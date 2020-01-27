Just In
Daily Horoscope: 27 January 2020
This new day will bring numerous changes in your life. You must know what the stars have in store for you so that you can make your life blissful. Read your daily horoscope to know what your zodiac signs have to say about your future.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
There may be some misunderstanding between you and a colleague in your office today, which can lead to a lot of debate. In this situation, you may have to control your temperament and words. You better try to solve the problem through effective communication. You have to avoid spending money to make others happy, else you may suffer from a big financial crisis very soon. If you are planning to invest, time is not favourable for you. Today, you can also have differences with your spouse regarding money related matters. Do not let negative thoughts dominate you, or change your mind.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 26
Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 12 noon
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 26
Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 12 noon
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 26
Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 12 noon
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
Your office environment will be good today. It is possible that today you will get an opportunity that you have been waiting for a long time, this will give a new direction to your career. Today will be very beneficial for you on the economic front. Your financial plan can be successful, which is very likely to bring great financial benefits. Also, your rift with your father regarding money will end today. There will be a peaceful atmosphere in the house. Your siblings will support you as well. Apart from this, today you will feel much better by spending time with your friends. It will be a very romantic day, so spend it with your spouse. It will a good day in terms of health.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Time: 12:55 pm to 7:00 pm
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
Today will be very important for you at the work front. If you recently gave a job interview and you may get a positive answer today. Today will also prove to be a great day for businessmen. Today you can take a risky decision on the economic front, but you are advised to do whatever you think very carefully. Talking about family life, if there is any problem in the house then it can be solved today. After a long time, the atmosphere of your house will change. At this time you also need to pay attention to your personal issues. Talking about health, today will be a good day.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 30
Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 3:50 am
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Today your health will be a little weak. You have been working continuously for some time, due to which you are not getting enough time to rest. You have to understand that your health is equally important, so you should avoid any kind of negligence. The day will be better in terms of money. You are also likely to get small financial benefits. The health of your parents will be very good. You can get rid of any family related concerns today. Also, with the support of family members, your day will be blissful. The day will be tough at the work front. You will feel a bit lethargic today.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 14
Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 11:00 pm
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
The day is good in terms of money, but you have to take special care when it comes to making transactions. If you want to invest in the stock market, then you can move forward in this direction. You are likely to get the benefits as expected. Today your parents will be angry with you but you must also give them enough time to understand your situation. If you ignore them then it will make them sad. Your spouse may be irritated with you. To maintain love and peace in your married life, you have to understand their feelings. The day will be normal on the work front. If you talk about your health then the mind will be somewhat disturbed today.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
Today will be a very special day in terms of romance and you will get full support of your partner. You will be full of enthusiasm. Your closeness with each other will increase. Talking about the work, today will be a mixed day. Working people may think of switching jobs. Therefore, you need to act very wisely. You have an immense capacity to work and therefore, be positive always. Money related matters will be normal. Spending too much can exhaust your budget. Today your health will be somewhat weak.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 5:00 pm
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 5:00 pm
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 5:00 pm
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 5:00 pm
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 5:00 pm