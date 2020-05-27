Daily Horoscope: 27 May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You may feel somewhat disappointed today. It will be better to pay more attention to the things around here and think about how you can remove these negative thoughts from your mind. Do not be overly influenced by the words of others and pay more attention to your own happiness. If you try a bit more you will experience positivity. Talking about married life, you can improve your relationship with your spouse only by keeping calm because the sooner you get angry, the sooner your anger also gets calmed so you need to act very wisely. On the work front, the day is auspicious. You will get a golden opportunity to show your ability, it is better you take full advantage of it. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This day will be challenging for you emotionally. Maybe someone close will cheat you today. This is not the time to be sad and disappointed but to fulfill the dream of our golden future. It will be better for you that you concentrate on all your work and think that what happens is for good. Today will be a good day for you on the economic front. Your financial situation is possible to improve. If any of your stuck work is being completed today, you will get wealth. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You will get support from parents, brothers and sisters. Talking about health, there may be a minor problem today. It will be good for you to get proper advice from a doctor. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:55 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you have a job, then pay attention to the work of the office, at this time you need to focus more on your work. If you are careless then you will be far behind others. The situation will be normal for businessmen. Today there will be neither any loss or profit. If you want a big profit, then you have to think something different. Be careful in terms of money today. At this time you are advised to avoid taking any risk. If you are feeling low in morale then bring positivity in your thoughts. Spend time with your loved ones. Talking about health, if you have asthma, then you need to be careful. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July With your right thinking, today you will be able to solve any serious problem in your personal life. Close and sweetness will come once again in a relationship with loved ones. If you were not able to pay proper attention to your work for some time, then today you can return again. Today will be a good day especially for the employed. You will complete all your work with hard work and honesty. Not only this, you will also be satisfied with your work today. Conditions will remain volatile for businessmen. Today you will be quite confused about business matters. Today you will be worried about your mother. You may be under a lot of stress as their health declines. It is better that you do not lose any care in them. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 9:35 am to 5:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you are going to miss your friends a lot. You will miss the fun moments spent with your dear friends today. Looking at the current situation, it will be better for you to take the situation of your friends from home through video call or voice call. Speaking of work, today the situation will be somewhat tense. If you work, then your boss will be angry with you. It will be good if you are more serious about your work and do not give them any chance to complain. Businessmen may incur small losses. If you do not take your decisions wisely, then in the future you can be at a big loss. If you want to keep the peace of your home, then do not bring the outside tension in the house. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:30 am to 11:00 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you need to keep more control over your speech. Avoid getting entangled with others over trivial matters, otherwise your day can be wasted by falling into needless mess, because of your ability to work easily even in odd circumstances, today your bosses or seniors can trust you with some important and difficult task. If you complete this work on time and successfully then you can get promoted. The day will be auspicious for businessmen. Today you can strike a big economic deal. There will be peace in your personal life. You will feel better after spending time with your family. Your mind will remain calm. Talking about health, today will be a good day for you. However, do not be very careless in the matter of your diet. You must eat food on time. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 10:45 am to 12:25 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October By talking you can clear all the misconceptions that are going on with your spouse. If your faith has decreased then you need to understand each other again. It is better that you remove the dullness in your married life in time, otherwise it is not too late. If we talk about work then today will be normal. However, you need to take care of time. Be it a job or business, you have to make all your decisions very carefully. Talking about money, financially, today will be a good day. Some minor expenses may occur. If you pay more attention to savings, soon you can get rid of your debts. Today is not a good day in terms of health. You may feel tired. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are struggling with any problem, today with the help of a close, your problem will be solved. Businessmen are likely to get some relief today. You will get the fruits of your hard work as expected. Maybe today you will also get a new and good business proposal. The same employed people will have a very busy day. Today you will work hard to tackle an important task. Seeing your ability, your bosses or seniors will also praise you. This will boost your confidence. There will be happiness in your personal life. Your relationship with family members will remain in harmony. To get rid of the problem related to your health, you need to make some changes in your routine. Also, do light exercise daily. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be auspicious for you and your family. You will receive the blessings and support of your parents. The child will like to spend more time with you today. If possible, take some time out of your busy routine for them as well. You will also feel relieved by this. Today, any chronic disease can cause discomfort. You must not be negligent and get your treatment done properly. You will be disappointed by the lack of support from your bosses or seniors today. You just work honestly and do not give them a chance to complain. Talking about money, money loss is possible today, so if you are planning to work on a new plan or invest today, then it is better to postpone your decision now. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 7:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your spouse will behave very wisely, which will make you happy. Work pressure can make you somewhat angry. You need to keep your mind calm. Your bosses or seniors may not be happy with you today so avoid doing any irresponsible act. Today is going to be a normal day on the economic front. Do not be too strict with children. Whatever you want to make them understand, do it with love. For some of you, today will be good. Today you will help someone needy and that will give you mental peace. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you do not control your unnecessary expenses, then today you can get a loan. There can be problems in married life. Due to misunderstandings with your life partner, you will be very upset today. If you are having difficulties one after the other in your life, then share your mind with someone close. You will feel better. Keep an eye on the activities of the partners in the business, otherwise you may be cheated. Today you need to take all your decisions very carefully because the result of your wrong decision will negatively affect the whole family with you. Your stalled work of the office will be completed as well as you will breathe peacefully. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:20 pm