, it can increase significantly. There can be a big jump in your financial situation. Suddenly your finances will be profitable. If you have breathing problems, do not be careless at all. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your respect will increase in society and your good qualities will be praised. With family members today you can get a chance to participate in a social event. Relationships with your parents will be strong. You will get their full support in adverse circumstances. Talking about your finances, if you want to get rid of debts as soon as possible, then you must save more on savings. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:25 am to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you do work from home, you are advised to keep in touch with your higher officials. Keep in mind that the communication gap must be kept in mind. Today, those who do business online can benefit well. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Suddenly some of your guests may come home today. Your financial condition will be good. If you spend thoughtfully then there will be no big problem. Some changes can be seen in your life partner's nature. It will be better to try to know their mind through conversation. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October People working in hotels or restaurants are advised to take more care of cleanliness. Jobbers need to improve their rapport with senior officials. Try to do even the smallest tasks with full hard work and attention. Your financial condition will be fine. If you are trying to increase your income then you will have to intensify your efforts. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. A relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. You will have a great time with your children today. Talking about your health, today you may have problems like headaches, fatigue etc. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be a very busy day for you. Suddenly you may have to travel long. Your visit may be related to work. Today is not a good day for working people associated with transport. You may suffer financial loss. Employees can be assigned any major and important tasks. You have to avoid any kind of negligence. Talking about your finances, you need to avoid borrowing and giving. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. You may not get a chance to spend more time with your family today. As far as your health is concerned, do not be hasty while using a vehicle today. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky number: 35 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Avoid mutual altercation with your family members to keep the atmosphere of the house swell. Make an effort to keep your behaviour good with all of them as well. Your financial condition will be good. If you take your financial decisions thoughtfully, then all your financial problems will be solved soon. Talking about your work, your boss' mood in the office will not be right. They may also remove a number of shortcomings in the work you do. In such a situation, you need to behave in a very balanced manner. Businessmen are advised not to make any major investment today. Talking about your health, today there may be a complaint of back or back pain. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The list of pending works in the office may increase. You better try to complete all your tasks as soon as possible otherwise you may get into trouble. Today, the timber business can benefit financially. Talking about personal life, the heart will be happy with the affection and support of all the members of your family. Your spouse will be in a good mood and will like to spend more time with you. In the case of your finances, the day will be somewhat expensive. You may also want to shop for a precious item to make changes in home decor. If you are a student and want to study abroad then you can get some good news today. The day will be favourable from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you have diabetes, take care of your health, especially do not be negligent in food. You may have an argument with a spouse. It is better that you do not resort to lies of any kind and keep your side with clarity, otherwise, the peace of your marital life may be disturbed. Your financial condition will be good. If you want to start a new business, then the day is not right for this. You are advised to wait some more time. Employees will have a normal day. All your works will be completed without any hindrance. Your health may decline. You must also give yourself enough rest with work. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm