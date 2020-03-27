Daily Horoscope: 27 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Any benefit related to land is possible today. If you have invested something in it recently, today you can get results as expected. There will be peace in your personal life. Love and unity will remain among your family members. You will get full support of your siblings as well. Normally you will feel very good today. Today your courage and may will increase. You will be a little busy with the work of the office but you will also give enough time to the family. Today will be a good day for you in terms of money. You may get an opportunity to earn extra money today. Such occasions do not come again and again so do not let it go by hand. Talking about health, you must do yoga and meditation to increase your energy power. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you were worried about something for a long time, then today your anxiety can be removed. The mind will be happy and calm. Talking about money, you can take advice from an experienced person or a good financial advisor today to improve your financial situation. Anyway, at this time you need to focus more on your savings. Talking about work, today you can get new opportunities, especially the working people who will get the full support of luck today. Your marital life will be happy. Your relationship with your spouse will remain strong. If you have any kind of dilemma about future plans, then talk openly with your beloved. There will be improvement in your health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 7:55 pm to 9:40 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will have some irritation in your nature. The mind will be restless. It is possible that even today good things may make you feel bad. In such a situation, you may get into a fight with people. It is better to use your language wisely. Especially treat parents with respect, otherwise your behavior may make them sad. The estrangement will remain with your spouse. Today, you will not be able to get support from them as expected. Talking about your finances, it is your goodness to balance your earnings and expenses. If you do not spend more than necessary, it will be good, otherwise you may face a big financial crisis. If you work then today will be normal for you. Talking about your health, you will feel lazy today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 12 noon

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There will be happiness in your personal life. Love and affection of your loved ones will be found, happiness will also increase in prosperity. Talking about money, today will be a good day for you. It will be better if you do not spend money unnecessarily. Some ideological differences with your spouse are possible. In such a situation, you will have to measure your words before speaking to anyone, otherwise you can do some irresponsible act in anger. Conditions will be favourable. No job or business will stop any of your work. Not only this, any of your pending work will also be completed today. You have to avoid traveling today. Today's journey will only destroy your money and time. Today is going to be mixed in terms of health. You must take special care of your food and drink. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 5:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you will experience a new energy inside yourself. Your confidence will increase and you can get the desired result. Today will be very auspicious for you on the work front. Whether it is a job or business, you will see speed in your work today. Today you will spend a lot of time with family. It is possible to organize a small party at home today. You will have a lot of fun with the children. Sweetness will remain in the relationship with your spouse. Your love will increase. Talking about love, today your partner can propose marriage in front of you, so that your happiness will not remain where it is, the matter of health will be very good today. You will experience mental peace. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Traveling suddenly today can increase your difficulties. However, both the direction and the position of your planets are in an auspicious position, so that your journey will be successful and you will get proper results. Especially for businessmen, the day will be a relief. Today any of your efforts can prosper and your work will speed up. Employees will have a very busy day. Your work will be completed on time and pressure will be reduced on you. Something good can be seen in your personal life today. It is possible that the ongoing conflict with the parents ends today, you will get their full support today. The day will be good in terms of money. The day is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 12 noon

Libra: 23 September - 22 October At this time you need to be more vigilant about health. Today your health will not be completely healthy, which can make it very difficult for you to become focused at work. In such a situation, you are advised not to put too much work pressure on yourself and you will also have to remain stress free. Talking about your personal life, you may get some trouble from children today. It will be better to keep an eye on their activities. They may be wandering off their path. If you do business then today you may not get the results as expected. Today, there may be some differences with the spouse. Possible debate between you two. The bitter words of your sweetheart may make you sad. Talking about money, today's day will be expensive. Overall, you need to behave very balanced today. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Employed people may have to work very hard today. Maybe today your boss gives you some new responsibilities. On the other hand, business people can expect small benefits today. There will be happiness and small peace in married life. Today, with the help of your spouse, you will try to solve some serious and complicated issues in the house. Your economic situation will be better. If any of your work is hanging in the balance due to money then there is a strong possibility of its completion. In marital life, today you need to be careful. You have to avoid arguing unnecessarily with your spouse. If you are a student then you need to use your energy properly. At this time you must study with complete integrity and hard work, only then you will get the desired result. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you have to take extra care of your valuables. It is possible that some of your valuables are lost or stolen. In such a situation, you will be worried throughout the day. On the other hand, do not take any decision today by being very excited, but take any decision with a calm mind and thought, otherwise the trouble may be difficult for you. On the economic front, the day will be good for you. Finances received will remain as expected. Today you can spend money to help some needy. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. Both of you will get a chance to spend more time. There will be some turmoil in your romantic life. Distances may increase between you. Talking about health, today will be normal for you. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will try your best to improve your relationship with your spouse. It is possible that you must listen to each other and all differences must be resolved. Your seniors will be quite satisfied and happy with your good performance in the office. Today you will be very excited and energetic. You will get mental peace due to the atmosphere of love and peace in the family. For the last few days, there were small fights in the house continuously, but today there will be a big improvement in the situation. Today you will forget everything and refresh your old sweet memories. Today, you will work harder to strengthen your financial side and you will get good results also. On the other hand, avoid investing and investing on estimates. With the improvement in health, you will be able to handle all your important tasks today. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 5:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be very auspicious for you on the economic front. Today there is a strong possibility of increasing your income. You keep working in the same way soon all your financial troubles can be overcome. The day will be very important for employed people. Today you can have a big discussion with the seniors, in such a situation, you must put your side with full confidence. If you do business then today will be a bit of a mess for you, although there is nothing to worry about, soon you will see improvement in the situation. Today will be a wonderful day with your spouse. Both of you will give your full support in fulfilling each other's responsibilities. Talking about your health, this is the right time to quit a bad habit like cigarettes or else your health is going to decline drastically. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm