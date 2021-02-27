Daily Horoscope: 27 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will get good results in terms of money. Your stalled money can be found. Apart from this, you are also very likely to get good returns from any investment made in the past. There will be some tension in your personal life. Your parents will be very angry with you because of your careless attitude. It is better that you do not do anything that hurts your loved ones. If you are married, do not ignore your spouse's words. You should try to understand them. Today will be normal on the work front. Employed people are advised to follow the advice of their higher officials. At the same time, businessmen will have to avoid selling borrowed goods today. Talking about health, there can be problems related to the ear. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is the day for you to be mixed. In some cases, you may face difficulties but you will be able to get out of these problems soon with your understanding. If you are working somewhere, then your performance will be commendable. However, due to the high workload today, you may have to work harder. The more you work, the better results you will get. Businessmen are advised to make some changes in their business plans to great advantage. Today, there may be a big obstacle in some of your important work. Sour sweet can be a nozzle with your spouse. Talking about health, it will be beneficial for you to walk in the open air daily. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be very important for students of this sign. If you are trying to get higher education then you need to try faster. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. However, you may get some disappointment due to stalled money. If you are married then avoid arguing with your spouse. It is okay to take someone else's anger out on your beloved. You will get good results on the work front. Be it a job or business, today your work will be completed without any hindrance. Talking about health, today there can be any problem related to hands or feet. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:55 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are thinking of furthering the business, then today you can get success. It will be beneficial for you to do business in partnership. At the same time, the employed people will get full support of luck. You can get your promotion good news in the office. Stress seems to be decreasing in your personal life. There will be an improvement in the home environment. You will do your best to eliminate the increasing distances between your loved ones. To be financially sound, you need to focus more on your savings. Your habit of spending without thinking can get you in trouble. The day will be better than normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 12:00 noon

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today some of your important work may suddenly get stuck in the middle which will disappoint you a lot. If you do a job, then avoid laughing jokingly and talking here and there, otherwise, you may get into trouble. Those doing business in a partnership can benefit well. If your estrangement is going on with your spouse, then everything will be normal between you today. Your beloved's behaviour will be mild. Your financial condition will be fine. You will spend very thoughtfully. You will feel quite good by spending time with your close friends in the evening. As far as your health is concerned, today you will feel very tired. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:10 pm to 9:50 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You may feel difficulty in completing any task in the office. In such a situation, if you have to seek the help of your superiors or colleagues then you should not hesitate. You will benefit from this. If you are a big businessman then try to keep a good rapport with your employees. If you take any decision today after getting excited, then it may have to suffer the wrong result. Any concern related to children can haunt you today. Today you will be under great stress regarding their studies or health. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Today the expenses will be less. Talk about health, then eat on time. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4:15 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today your health will be very good. You will be very agile. Take care of your spouse's happiness to make married life happy. Try to give more time to your sweetheart. Talking about the work, there may be some discontent with colleagues in the office. Though the matter will be resolved soon, but do not get angry and use abusive words. Businessmen today may have to fight hard. Stuck cases can be dense. Your financial condition will be normal. You are advised to avoid borrowing and lending. Today you can take part in any religious work. Lucky Colour: Purple Good score: 5 Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Businessmen are advised to be careful with their competitors. They can give you tough competition. Your boss will get full support in the office. There will also be a good interaction with higher officials. Talking about personal life, the atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Your spouse will be in a very romantic mood. Today you can go for a picnic with your sweetheart at any place you like. If an elderly person is not feeling well at your home, then you are advised to take good care of them. Today will be normal on the economic front. As far as your health is concerned, today you will be very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be the beginning of the day. You will feel better physically and mentally. There will be happiness in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with your family. Today will be a fun day with the younger members of your house. The day is good for making a good surprise plan for your spouse. Today is a day of hard work on the work front. If you work, you are advised to take care of the time. At the same time, businessmen will have to be a little careful in terms of money. Do not trust anyone with closed eyes. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 13:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today, your luggage can be from someone of a jealous nature. You are advised to behave very wisely otherwise your reputation may be tarnished. You better be careful with such people. Along with work, you also have to take care of your health. Ignoring health is not good for you by any means. Today is not a good sign for personal life. There may be bitterness in a relationship with a friend or family. You need to control your anger and speech. You need to be very balanced in stressful situations. Today you will be very busy with work, especially if you do business then today will be a rush for you. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 17:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will feel very energetic and refreshed. In the face of adversity, you will stand fast, on the work front, today will be a better day for you. The mind will remain focused so that you will be able to complete your work easily. Those doing business can have a good economic benefit. Good day to start working on your stalled plan. You are very likely to succeed. Your financial situation will remain strong. Today you can repay any old debt. There will be happiness and peace in your married life. Your love will increase. Today you can go to dinner to spend a beautiful evening with your spouse Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm