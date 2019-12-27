Daily Horoscope: 27 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are facing any problems in your personal life then today you may have to take some concrete and important decisions. You may also hear voices of protest against you in the house today, but you shall take your decisions objectively. Spend wisely today. It is better if you do not take decisions on money-related matters in haste. Today, a colleague in the office can be the reason for your annoyance. In such a situation, it will be a little difficult for you to concentrate on your work, but you should learn to ignore such people and focus on your work. Talking about health, today there will be mental turmoil, which will make you feel a little restless. Lucky colour: yellow Lucky number: 21 Lucky time: 8:15 am to 12:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The stubborn nature of children can cause problems for you today. It is going to be very difficult for you to handle them today. It is better that you work patiently. Avoid blaming your spouse for anything. If there is any problem at home, then both of you should solve it together. Even in the case of love, you have to be careful. Avoid arguing otherwise there may be a big dispute between you two today. Financial matters will be normal and today you will be able to save some money as well. Conditions will be favorable at the work front. Your colleagues will also support you along with your seniors and this will make your work even easier. Today your pending work will also be completed. Lucky colour: pink Lucky score: 5 Lucky time: 5:55 am to 3 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today your health will be very good. With your energy, you will be able to handle many tasks at once. Whether you are home or office, you will be very agile. If you are a trader then do not make any business decisions in a hurry, else losses may occur and you will have to regret it. Talking about money, avoid investing anytime sooner. It is possible that you do not get the expected benefits. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today you will enjoy walking with family. Relationships with your spouse will be intensified. Today you will openly express your feelings in front of your beloved. Also, you may have to travel suddenly today. You can get some good news, which will make you very happy. Lucky colour: sky Lucky number: 10 Lucky time: 9:50 am to 12: 20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are negligent about your work in the office today, then there may be problems. Today your seniors may deal with you very strictly. It would be better to try to fulfill whatever responsibilities you have been given carefully and honestly. Today, the harsh behavior of your spouse can disappoint you. If you want to know the reason for their displeasure, then you should talk to them openly. The mistake was made on your behalf only. To maintain peace at home and to maintain love in a relationship with family members, you need to work together. Also, their feelings have to be respected. Today will be an expensive day in terms of money. Today you can spend a lot more on yourself. Lucky colour: orange Lucky number: 7 Lucky Time: 1:05 PM to 9:05 PM

Leo: 23 July - 22 August After a long time, spending time with children today will make you feel very good. Your stress will go away and you will remember your childhood. If you do business, then you can look at some big schemes today, but before taking any decision it would be right to consider it well. On the other hand, the working people may face some problems due to high workload today. However, you will be able to complete all your work on time with your strong will and strong confidence. Talking about your marital life, if you are feeling bored then today is good for finding some adventure. It would be better today to go for a picnic with your sweetheart in a beautiful place. Your health will be also good. Lucky colour: purple Lucky number: 11 Lucky Time: 4 pm to 10 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you have to be very balanced in order to spend a quiet and fun day. You are advised to avoid criticism and sarcasm etc. of others. You better try to improve your experiences yourself. You will get good results in romantic life. You will be quite happy with your partner. You may also go for candlelight dinner today. If you are married then today will be very special for you. You will consider yourself very lucky to be with your spouse. Not only this, both of you will also make some plans to fulfil your dream of a beautiful future today. Talking about work, if you do a government job, today you can get some great success. Lucky colour: yellow Lucky number: 14 Lucky time: 1: 25 to 5: 30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you are expected to get success in any old court case. If any issue related to real estate was causing trouble for you for a long time, then today you can get rid of it. You will also get financial benefit from this. If you want to invest today, then it will be beneficial for you to invest a small amount in the beginning. If you are thinking of working on a new project, then the days are good for gaining the trust of your father. Today you have to make maximum efforts to complete an important task. Family life will be happy. Interaction with family and your loved ones will increase. Lucky colour: red Lucky number: 33 Lucky Time: 11:15 am to 8:45 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you will try very hard to improve your lifestyle. It is possible that you will also get the appropriate result. In office today any of your work may be interrupted but with the help of superiors your problem will be solved. Today your stress will be reduced to a great extent and you will feel quite good. Talking about money related matters, you will have to take some important decisions to strengthen your financial position. In particular, you are advised to control your expenses so that you can focus on savings as well. Parent's health will be good. Today you can discuss any domestic issues with them. Try to give more time to your life partner, otherwise, there can be an argument. Lucky colour: Maroon Lucky number: 30 Lucky Time: 1:45 pm to 8:15 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very important day for you. You are very likely to get a love proposal. It is possible that you will enter into a new relationship today. You should not hesitate to express your feelings and accept this proposal with an open heart. If you are married, today you will spend a very romantic day with your spouse. Maybe today you want to spend time in solitude with your sweetheart. Talking about money, if you are planning to buy a new property then you can get some good news today. It is possible that some paperwork is completed today. Stay away from a bad habit like smoking to stay healthy otherwise you might regret it later. Lucky colour: Blue Lucky number: 31 Lucky time: 5:30 pm to 9:05 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you can get a wonderful surprise. Maybe today you will get good news from someone close to you, which will not leave you happy after listening. Today, your mood will be very good and you will have a lot of fun. As far as your work is concerned, it will not be right for you to postpone today's important work tomorrow. It is possible that your high officials in the office should be angry with this. You better do your work on time. On the other hand, if you do business, today you can do a big business transaction which was stuck for a long time. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Relationship with your loved ones will be good. Today you can spend more on family members. Lucky colour: white Lucky score: 43 Lucky Time: 1 pm to 9 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you need to be very careful and avoid doing risky work otherwise you may get hurt. Today will be a very important day on the work front, especially the business people can get a chance to increase their contacts today. You should take full advantage of this opportunity, in the future it can be your big benefit. If you work, then your performance will be good. If you keep working like this, then soon your career will take a new turn. Money will be in good condition. In the second part of the day, wealth gains are being made. The atmosphere of the house will be good. You will get love and support from family members. As far as your marital life is concerned, today you will be able to understand the importance of this relationship. You will feel quite embarrassed about mistreating your spouse. Lucky colour: dark green Lucky number: 26 Lucky time: 8 am to 12: 20 pm