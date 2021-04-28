Daily Horoscope: 28 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be mixed results on the work front. If you work, do not make any mistake in the office, otherwise you may be in big trouble. People doing business online can benefit financially. Talking about personal life, the atmosphere of your house is likely to remain stressful today. You will be very concerned about the health of any member of your family. It is possible to fall in your financial condition. Today is going to be a very expensive day for you. As far as your health is concerned, do not forget to ignore small problems. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 9: 45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is expected to be a good day for those working in marketing. If your boss in the office has assigned you an important task, then try to complete it on time. Also, you have to avoid doing more secret things related to your work. Your financial condition is possible to improve. Today, you may achieve some wealth today. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Your relationship with your family members will be stronger. If your mother's health is not going well for a few days then you need to take good care of them. Also, you should consult a good doctor. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a very busy day for you. Work or business will keep you under stress due to increasing workload on you. Businessmen are advised not to make any deal in haste, otherwise you may suffer a huge loss in the upcoming days. Talking about your finances, you need to avoid debt or borrowing. There will be a beautiful moment in your personal life. Ideological differences are possible with your elder brother. It will be better to keep your anger under control and avoid using wrong words, otherwise the peace of your home may get disturbed. Today will not be good for you in terms of health. There may be a complaint of pain in your bones. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a good day for you on the work front. If you do the job, then you can get a chance to lead the team in the office. All this is the result of your hard work. You keep working like this. People who are into food business, you can get good financial benefits. On the other hand, oil businessmen are also expected to get results as expected. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today you will have a very fun time with the members of your house. If you are married, avoid imposing your wishes on your spouse. You have to respect their feelings. They also need to be respected. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be a very important day for businessmen. You will get guidance from some experienced people associated with your field. If your business is slow then you don't have to worry too much. Stay positive, soon the situation will improve. Working people are advised to focus more on their work. Your financial condition will be good. There will not be any big problem today. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. You will get full support of your family members. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid taking part in any social event. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 1:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be the beginning of the day. You can get some good news in the morning. You will spend a very good time with your family today, especially with the blessings of your parents, you will feel positive. Today is the day for you to be mixed in terms of money. Your income will be good, but increasing expenses can put you in trouble. You better spend according to your budget. Today, the people who trade electronic goods can benefit more. On the other hand, those working in the stock market are also likely to get results according to Ayurveda. Keep your necessary documents in the office. There is a possibility of them going missing. You will be well. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 1:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is a challenging day for businessmen. A slowdown in business can increase your anxiety. Employees will have a normal day. You will get full support of your seniors in the office. If you are a student and there is an obstacle in your education, then today your problem can be removed. There may be some problems with the money. You will be very disappointed due to stalled money. Relationship with your spouse is likely to improve. Strengthen your trust in each other. Talking about your health, you need to take necessary measures to increase your immunity. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Avoid sharing your secret information with colleagues in the office, otherwise you may be in trouble. You better focus on your work. Businessmen are advised to avoid making important decisions today, especially if you are thinking about a change, then the day is not right for it. Today will be better than usual on the economic front. Your income is likely to increase. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. If you are having trouble with your spouse then today is a good day to celebrate your loved one. It is possible that everything should be normal between you. Talking about your health, you have an allergy, there is a possibility of infection. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are connected with your ancestral business, then today is going to be very beneficial for you. You can have great success. The job is going to be good for the graduates, especially for the people who are working in government jobs, today is going to be a very important day. The day will be expensive in terms of money, but your good stars will not let any kind of problem happen. If you are planning to sell an old property, then you need to wait for some more time. You will have a good relationship with your parents. If you are married then the happiness of your married life will increase. As far as your health is concerned, then you need to avoid food outside. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Work in unison with colleagues in your office. It is your only advantage. You need to avoid unnecessary conflicts. Small businessmen can benefit well. If you do business in partnership and are thinking of furthering your business, then you have to wait for the appropriate time to come. Your money running effort is likely to be successful. However, you need to take your financial decisions very wisely. The more you focus on saving this time, the better it will be for you. To keep your home environment positive and calm, you need to make some changes in your nature. As far as your health is concerned, there is a possibility of emerging a chronic disease. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12:00 noon