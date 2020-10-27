Daily Horoscope: 27 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be an auspicious day on the work front. Some new tasks can be assigned to you in the office. You will give your best and live up to the expectations of the seniors. Coordination with colleagues will be better. Businessmen will see an increase in their work. If you trade furniture then you can get good financial benefit. Money situation will be satisfactory. Income is likely to increase. You may get new clothes and jewelry. There will be compatibility in married life. Today will be a good day with your spouse. Your sweetheart will be in a good mood. You will get an appointment with friends in the evening. Today with the help of friends, some of your important work will be completed. You will also be mentally strong by keeping good health. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your married life will be happy. Your spouse will receive a lot of love and support. A serious domestic issue can be solved today with the understanding of your beloved. On the work front, some problems may be faced today. You will be under a lot of stress. An important document can be misplaced from you in the office. On the other hand, businessmen can get the profits after a tough struggle. In some cases your results may not be as expected. There may be a loss of confidence. It is better that you keep your thinking optimistic. Talk about money, avoid spending too much because wasteful expenditure can spoil your budget. The day is good for consulting your lawyer in legal matters. Health can be affected due to busy routines. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There will be mildness in your speech and you will easily handle the spoiled talk. Your confidence will increase. Talking about money, today's day will give mixed results. Your income will be good, but you may spend more money to pay the pending bills. Talk about personal life if your relationship with siblings will be strong. If you face any problem, then you will get their full support. Your work in the office will be appreciated. Your boss will look satisfied with your performance. At the same time, businessmen can get mixed results today. Talking about your health, there may be a minor problem today. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 2:25 am

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be auspicious on the work front. There are signs of your progress. If you are associated with the banking sector then you can get results as expected. On the other hand, businessmen can get any big benefit today. If you have a deal stuck then it is very likely to be final. Your personal life will be happy. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. A great marriage proposal may come for a brother or sister. There will be sweetness in a relationship with your spouse. You will feel positive after getting love and support from your beloved. Talking about your health, you will be very tired today. It will be better that you relax as well. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 9:25 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today there will be some mental turmoil. You must meditate on God in this way. This will give you peace and will keep you courageous under adverse circumstances. Today will be a better day than usual on the economic front. However, at this time you will have to spend thoughtfully so that you can pay more attention to savings and there is no hindrance in your future plans. Today there will be fierceness in the life-partner's nature. There can be debate between you and the two on small matters. If you work wisely, then you can avoid the troubles. It will be better to wait till your beloved's anger subsides. There may be some obstacles in the work of the office today, but you must not be worried because your problem will not last long. Soon all your work will be completed. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will be very busy with work. If you work and you will have more work and less time. In such a situation you will feel some pressure. In such a situation, you must not hesitate to seek help from your colleagues. On the other hand, you must not do any work in haste. A little carelessness can damage your hard work. If you trade dairy products or other food items then today will be beneficial for you. Money situation is possible to improve. However you need to control your expenses. Differences with family members can be deep. You must keep your anger under control, otherwise it can get out of hand. The day will be full of ups and downs in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Due to sudden money gains, your financial side will become stronger. Your personal life will be happy. You will get blessings and support from the elders of the house. Your respect and respect at the workplace will increase. The seniors will be happy with you and you will do all your work diligently. Businessmen today can get great relief. You are likely to get success in a long-standing legal matter. You will feel quite good after spending some fun time with old friends. Some people who try to harass you by spreading false things about you. You must be careful with such people. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you can take some important decisions to strengthen your financial position. However, to make quick money, you must avoid making wrong decisions, otherwise you can get caught in clever financial schemes. Today, on the work front, your hard work will bring color and you are going to have some great success. If you work, you can get a high position. Business plans will thrive and you will benefit. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Full support of family members will be received. On the other hand, wrong treatment of your spouse can make you sad. You can keep yourself calm and keep the talk from growing. Will your health be fine? You will be very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very busy day for you. You will be devoted to your work. You will complete your every task with patience and calm mind. Be it a job or business you will try to give your best. On the other hand, domestic responsibilities may also increase slightly today. In such a situation, you need to strike a balance between professional and personal so that you do not feel any pressure.Your financial condition will be good. If you pay more attention to savings then it will be good for you. Your spouse's mood will not be right. It is better that you avoid discussing them on any disputed issue, otherwise there may be a big fight between you. Talking about your health, today will be a better day than usual. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 1:25 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There may be some problems today in the functioning. Today, your speed will be less and in time you will fail to complete all your work. Maybe senior officials are somewhat unhappy with you about this. If you do business then suddenly you may have to take an important decision. Do not be in any hurry. Money will be fine. May get a chance to help someone in need. Maybe your little help can change someone's whole life. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support of your family members. Talking about your health, today will be a good day for you. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There will be a lack of enthusiasm in your married life. There will be curiosity in the life-partner's nature. You better pay attention to your sweetheart too. If possible, spend more time with them or go for a walk. Do your work carefully in the office. There may be a big loss due to you. You may have to suffer the wrong result of your mistake. Businessmen may face economic problems. If someone makes you work, then you are not disappointed or frustrated. Control yourself, everything will be back to normal soon. Stay away from fighting, otherwise you will lose your mental peace. If you talk about your financial situation then today is going to be normal. You have to balance your income and expenses. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 10:10 pm