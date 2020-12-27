Daily Horoscope: 27 December 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You are advised to pay more attention to your personal life. At this time, even a slight lapse can increase bitterness in your relationship. Try to keep good rapport with the elders of your house. Your financial condition will be good. If you are in the mood to spend big, then you are advised to avoid it. Talking about work, business, today is going to be very busy for you. Today you may have to work very hard. If you do business then you can also make an important decision. In terms of health, the day will give mixed results. You have to understand that your health is equally important with work. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 10:10 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front you can get good results. If you are associated with your father's business, you can expect good profit today. With the help of your father, any of your stuck work can be completed today. The job of the working people will be completed today without any hindrance. You will also have good rapport with senior officials in the office. Talking about money, today's day is going to be very expensive. It is better that you do not go far beyond your fixed budget. There will be peace and happiness in your personal life. You can get a chance to go for a walk with your spouse. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The increasing burden of functioning can give you mental stress. You may have to deal with several tasks in the office today. In such a situation, you must avoid hurry and haggle, otherwise there may be some negligence. Today, target based working people may have to work hard and struggle to meet their target. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can also buy some gifts for your loved ones. There will be fierceness in the life of your spouse. In such a situation, keep yourself calm, otherwise there may be a big dispute between you. Talking about health, due to negligence in food, your health can deteriorate. You are advised to eat on time. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 2:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Do not be a little careless about health, otherwise the difficulties may increase. You are advised to control the weight on your rise. Today is not a good day in terms of money. Avoid making your financial decisions in haste or else you may suffer big loss. Talking about work, fashion-related people can get good success today. You will get an opportunity to work on a big project. On the other hand, retail traders are likely to benefit financially. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Parents will be in good health and you will get their blessings. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are going to make an important decision today, think carefully and make your final decision. Haste can prove to be harmful for you. Talking about the work, do not make the mistake of ignoring the talk of senior officials in the office. Today, whatever responsibility you are assigned, try to fulfill it on time. People doing business in partnership can benefit well. If you have been worrying about a business matter for a long time, then there is a strong possibility of solving this problem. Small talk with your spouse can be different. You need to use your words carefully. Don't get angry and say something that hurts your beloved's feelings. Your financial condition will be good. As far as your health is concerned, today you may complain of headache or insomnia. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are working on an important project in the office and try to keep good coordination with your colleagues. You are advised to avoid any conflict or conflict. Business people may have to travel suddenly. Your trip will prove to be very beneficial. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can also pay any old bill. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Today will be a very happy day with your family members. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are a big businessman and do business in partnership, then you need to increase trust in your business partner. You need to work very hard at this time. You will do your own harm by falling into the mess of needlessness. The jobbers are advised to behave properly in front of their boss in the office. Avoid talking furiously. Today will be normal in terms of money. You will spend it thoughtfully. Talking about personal life, you will have to avoid conflicts with your spouse on small matters, otherwise your marital life may increase stress. Today will not be good for you in terms of health. You will feel quite weak. In such a situation, you are advised to take more care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you will be full of enthusiasm and enthusiasm. You will face every challenge with full confidence. Suddenly the workload can increase on you in the office, but you will be able to complete all your tasks on time. Today, businessmen can get such an opportunity from which your business will move in a new direction. If you have been stalled for some time due to financial constraints, today there is a strong possibility of its completion. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support from your parents. Your emotional attachment with your spouse will increase and today you will like to spend more time with your sweetheart. When it comes to health, avoid heavy food, otherwise any chronic disease related to trees can increase. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 1:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very hush-hush for the working people. You may also have to travel today in connection with work. There is a strong possibility of getting a job in an IT company. Your progress is being made. You keep working like this. People working in the oil industry can get good financial benefit today. Talking about money, you must avoid taking financial decisions by coming to the words of others, as well as sharing your secret information about finances with your friends. Your personal life will be happy. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to keep your cholesterol under control. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is going to be a very beneficial day for the business people. You can get good returns from any investment made in the past. On the other hand, if any additional responsibility is entrusted to hardworking people in the office, then try to fulfill it with all honesty and dedication. This time it will be better if you do not make the mistake of stealing from work. You may have an argument with your spouse. If you do not agree with anything about them, then try to present your side in peace. Your financial condition will be good. Although today your household expenses may increase. Today will be a good day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Time is not favorable for change in business. If you want to start a new work in partnership, then you may have to face some big problems. At the same time, the days of employed people will be normal. Your work will be completed without any hindrance and you will be quite satisfied with your work. If you talk about money, you will spend more than the income, which will affect your budget. You better spend your time thoughtfully. You will have a good relationship with your spouse. You will get relief from any concern related to your younger brother or sister. Talking about health, you need to avoid waking up late at night. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:30 pm